2022 Salem News Boys Soccer Player of the Year
JOHN ARRUDA
Peabody Senior
Striker
Tanners' head coach Stan McKeen went into the 2022 fall season with high expectations for his talented and experienced group. But what he wound up getting out of newcomer John Arruda was something nobody could've predicted.
Hailing from Brazil, Arruda moved to the United States less than a year ago and immediately made a profound impact on North Shore pitches. He scored a whopping 29 goals this fall, by far the best mark in the area and just one score shy of tying Peabody's program record for a single season. Tremendously skilled with the ball at his feet, Arruda displayed unselfishness on the attack as well, as evidenced by his 10 assists.
Arruda helped lead Peabody to a stellar 12-3-3 regular season record and a first round victory in the Division 1 tournament. By season's end, he was recognized as the Northeastern Conference MVP while earning All-State distinction. Arruda rounded out his phenomenal campaign by scoring a goal in the Eastern Mass. all-star game.
Despite a significant language barrier, Arruda maintains a 3.07 GPA in the classroom. He aspires to "get accepted into a great college and play soccer at the highest level." Arruda says his biggest athletic influences are Argentinian soccer star Lionel Messi and his family, specifically his father and brother.
"Although I was born in the U.S., I lived in Brazil until I was 17 years old and grew up watching both of them play soccer," Arruda said of his dad and brother. "They encouraged and supported me throughout my soccer career in Brazil."
THE ALL-STARS
DANNY ALEPA
Pingree Senior
Midfield
Highlanders captain and irreplaceable team leader scored seven goals this season ... Four-year varsity player ... Regularly contributed with his offensive prowess, unselfishness and distributing abilities and energy and drive all season ... Played key role in helping Highlanders to EIL championship victory.
YIANNI ANDRIKOPOULOS
St. John's Prep Senior
Goalkeeper
Athletic and intelligent 6-foot-1 shot stopper secured 16 shutouts for Division 1 state champion Eagles this fall ... Allowed just seven goals (0.27 goals against average) all season while helping team to unbeaten record (22-0-1) ... Took home Catholic Conference MVP ... Also named an All-State and All-New England Player, as well as an Eastern Mass. all-star ... Had a big PK save in 1-0 win over Longmeadow ... Owner of 4.42 GPA hopes to play college soccer while studying finance/business.
ROGAN CARDINAL
Pingree Senior
Forward
Highlanders captain took home Eastern Independent League MVP ... Netted team-high 17 goals to go with seven assists ... Team MVP and Pingree School Athletics Director award recipient ... Netted the game-winning goal in the EIL championship against Concord ... Also a talented lacrosse player and will continue career at St. Lawrence University ... Maintains a 3.3 GPA and says NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo is his biggest athletic influence.
BRUNO CORREIA
Peabody Senior
Midfield
NEC All-Conference selection also took home the team's George Patradelis Offensive Player of the Year ... Netted 10 goals and a team-high 17 assists this fall ... Also regularly contributed defensively and was a force in the midfield ... Helped lead high-scoring Tanners' to 12-3-3 regular season record and a Division 1 playoff win ... Boasts a 3.42 GPA and plans to study finance and/or economics while playing college soccer.
WILSON DE LEON
Beverly Junior
Striker
Talented offensive player led Panthers' with 10 goals this fall ... Named team's Offensive Player of the Year ... Selected to NEC All-Conference team ... Helped Beverly rally from slow start to season to qualify for playoffs ... Scored game-tying goal in comeback win over Gloucester, his former hometown ... Boasts speed and physicality on the attack ... Says his father, who made him fall in love with soccer, is his biggest influence.
JASON KARAS
Masconomet Senior
Midfield
Versatile athlete netted seven goals and a team-best 14 assists this fall ... NEC all-star selection had two goals and two assists against Gloucester ... Offensive catalyst always seemed to make the right decision on the attack ... Helped Chieftains to 15-3 record and a Division 2 playoff win ... Holds a 4.1 GPA and will attend Emerson to continue soccer career and study sports communication.
SPENCER KEYES
Danvers Senior
Defense
Falcons' captain was named an NEC all-star ... Tremendous leader both on and off the field ... Consistent performer took home team MVP honors despite missing final three weeks of season with an injury ... Says his best performance came in home game against rival Beverly, a competitive 1-0 loss ... Lockdown defender maintains a 4.1 GPA in the classroom and plans to attend Gordon College.
MEHDI KHEMMICH
Bishop Fenwick Sophomore
Attacking midfield
Second-year standout scored team-high 11 goals and dished out 12 assists ... Earned rare distinction as sophomore captain ... Named a Catholic Central League all-star ... Scored five goals to go with three assists in win over Arlington Catholic ... Carries a 3.61 GPA and plans to major in criminology while playing college soccer.
KYLE LOBAO
Peabody Senior
Defense
Tanners' captain was a true leader from the back ... Also managed to score four goals and hand out six assists this fall ... NEC all-star selection helped guide Peabody to best regular season in recent memory ... Carries a 3.2 GPA and plans to play soccer in college ... Considers international soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo to be his biggest athletic influence.
KEENAN MAGUIRE
Hamilton-Wenham Junior
Defense
Generals' captain-elect helped lead a defense that allowed just 15 goals all season including playoffs ... Eastern Mass. all-star selection ... First team CAL all-star ... Helped limit a high-scoring and eventual state champion Newburyport team to just one goal ... Carries a 3.84 GPA and would like to continue playing some level of soccer in college ... Considers his older sister, who plays in college, to be his biggest athletic influence.
WILL MINOR
St. John's Prep Senior
Defense
Eagles' defensive anchor helped team allow just seven goals all season (only two in run of play) with 16 clean sheets ... Boasts relentless motor and high IQ on the pitch ... Made four clutch tackles inside the box and was never whistled for a penalty ... Two-time Catholic Conference all-star also added a goal and an assist ... Team captain played key role in bringing a Division 1 state title back to St. John's ... Excellent student carries 4.39 GPA.
BRIAN MILANO
Ipswich Senior
Midfield/Striker
Tigers' captain netted six goals and dished out team-high eight assists this season ... Named a first-team CAL all-star ... Took home team's best offensive player award ... Scored two goals in preliminary round playoff win over New Mission ... Maintains a 4.04 GPA in the classroom and plans to attend college.
THEO NORTON
Ipswich Senior
Center back
Tigers' standout was named team's best defensive player ... Scored two goals against Georgetown and one in playoff win over New Mission ... Helped Ipswich secure seven shutouts ... Team captain says his best performance came against Lynnfield, as he marked their top goal scorers in a scoreless draw ... Carries a 4.0 GPA and plans to attend Skidmore and potentially play soccer ... Credits his close friend and teammate Alex Barlow for motivating him in the offseason and pushing to get better.
ISAIAH PINA
Marblehead Senior
Striker
Talented offensive player scored nine goals while helping team to 9-7-3 record ... Team captain was named an NEC all-star ... Magicians' Offensive Player of the Year recipient ... Scored game's only goal in 1-0 upset win over Masconomet ... Speedy scoring threat hopes to continue playing soccer in college ... Interested in studying business ... Owns a 3.1 GPA and says international soccer star Lionel Messi is his greatest influence.
CHRIS QIRJAZI
Salem Senior
Attacking midfield
Do-it-all team captain had 11 goals and three assists while regularly controlling play in midfield ... Used athletic 6-foot-2 frame to consistently win 50-50 balls in the air ... Team MVP, Eastern Mass. and NEC All-Conference selection ... Helped Witches climb back to relevance in competitive NEC ... Carries a 3.3 GPA and hopes to play soccer for a club or college varsity team ... Thanks his coach, Padraic Slattery, for reviving his love for soccer over the past few years.
STEVEN RALPH
Masconomet Senior
Center Midfield
Chieftains' captain had seven goals and seven assists this fall ... Selected as NEC All-Conference player ... Took home team award ... Had a goal and two assists in shutout win over strong Beverly team ... Regularly controlled play in the midfield ... Boasts a 3.3 GPA and hopes to play college soccer ... Helped Chieftains to 15-3 record and just two NEC losses.
CALLUM RIGBY
St. John's Prep Senior
Attacking midfield
Versatile and skilled athlete scored team-high 13 goals to go with five assists this fall ... Key playoff contributor helped Eagles to unbeaten record (22-0-1) and Div. 1 state championship ... Two-time Catholic Conference all-star ... Eastern Mass. all-star and All-State selection ... Scored a goal in team's 2-0 win over Needham in state finals ... Maintains a 3.97 GPA and has applied to universities in the UK.
