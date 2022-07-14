2022 SALEM NEWS BOYS TENNIS PLAYER OF THE YEAR
MIKA GARBER
Marblehead Sophomore
First Singles
Mika Garber made his mark on the tennis courts of the North Shore and beyond once again this spring, having a sensational season. As a result, he has been chose as The Salem News' Boys Tennis Player of the Year for a second straight season.
After a stellar freshman campaign a season ago, the Magicians' top talent only lost three matches this spring to complete his 10th grade with an impressive 17-3 record.
Putting more time and effort into his game this past offseason, Garber moved on to the Division 2 state tournament with confidence and was able to win both of his playoff matches. He also defeated his greatest competition, St. John's Prep's Hunter Wolters (the Catholic Conference MVP), after losing to him last year.
Without going unnoticed, Garber was honored to receive Marblehead’s team MVP award along with the Northeastern Conference MVP and All-Northeastern Conference accolades. His biggest athletic influences have been professional tennis superstar, Rafael Nadal, and even Tom Brady. Recently, he has been influenced by Andy Murray as he relates to their similar playing style and passion towards the game.
Garber, who has an overall record of 25-4 in his two high school seasons, is also an excellent student, holding a 4.1 grade point average.
SAM BROCKELMAN
Masconomet Senior
First Singles
Chieftains' captain held down first singles slot for second straight year, notching an 8-5 record despite missing some time due to injury ... Notable wins came against Swampscott's Tate Greenfield and Beverly's Ollie Forhaug ... Also gave Marblehead's Mika Garber a tough match ... NEC All-Conference selection ... Excellent student and terrific soccer player will suit up for defending Division 3 national champion Connecticut College this fall.
SEAN BLUNDIN
Pingree Junior
First Singles
Held a strong position at first singles for the Highlanders this past season ... Team captain ... Recorded 14 aces and netted three wins against top tier competition … Received the team’s MVP award and a (Roger) Federer accolade as well ... Best individual performances were knocking off No. 1 foes from both Landmark (a decisive 6-0, 6-1 win) and another from Bancroft (a 6-2, 6-1 triumph) ... In the top 10 percent of his class ... Hopes to stay in the Boston area for college.
SAM COUES
Hamilton-Wenham Senior
First Doubles
Brought his team into the playoffs this year as a captain … Held down the first doubles slot and won a CAL all-star title ... Although it resulted in a loss, his best performance was against Weston in the state playoffs, saying it was a challenging team to compete against ... Helped the Generals reach the Final Four in Div. 4 state competition ... Recognizes his father as one of his biggest influences in athletics, as he still competes with him and hopes to beat him soon … Will be attending Colorado-Boulder in the fall.
JACK DONOVAN
Marblehead Senior
Singles
Led the Magicians as a captain … Has a soccer background as well ... Winning the Northeastern Conference and having an impressive playoff performance were the highlights of the season ... Earned a league all-star accolade for his performances on the courts and graduated with a 4.1 GPA ... Thanks his father who introduced him to tennis and has always pushed him to do better ... Will be attending the University of Vermont in the fall.
RYAN DUNLEAVY
Beverly Junior
Singles
Stood out on the courts in second singles for the Panthers, finishing with a 10-4 overall record… Registered a 6-4 record in Northeastern Conference competition, striking his best individual performance in a three-set comeback against Gloucester … Ended his season with an NEC all-star accolade ... Rises into his senior year of high school with a spectacular 4.82 grade point average ... .Plans on attending a four-year college after graduating.
OLLIE FORHAUG
Beverly Junior
First Singles
Sweden native was one of four foreign exchange students on Beverly's team this spring ... Excelled at first singles for the Orange-and-Black, compiling a 7-4 mark at that spot ... Continuously improved his game in all facets of the game this spring ... Best performance was beating the Northeastern Conferencec first singles Player of the Year ... Will continue to finish high school in Sweden.
