2022 SALEM NEWS BOYS LACROSSE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
JIMMY AYERS
St. John's Prep Junior
Attack
Blinding speed, especially when attacking and needing to get past a defender en route to the goal. An athletic marvel who scores as well in the team's physical testing as any player they've ever seen. A shot that appears as if it came out of a cannon. Boundless energy. A team-first player who shies away from personal glory if it deflects from the team as a whole.
Those are just some of the things that best describe Jimmy Ayers, the Eagles' mercurial talent who helped lead his squad to its second straight Division 1 state championship. In his two years on the varsity (with the 2020 season lost to COVID-19), Ayers has led his team in scoring and has never lost any of the nine postseason games he's played in; in fact, St. John's is a combined 39-2 with Ayers on the roster.
The 5-foot-9, 155-pound Ayers, an All-American selection, led the Eagles in goals (55) and total points (84) while tying fellow all-star and attackman Tommy Sarni in assists (29). He also powered the Eagles with the most goals (17), assists (7) and points (24) in five playoff contests. Already committed to one of the top college lacrosse programs in the nation, Johns Hopkins, the Catholic Conference all-star has 101 goals, 51 assists and 152 points in two high school campaigns.
As a testament to his playing his biggest when the team needed him most, consider that Ayers had back-to-back 5-goal outings in the state quarterfinals and state semifinals against Needham and Hingham, respectively. The second of those was particularly important, considering the Eagles and Harbormen slugged it out for the better part of three-plus quarters before the locals pulled away for a 12-8 triumph, thanks to four second half tallies by Ayers. (Not to discount what he did against Needham; he finished with a season-high 8 points against the Rockets).
Winner of the St. John's Prep Coaches Award, Ayers is also a superb student who holds a 4.23 grade point average. He credits his older brother Michael, a former Prep captain and teammate on the '21 title team who now plays at Tufts, for always pushing him to be the best he can be while helping to reach the highest standards possible.
THE ALL-STARS
SAM ANNESE
Marblehead Junior
Defense
Elite long pole who stands 6-foot-1 and weighs 190 lbs. would cause havoc in marking opponents' best players with his footwork, speed, stick skills and physicality ... All-Northeastern Conference selection ... Scooped a ground ball, took it downfield and scored vs. Swampscott ... Locked down Hopkinton's Owen MacDonald, a Skidmore College commit, in Magicians' playoff victory ... Excellent student has 3.9 GPA ... Weighing options between attending a Division 3 school to continue playing lacrosse or going to a bigger school.
MANNY ALVAREZ-SEGEE
Bishop Fenwick Junior
Attack
Among the North Shore's top scorers while leading the Crusaders in goals (57), assists (31) and points (88) ... Junior has 96-52-148 totals in just two varsity seasons ... Had six goals in a win over Manchester Essex ... Netted five goals in one contest on three separate occasions ... Catholic Central League all-star finished with five goals and two helpers vs. Triton ... Scored four times and dished out a season high five assists for nine points in a win over Bishop Stang ... Also a Salem News all-star in ice hockey.
CONNOR CRONIN
Marblehead Junior
Midfield
Finished second on the North Shore with 45 assists ... Finds teammates for easy goals by fitting passes through the smallest of openings ... Added 39 goals to finish with 84 points ... All-Northeastern Conference ... Season high five assists in win over Lexington ... Had five goals in a game three times ... Had nine points in a game vs. both Masconomet and Gloucester ... Has 138 career points (72 goals, 66 assists) ... Salem News Defensive Player of the Year in football and excellent student looking to play that sport at Division 1/1A level in college.
COLBY DUNHAM
Danvers Junior
Midfield
Led the Falcons in goals (34), assists (24) and total points ... Rotated between midfield and attack as needed ... Crafty in setting up shots for himself and his teammates with dodging ... Was also proficient as the Blue-and-White's top faceoff man ... All-Northeastern Conference selection ... Had a season high four goals in a win over Peabody ... The 5-foot-10, 160-pounder added 44 ground balls ... Has 101 career points (53 goals, 48 assists) heading into final high school campaign.
DAVID EGAN
Essex Tech Senior
Attack
Won the area's 'Triple Crown' by leading the region in goals (72), assists (57) and total points (129) ... Boxford native was named MVP of both his team and the Commonwealth Athletic Conference .... Nabbed OT goal to help Hawks win state vocational title ... Scored four or more goals in a game nine times, including a 6-goal showing vs. Swampscott ... Had 11 points vs. Minuteman and 10 vs. Nashoba ... Graduated with 3.92 GPA and 145 career points ... Going to Coastal Carolina University to study marine sciences.
CHRIS ESPOSITO
St. John's Prep Junior
FOGO
Faceoff man extraordinaire for the state champions won 72 percent of his draws this season (239 out of 328) ... Catholic Conference all-star added 8 goals and 15 assists for 23 points ... Gloucester native went 14-for-17 on faceoffs in a midseason win over Xaverian while adding a goal and an assist ... Was successful on 63-of-81 draws (78 percent) in five postseason games, including a sublime 21-of-23 performance in the state semifinals vs. Hingham ... Outstanding student has a 4.1 grade point average ... Wants to play college lacrosse.
CHARLIE FALDI
Pingree Senior
Attack
Was among the team leaders in goals (28), assists (21) and fourth in overall points (49) ... South HamIlton native was named to All-New England Team ... Had four goals in his final high school game, a big win over Phillips Andover ... Had five goals vs. St. Paul's ... Helped Highlanders win their final 16 games o finish 19-3 ... Carries a 3.6 GPA ... Headed off to Colorado College, where he'll continue his lacrosse career ... Says his grandfather, who played hockey at Harvard, taught him the importance of always being a good competitor.
JACK FEEKS
Pingree Senior
Midfield
Led Highlanders in both goals (40) and total points (66) in a fine senior campaign ... Team captain was chosen as a USA Lacrosse High School All-American ... Named Most Valuable Player of the Evergreen League ... Also Pingree's team MVP ... First Team All-New England NEPSAC all-star selection ... Had eight goals and an assist vs. BB&N — the most goals scored in one game by any North Shore player this spring ... Committed to play Division 3 lacrosse at Babson College.
COOPER HAAS
Masconomet Senior
Midfield
Boxford native led the Chieftains in goals (44), assists (25) and total points (69) in his first season with the team after transferring in ... Deadly accurate marksman scored on exactly half of his shots (88) ... Also scooped 64 ground balls ... All-Northeastern Conference selection ... Netted four goals vs. Peabody and Burlington ... Had terrific outing against unbeaten league champion with three goals and four assists in a one-goal setback ... Has a weighted GPA of 4.0 ... Will do a post-graduate year at Trinity-Pawling.
CONNOR KELLY
St. John's Prep Senior
Defense
Senior captain from Marblehead was part of a lockdown unit that gave up an average of just 6.1 goals per game ... Had 37 caused turnovers ... Scooped 50 ground balls ... Had five CT's and 4 GB's in 15-14 thriller over Franklin ... Catholic Conference all-star relished the role of stopper and keeping top attackmen and middies away from his goaltender ... The 6-foot-4, 210-pounder contributed three assists for the back-to-back state champions ... US Lacrosse All-American ... Honor roll student will play at Division 1 University of Richmond.
COLIN McLOY
Pingree Junior
FOGO
One of the elite faceoff specialists not only locally but across New England prep school lacrosse circles ... Won 73 percent of his faceoffs on the season, routinely dominating out team's top players to gain possession for the Highlanders ... His best individual game came when he won 15-of-19 faceoffs to help Pingree beat Phillips Exeter for the first time in program history ... Scooped up 118 ground balls ... Added three goals and two assists ... Member of the All-New England team ... Eastern Independent League all-star.
DEREK PATTURELLI
Peabody Senior
Goalie
Tanners' captain finished season with 188 saves, averaging over 11 stops per contest ... Save percentage was .617, second best on the North Shore ... Was named MVP of the Danish Cup in a 9-8 win over Bishop Fenwick ... Season high 18 saves vs. Masconomet in a 9-8 OT victory ... All-Northeastern Conference pick ... Surrendered five goals or fewer in a game on nine different occasions ... Team MVP ... Heading to Bridgewater State ... Cites his two brothers — one older, one younger — as his biggest athletic influences.
JOSH ROBERTSON
Marblehead Senior
Attack
Finished second in the region in goals (60), tied for sixth in assists (31) and was third in points (91) ... Northeastern Conference MVP ... Led Magicians to their fourth straight Northeastern Conference crown while leading the team in goals and points ... Netted five or more goals in a game four times ... Exploded for a North Shore best 12 points in a win over Swampscott, scoring seven times ... Team MVP ... Put up 90-62-152 career totals in two seasons ... Salem News Football Player of the Year for 2021 ... Graduated with 4.0 GPA ... Will play lacrosse at Union College.
JACK RUSSO
Swampscott Junior
Attack
Despite missing time late in the season with a foot injury, he led the Big Blue in goals (46) and total points (63) ... All-Northeastern Conference ... Had a pair of 5-goal games, including in a big road win at Manchester Essex ... Finished with 10 goals in two games vs. Saugus, including a 6-goal, 2-goal showing in one ... Has led Swampscott in scoring each of the last two seasons with a combined 80 goals and 35 assists ... Said his mom Courtney, a two-year captain of her college field hockey team, has been his biggest athletic influence.
TOMMY SARNI
St. John's Prep Senior
Attack
Captain had 41 goals, 29 assists and 70 points ... Eastern Mass. Lacrosse Coaches Association All-American ... Taking his talents to Division 1 Providence College ...Catholic Conference all-star scored the game-winning goal with one second to play to defeat Franklin, 15-14, capping off a 6-goal, 2-assist outing ... Lynnfield native graduates with 74 goals, 52 assists and 126 points for his career as well as a 3.54 GPA ... Was The Salem News' Boys Hockey Player of the Year for 2021-22 ... Three-time state champion (2x in lacrosse, 1 in boys hockey).
JACK SAVOIE
Pingree Senior
Attack
Highlanders' captain led team in assists (32) and was second in overall points (64) ... Chosen for All-New England Team ... The 5-foot-7, 135-pound speedster was also named All-Eastern Independent League ... Scored five goals and finished with eight points at Portsmouth Abbey ... Loves learning new techniques and ways he can change up his style and play on the field ... Said a 12-7 win at New Hampton, in which he scored thrice and added an assist along with two successful rides, was his favorite game ... Will play college lacrosse at Division 1 Roanoke.
BRYAN SWACZYK
Essex Tech Junior
Attack
Peabody native was one of two 100-point scorers in the region with 58-45-103 totals ... Recorded 10-point games vs. both Northeast and Nashoba while recording nine points in one game three times ... Had six goals in win over Shawsheen ... Had 5-goal contests against Nashoba twice ... Dished out six assists vs. Mystic Valley and had five other games with five assists ... Has 168 career points (85 goals, 83 assists) ... Plans on going into the Marine Corps after graduation, then attend Norwich College and play lacrosse there.
JAXON THOMAS
Beverly Senior
LSM
Led all North Shore defensemen in assists (12) and points (19) ... The 6-foot, 165-pounder was a ground ball machine with 114 ... Easily transitioned the ball upfield to take part in the offensive flow ... All-Northeastern Conference pick ... Team captain and MVP ... Had a pair of goals plus multiple caused turnovers and ground balls in a win over Danvers ... Going to Utah State to study business ... Former teammate and current St. John's University standout Braeden Pratt has been his biggest athletic influence.
JAKE VANA
St. John's Prep Sophomore
Midfielder
Three-sport standout (including soccer and hockey) was third on the team in scoring with 28 goals and 20 assists despite missing five games with an injury ... Erupted for 5 goals and 3 assists in a huge road win at Hingham ... Boxford native returned for the state final vs. BC High after missing all of the playoffs to that point and had a goal and two assists ... Scooped 38 ground balls ... Catholic Conference all-star ... Excellent student (4.33 GPA) would like to play Division 1 lacrosse at an Ivy League institution, or two sports (soccer and lacrosse) at a NEPSAC school.
JAXSON VOGEL
Danvers Junior
Defense/LSM
Was among the top ground ball specialists in the region, finishing with 80 ... The 6-foot-3, 180-pound defender usually matched up against the opponents' top offensive weapon ... Chipped in with five assists ... All-Northeastern Conference selection ... Won team's 'Heart of a Falcon' Award as MVP ... Best all-around contest of the season was in the Blue-and-White's 4-OT home triumph over Masconomet ... Plans on playing college lacrosse ... Said that his father Kevin, who taught him the game, continues to be his biggest athletic influence.
CHARLIE WILMOT
St. John's Prep Senior
Midfield
Topsfield native finished with 29 goals and nine assists for the back-to-back Division 1 state titlists ... Team captain was an Eastern Mass. Lacrosse Coaches Association All-American ... Scored three times in state championship victory over BC High while also playing excellent defensively ... Had four goals in a clutch win at Franklin ... Chosen for Boston Lax All-American Game ... Outstanding student graduated with 4.49 GPA ... Will attend Wesleyan University and play lacrosse for the Cardinals.
KEVIN WOOD
Bishop Fenwick Senior
Defense/LSM
Senior captain led the Crusaders in both ground balls and caused turnovers ... The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder was quick on his feet, active with his stick and physically imposing ... Among the North Shore's top scoring defenseman with a pair of goals and 13 assists ... Chosen as Fenwick's MVP ... Had his best all-around game in overtime win vs. St. Mary's Lynn ... Agganis Games participant ... Had a 3.72 GPA ... Headed off to St. Joseph's College in Maine to study Exercise Science Pre-Physical Therapy and will play lacrosse for the Monks.
HENRY WRIGHT
Ipswich Junior
Midfield/Attack
Tigers' team MVP powered the squad in goals (52), assists (18), and total points (70) ... Cape Ann League First Team selection ... Chosen as the CAL Baker Division's Player of the Year ... The 5-foot-11, 185-pounder pummeled Blackstone Valley in the first round of the state playoffs with a 7-goal, 2-assist showing ... Scored five goals in a game three times ... Had a 4.05 grade point average as a junior and holds an overall GPA of 3.847 ... Looking to be recruited to play college lacrosse ... Also a standout running back for Ipswich High.
HARRISON KINNE
Swampscott Sophomore
Defense
Big (6-foot-2, 205-pound) and athletic defender made an immediate impact in his first season for the Big Blue ... Among the North Shore's leading scorers among D-men with 17 points ... Tops in goals by a defenseman (11) ... Member of the All-Northeastern Conference team ... Had a goal in each of Swampscott's three playoff games ... Carries a 4.0 GPA ... Would like to play either hockey or lacrosse in college ... Said his older brother Davis has taught him about competitiveness and drive while staying humble on and off the field.
HONORABLE MENTION
Beverly: Gavin Lawrence, Jr. A; Matt Mezza, Sr. M; Will ten Hope, Sr. M.
Bishop Fenwick: Nick Wesley, Sr. D; Tyler Mullen, Sr. M.
Danvers: Lucas Rotker, Jr. A; Brayden Holt, Fr. G; Jack Murphy, Sr. A; Jimmy Thibodeau, Sr. M.
Essex Tech: Chris Locke, Sr. D; Fisher Gadbois, Soph. M; Dominic Tiberii, Soph. M; Donovan Biersteker, Soph. G.
Hamilton-Wenham: Peter Gourdeau, Sr. D; Charlie Schibli, Sr. M; Ben Woods, Jr. G.
Ipswich: Eliot Donovan, Jr. A; Dexter Cayer, Sr. LSM; Ryan Orroth, Jr. G.
Marblehead: Eddie Johns, Jr. LSM; Carter Laramie, Jr. A; Cole Callup, Sr. M; Baxter Jennings, Jr. FOGO; Charlie Grenier, Jr. M.
Masconomet: Andrew Aylwin, Sr. A; Andrew Saumsiegle, Sr. M; Colin Dillon, Jr. G; Will Mitchell, Jr. FOGO.
Peabody: Johnny Lucas, Soph. D; Trot Smith, Jr. D; Matthew Bettencourt, Soph. A.
Pingree: Riley McClure, Jr. M; Mekhi Taylor, Jr. M; Max Becker Fr. G; Bodie Cannata, Soph. A; Tyler Howe, Sr. D.
St. John's Prep: Teddy Cullinane, Sr. G; Christian Rooney, Sr. D; Nolan Philpott, Sr. LSM; Jackson Delaney, Sr. D; Luca Winter, Sr. LSM; Tim Haarmann, Sr. D; Tyee Ambrosh, Sr. DM; Harlan Graber, Jr. M.
Salem: Maher Kokonezis, Sr. G; Javon Beaver, Sr. D.
Swampscott: Aidan Breault, Sr. G; Zach Pierce, Sr. A.