CHRISTIAN SHAFFER
Masconomet Senior
Defense/Midfield
Excellent leader served as reliable defender for talented Chieftains team ... Helped his team secure shutout win over a high-scoring Peabody team ... Also a great distributor, dishing out four assists this fall to go with one goal ... NEC all-star, Eastern Mass. all-star and All-State selection ... Team captain is ranked 31st in graduating class and hopes to major in neuroscience in college.
HARRISON STEIN
Hamilton-Wenham Senior
Defensive midfield
Six-foot-4 captain scored four goals and had one assist while mostly playing from the back and middle of field ... Helped Generals allow just 15 goals in 18 games ... Named CAL Player of the Year ... Eastern Mass. all-star and All-State selection ... Helped H-W clinch CAL title with 2-0 win over Amesbury, a game in which both he and his younger brother Nick scored ... Owns a 3.85 GPA in the classroom.
PETER TSOUTSOURAS
Essex Tech Senior
Defense/Midfield
Hawks' captain scored seven goals and dished out five assists this fall ... Helped team qualify for Division 3 state tournament ... Commonwealth Coast Conference All-Conference selection ... Scored two goals including a late equalizer to secure draw with Lynn Tech ... Owns a 4.6 GPA and plans to pursue a career in the electrical field with hopes of opening own business.
IAN VISNICK
Beverly Senior
Midfield/Defense
Versatile workhorse was a rock in the midfield and defensively this fall ... Panthers' captain was named team MVP ... Also took home Eastern Mass. all-star, All-State and first team NEC all-star honors ... Scored one goal and dished out one assist despite rarely playing on the attack ... Ranked 30th in graduating class with a 4.5 GPA ... Committed to play soccer at UMass Boston ... Credits coach Edgar de Leon for his mentorship over past four years.
RORY ZAMPESE
Marblehead Sophomore
Goalkeeper
Terrific shot stopper recorded nine shutouts this fall, fourth best mark in the area ... Magicians' MVP is a captain-elect for next season ... NEC All-Conference selection was voted to represent Eastern Mass in the all-star game ... High honor roll student carries 3.9 GPA ... Helped Marblehead to playoff berth ... Plans to play college soccer and major in education.
HONORABLE MENTION
Beverly: Matt Roy, Sr., GK; Max Hemsey, Sr., D; Trevor Gilligan, Sr., D.
Bishop Fenwick: Danny Rowan, Soph., GK.
Danvers: Danny Molina, Sr., CB; Daniel Vatousios, Sr., M.
Essex Tech: Guido Iannalfo, Sr., GK; Ryan Lovasco, Sr., ST.
Hamilton-Wenham: Jackson Contois, Sr., F; Andre Groberio, Soph., M.
Ipswich: Alex Barlow, Sr., M; Spencer McDavitt, Soph., M.
Marblehead: Riley Schmitt, Jr., D; Sebastian Pantzer, Sr., M; London McDonald, Fr., M; Harrison Curtis, Sr., M.
Masconomet: Jack Fiedler, Soph., M; Ara Scarpaci, Jr., F; Marco Russo, Jr., GK.
Peabody: AJ Forte, Jr., M; Victor Maciel, Sr., M/ST; Ryan Alves, Sr., ST.
Pingree: Riley McClure, Sr., F; Ryan Clark, Sr., M/D; Jack Moulison, Sr., D.; Andrew Rosenthal, Sr., D.
Salem: Malcolm Edwards, Jr., GK; Eli Ferreira, Sr., D; Lucas Dias, Soph., M.
Salem Academy: Ivan Paredes, Jr., GK; Blaise Nkwetta, Soph., M/F; Henry Shehaj, Jr., F.
St. John's Prep: Chance Prouty, Jr., F; Alex Borkland, Sr., M; Ross O'Brien, Jr., D; Jake Vana, Jr., M; Aithan Bezanson, Jr., M; Graham Kramer, Jr., F.
Swampscott: Lucas Bereaud, Jr., M; Szymon Wabno, Sr., D.