WILL GERN
Hamilton-Wenham Junior
First Singles
Lit the courts on fire this past season, winning over 35 games in a row at one point ... Set the perfect example as captain for his team ... Compiled a record of 12-4 ... Best performance was against Newburyport, where he played clean and gave his best serving match of the season ... Biggest athletic influence is tennis star Rafael Nadal, whom he aspires to his fighting spirit and constant perseverance ... Carries a 3.81 GPA and plans on attending a four-year university after high school.
TATE GREENFIELD
Swampscott Senior
Singles
Excelled this season as a team captain and held a 9-4 record ... Best performance was against Gloucester, where he lost the first set but made a huge comeback by winning a tiebreaker in his second set before then shutting his opponent down in the third ... Received the team MVP award ... Graduated with a 3.5 grade point average and plans on going to San Diego State University to major in kinesiology.
CHARLIE JEPSEN
Ipswich Sophomore
Doubles and singles
Held a strong presence on the team, playing both doubles and singles matches during the season ... Had five victories overall ... Best performance was at home against Amesbury ... Thanks all the different coaches he’s had throughout the years as his biggest influences for athletics, whether it was through hockey, tennis, baseball, or golf ... Carries a 4.0 GPA and has an interest in studying economics at college.
BRIAN MILANO
Ipswich Junior
First Doubles
Team captain recorded five wins while facing some tough competition with his doubles partner ... Best individual performance was winning a set 6-0 to give the Tigers the decisive point to win the match ... Biggest athletic influence is his coach, whom he built a strong relationship with over the past three years ... Holds a 4.0 GPA and plans on going to college after graduation to play soccer.
PAUL NEAL
St. John’s Prep Junior
Singles
Compiled an impressive 13-5 record ... Devoted time on the courts to develop improvement on his overall game and mental capacity throughout the season ... Received the Eagles' MVP award ... Says his best individual performance came against a tough Newton North opponent ... Thanks Steve Cook for inspiring him to have fun in athletics and to try and set reasonable goals … Plans on attending college after graduation.
JACK PROKOPIS
St. John’s Prep Freshman
First Doubles
Rocked his way throughout his first season with an 11-3 overall record in top doubles slot alongside twin brother Luke ... Received well-earned acknowledgment for his hard work by getting the Prep’s Coaches Award ... Also named to the Catholic Conference all-star team ... Best individual performance was against Newton North … Carries a 4.2 GPA and hopes to continue tennis in college.
LUKE PROKOPIS
St. John's Prep Freshman
First Doubles
Teamed up with his twin brother Jack to record an 11-3 record at top doubles slot for the Eagles ... A terrific match against Newton North was the highlight of his season ... Smart, tactical player with a penchant for putting shots where his foes couldn't return them ... Named to the Catholic Conference all-star team ... Wishes to play Division 1 tennis in college ... Currently holds a terrific 4.2 grade point average.
AIDAN RYAN
Marblehead Senior
Third Singles
Team captain for both hockey and tennis at MHS ... Regularly a third singles competitor but also found success in his first doubles … Earned a first round third singles win against Nashoba ... Favorite performance was beating Swampscott in a three-set tiebreaker (3-6, 7-5, 7-5) ... Thanks his grandfather for being the biggest athletic influence in his life and introducing him to all the sports he plays ... Graduated with a 3.8 GPA and is attending Southern Methodist University … Will be majoring in economics and will continue playing club tennis and hockey.
CHARLES SCHEPENS
Swampscott Sophomore
Second Singles
Locked in an impressive 12-2 out of conference record this spring ... Wend undefeated in conference play at 9-0 ... Received the All-Northeastern Conference accolades ... Recipient of Swampscott varsity tennis Leadership Award ... Carries a 3.9 grade point average and is still working on plans for after graduation.
LEO SCHROEDER
Bishop Fenwick Junior
First Singles
Shone in first singles this past season as a team captain … Completed his season with a 10-5 record ... Named to Catholic Central League all-star team and won the Fenwick Crusader Award ... