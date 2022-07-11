SALEM NEWS 2022 BOYS RUNNER OF THE YEAR
NATHAN LOPEZ
St. John's Prep Junior
Distance
It was a record breaking season for Lopez, who recovered from an injury to put it all together in distance events for the Eagles. The Catholic Conference's Outstanding Runner award winner set a new league record in the mile and won the Division 1 states mile in a school record time of 4:13. He also broke the St. John's Prep record set by Tristan Shelgren at the Catholic Conference championship with a time of 4:16.22 and was Division 1 runner-up in the 2-mile.
The Lynnfield resident went on to win the Meet of Champions 2-mile in 9:09 and placed second n the mile. He won the Weston Twilight Meet 2-mile in 9:13, and at State Relays ran the second leg of the winning 4x1 mile relay with a split of 4:22. Lopez then took part in the Distance Medley Relay 1200 leg in 3:09 to hand off the baton in first place. He was a big factor in the Eagles winning the team title.
Lopez qualified for both New England's and Nationals in the mile and 2-mile, placing 24th in the mile at the New Balance Nationals in Philadelphia in the Championship Class in 4:13.3, and he took 13th overall in the 2-mile in 9:08.60.
It took a lot of hard work and rehabilitation to come back so strong after suffering an injury at the end of the cross country season, one that hampered him all winter. He took it slow to build his way back up. Lopez had come so close to breaking former Massachusetts Gatorade Cross Country Runner of the Year Shelgren's mark as a sophomore, and knew he had to push hard to do it. After achieving that goal, he broke his own record at the Division 1 States, winning in 4:13.
"Nathan is a pretty special talent, and his maturity in approaching races is really what impresses me," said coach Zach Lankow.
On a team loaded with talent, Lopez stood out as the very best in his events. He is also an excellent student who intends to continue his track career at a top Division 1 college program that also is strong academically.
DYLAN ALIBERTI
St. John's Prep Sophomore
Hurdles/Pentathlon
Division 1 State Pentathlon champ (3,028 points) set a new school record ... Ran 400 hurdles in personal best time of 59.50 and the 110 in 16.04 ... Catholic Conference 400 hurdles winner was undefeated ... State shuttle hurdles relay champ ... Took 2nd in 4x100 and 3rd in 4x200 relays ... National qualifier for both relays ... Auerbach Freshman-Sophomore Meet MVP ... Also a talented football player ... Best performance was at Pentathlon, where he was seeded 3rd and took 1st by 4 points ... GPA is 4.18 (weighted).
SIMON BERENTS
Masconomet Senior
Hurdles/Jumps/Relay
Received Chieftains' Coaches Award ... All-Northeastern Conference for 400 hurdles ... Won NEC championship meet hurdles in 60.23 seconds and ran first leg of 2nd place 4x400 relay ... Was 6th in triple jump at NEC Meet (40 feet 2 1/2 inches) and had personal best 52.6 leg on 3:34 relay ... Also did high jump ... Best performance of season was at NEC Championship ... Has a 4.712 GPA and is in top 15 percent of class ... Will attend Clemson University to study biological sciences ... Brother William has had big influence on him.
JASON BOIS
St. John's Prep Senior
Hurdles
Recorded fourth best 110 hurdles time in school history, running a very fast 14.83 ... Was undefeated in dual meets ... Catholic Conference all-star ... State Relay shuttle high hurdles champ ... Division 1 State runner-up in 110 hurdles ... Graduated with a 3.66 grade point average and will continue running career at Union College in New York ... Said teammate Tyler Hughes had the biggest influence on his career because of his work ethic and ability.
WYATT BURR
Bishop Fenwick Senior
800/Mile
Captain from Georgetown named Crusaders' MVP ... Best performance of season was 1:59.12 in 800 meters to win Bishop Feehan meet ... Fastest mile time was 4:34.32 ... Finished second at Catholic Central League Championship Meet 800 ... Placed ninth at Division 5 States in the mile and was a member of Fenwick's fourth place 4x800 relay team ... At State Relays ran 1:59.12 in the 800 and a 4:34.33 mile time ... 3.7 GPA and committed to run cross country, winter and spring track at Bryant University.
JOEY DO
Swampscott Senior
Jumps
Best in not one but two jumps at Division 5 States, winning both the long jump and triple jump championships ... Captain's personal record long jump was 22 feet 4 1/2 inches for a new Big Blue school record ... Best triple jump was 43 feet 5 inches ... Northeastern Conference all-star ... ... Qualified for All-States and jumped 41-11... Named Big Blue MVP ... Salem News indoor track all-star as well ... Had a 3.0 GPA and will attend UMass Boston.
GRANT EASTIN
Beverly Senior
Shot Put
Runner-up in shot put at Division 2 States with a throw of 52 feet 11 1/2 inches ... Personal best toss was a 10-foot improvement from his junior year ... Placed second at Northeastern Conference championship meet with a throw of 47 feet 4 1/2 inches ... Northeastern Conference all-star ... Finished ninth at Adidas Nationals in Greensboro, N.C. in Elite shot put (47 feet 8 inches) ... Panther captain will continue track and field career at Merrimack College along with Beverly captain and fellow all-star Brady Trask.
PETER GARDIKAS
Peabody Senior
Shot Put/Discus/Hammer
All-Conference NEC in shot put ... Won league championship meet ... Was 4th at Division 2 States shot put and 7th in discus ... At All-State finished 12th in shot ... Season best marks were 48-9 in shot and 132-9 in discus ... New England hammer champ with throw of 149-6 ... Automatically qualified for Nationals in hammer event in Greensboro, N.C. placing 4th in the Elite Class hammer throw with personal best 157-4 ... Salem News indoor track All-Star for shot put and weight throw ... Will continue track and field career at UMass Lowell.
SASHA KESSEL
Masconomet Senior
Sprints/Relay
Captain from Middleton's best performance came at Division 3 States with a personal record 100 meter time of 11.19 ... Undefeated in NEC in 100 and first at NEC Champion Meet ... Fifth at Division 3 States and qualified for Meet of Champions ... Season best 200 was 22.83 ... Was second at league meet and sixth at D-3 states ... Ran first leg of 4x100 relay in 45.3 to help Chieftains take first at NEC meet and 6th at States ... NEC All-Conference ... Earned most points (20 1/2) on the track of any performer at league meet ... 3.7 GPA and will attend University of Rhode Island, where he plans to continue his track career.
LUKE LLEWELLYN
Danvers Senior
800/Mile/Relay
Best performance of season came at Meet of Champions ... Second place 800 finish in heat with first-ever sub 1:58 ... Won NEC Championship Meet 800 and named to All Conference Team ... Was second at Division 4 States in 1:58.28 and 7th at Meet of Champions in 1:57.96 ... Also ran mile in 4:32 and lead leg on new school record 4x800 relay ... 3.33 GPA and will run cross country, winter, and spring track at Merrimack College.
BRYAN MARINELLI
Pingree Senior
Sprints/400
Set new school record in 400 with time of 52.92 ... Outstanding season with 1st, 2nd, and 4th best 400 times in school history ... Won Eastern Independent League 400 and anchored championship 4x400 relay ... Sixth at Division 3 New England's ... Best performance of season was setting Pingree 400 record time ... Captain from Marblehead received Highlander and team's Standout Awards ... 3.65 GPA and will attend Colby College.
DREW McSTAY
St. John's Prep Junior
Jumps/100
Personal best high jump was 6 feet 4 inches ... Undefeated in that event and was Catholic Conference champion ... Division 1 States runner-up in high jump ... State Relay high jump champ ... Weston Twilight winner, clearing 6-4 ... Fourth at Meet of Champions ... Best long jump was 20-1 1/2 and best 100 time of 11.4 ... New England and National qualifier ... Finished 7th at New Balance Nationals in Philadelphia in Rising Stars Class, clearing 6-1 ... Danvers resident has 4.24 GPA and plans to continue track career in college.
LIAM OUELLETTE
Beverly Senior
Mile/Two-Mile
Not only did Panthers captain break a 50-year old Panther 2-mile record with a time of 9:17.3 at the Weston Twilight Meet, taking 25 seconds off previous personal record shattering the old mark by over 8 seconds, but reset it with a very fast 9:14 at the Nike Nationals in Oregon ... NEC mile champion ... Three-season track star named NEC Athlete of the Year ... Moynihan Lumber Student-Athlete winner for May ... Best mile time was 4:22.05 ... Was 4th at Division 2 States 2-mile in 9:24 and 10th in mile at Meet of Champions ... National qualifier in both events ... Finished 3rd in heat and 26th overall in Emerging Elite Class at Nike Nationals in Oregon ... Will study environmental science and run at UMass Amherst.
SEBASTIAN PANTZER
Marblehead Junior
Sprints/Long Jump/Relay
Placed fifth in 45.08 at Division 3 States as member of 4x100 relay, just missing all time Marblehead record ... Best 200 time was 23.2, ran 100 meter in 11.5, and long jumped 19 feet ... Carries a 4.27 grade point average and plans to major in business in college with minor in computer science ... Would love to run track and field at collegiate level ... Injured teammate Dylan Rose has been his biggest influence.
STEPHON PATRICK
St. John's Prep Junior
Sprints/Jumps
Catholic Conference triple jump champ, second as member of 4x100 relay, and 3rd in 100 meter ... Best triple jump was 44 feet 4 inches ... Division 1 States runner-up to teammate Tireni Asenuga in triple jump and placed third on relay team ... Division 1 State Relay long jump champion and 2nd in 4x100 relay ... At Meet of Champions won triple jump with personal best of season and 6th for 4x100 relay ... Best performance was at All-States with jumps of 43-5, 43-10 and 44-4 ... Gifted athlete in basketball and football wide receiver.
ALAN PAULINO
Peabody Junior
Long Jump
Came on strong at the big end of season meets ... Finished with 3rd place at Adidas Nationals in North Carolina in Elite long jump with 21-10 3/4 ... Fourth at Northeastern Conference championships ... Also fourth at Division 2 States ... Placed 20th at Meet of Champions with 20-foot, 1/2 inch leap ... Member of NEC 4x400 1st place relay ... From start of dual season to end at nationals he kept getting better.
MATHEW RICHARDS
Peabody Junior
Javelin/Hurdles
Won NEC Championship Meet in javelin ... Was 7th at Division 2 states and 9th at All State ... Tanners' Most Improved Award ... NEC All Conference ... Best javelin throw was 159' at conference meet ... Member of State Relays 1st place javelin team ... 4th in Elite javelin Class at Adidas Nationals in North Carolina ... Consistently top thrower on team all season ...3.8 GPA and ranked 35th in class ... Plans to major in electrical or mechanical engineering and continue to throw in college ...
JAMES ROBIE
Ipswich Senior
Jumps/Hurdles
Cape Ann League Baker Athlete of the Year for both spring and indoor track ... Versatile athlete was long jump CAL Open champ ... League meet runner-up in both high jump and 110 hurdles ... Top point getter for Tigers helped them win the league title ... Personal best long jump was 20-10 1/2 ,,, Cleared 6-2 in high jump ... Ran 110 hurdles in 15.85 ... At Henry Sheldon Classic was member of winning shuttle hurdles relay that broke IHS record ... At same meet won 110 hurdles and was second in long jump ... 4.2 GPA and will attend WPI to major in engineering.
KEVIN ROGERS
Danvers Senior
Distance/Relay
Was third at Division 4 States 2-mile in personal best time of 9:38 ... Was 13th at Meet of Champions in 9:36 ... Captain's personal best mile was 4:28 ... Member of school record setting 4x800 relay that won NEC Championship Meet, was 3rd at D-4 States, and 16th at Meet of Champions ... Northeastern Conference medalist ... Will double major in film and economics at Trinity College while running cross country and track ... Ranked fifth in his senior class.
RYAN THOMPSON
Marblehead Junior
200/400/800
Took second place at the Northeastern Conference Championship Meet in the 800 in a time of 2:00.45 ... Best performance of the spring was at Division 3 States, placing fifth in the 400 in 51.47 seconds ... Best 200 meter time this season was 23.9 ... Qualified for states in all three events ... Has a 4.2 grade point average ... Plans to run cross country and track in college.
KEITH TOWNSEND
Ipswich Junior
400 Hurdles/Pole Vault/Relay
Junior captain won the CAL Open 400 meter hurdles and went on to take first placet at Division 3 States ... Fourth at All-States and qualified for New Englands ... Member of 4x400 second place relay at States ... Scored 17.25 points at D-3 States, allowing Tigers to finish second as a team ... Best 400 hurdles time was 57.30, ran 300 meter hurdles in 41.31 and was 15th at New Englands ... Top pole vault was 10-6, high jumped 5-11 1/2, and scored 2.690 points in Pentathlon ... Carries 3.0 GPA and plans to continue track career in college.
BRADY TRASK
Beverly Senior
Jumps/Relays
All-Northeastern Conference was triple jump champion (41 feet 7 inches) ... Captain qualified for Division 2 States in triple jump, long jump, and two relays ... Sixth at Division 2 triple jump (41-4) ... Fourth at Andover Invitational ... Personal best leap of 41-10 ... Did seven different events, from sprints to jumps and hurdles ... Ran a 53.4 time in 400 against Salem and scored 18 points in that meet ... Long jumped 19-1 at Weston Twilight Meet ... Set new school record in co-ed 4x400 relay ... Panthers' MVP led team in scoring with 86.75 points in seven dual meets ... Triple jumped 39-11 in Elite Class at Adidas Nationals in North Carolina ... 4.1 GPA and will continue track and field career at Merrimack College.
VINCENZO VIDETTA
Swampscott Senior
High Jump
Received Big Blue Unsung Hero Award ... Won NEC high jump and named All Conference for that event ... Placed third at Division 5 States high jump ... Qualified for All-States and turned in season's best with 6-foot jump ... Was Salem News indoor track star jumper with best jump of 6-2 ... Finished third indoors at Division 5 states .... Will attend UMass Dartmouth to major in history while continuing track and field career.
XAVIER YEPEZ
Pingree Senior
Middle Distance
Captain was versatile from 800 to 1500 ... Runner-up in 800 at Division 3 New Englands ... Second in 1500 meter at EIL Championship ... Set school 800 record in personal best 2:00.22, an 18-second improvement from last season ... Previous Pingree record was 2:05.24 ... Improved greatly in 1500, clocking 28 seconds faster than junior year with a time of 4:18 and breaking the school mark of 4:27.37 ... ... Ran 3000 in 9:51.8 ... Received Highlander Team Award as voted by teammates ... Ran 1200 leg on DMR school record setting relay ... Best performance was at New Englands with near even splits of 59.9 and 60.2 to set personal record ... 3.8 GPA and will attend Boston University Questrom School of Business.
HONORABLE MENTION
BEVERLY: Leo Sheriff, Soph. High Hurdles; David DePietro, Sr. 800/Mile/Relay.
BISHOP FENWICK: Ethan Henshaw, Sr. 400/800; Ethan Tran, Sr. Sprints; Andre Santos, Sr. 800; Declan Smith, Fr. Distance.
DANVERS: Mekonnen Eon, Sr. Distance/Relay; Mike Leon, Sr. Discus/Shot Put.
ESSEX TECH: Ruddy DeJesus, Jr. Jumps/100.
HAMILTON-WENHAM: Cooper Blatz, Sr. 800/Relay; Eli Labelle, Sr. Distance; Ryan Gillis, Sr. Distance; Micah Katz, Sr. Pole Vault; Pete Leger, Sr. Sprints/Jumps.
IPSWICH: Colin Hansen, Jr. Sprints/Relay; Paul Wertz, Sr. 400/800; Finn Russell, Sr. Middle and Distance; Ethan Uzdarwin, Jr. Sprints/Javelin.
MARBLEHEAD: Harrison Kee, Jr. Distance; Diego Knight, Jr. Jumps.
MASCONOMET: Nathan Molina Lopez, Soph. Long Jump/Relay.
PEABODY: Logan Tracia, Jr. Middle and Distance; Shea Lynch, Jr. Javelin; Shaun Conrad, Jr. Long Sprints/Relays.
PINGREE: Mark Graubart, Jr. Hurdles/Relays; Aryeh Andriola, Sr. Jumps/Relay.
ST. JOHN'S PREP: Chris McDonough, Jr. Jumps/100/Relay; Tireni Asenuga, Soph. Jumps; Aithan Bezanson, Soph. Hurdles/Long Jump; Connor Perault, Sr. 400/Hurdles/Relay; Charlie Tuttle, Sr. Distance; Pius Ejindu, Jr. Shot Put; Chase Moylan; Sr. Discus/Javelin.
SALEM: Osman Solano, Jr. Sprints.
SWAMPSCOTT: Dylan Brawley, Sr. 800/Relay.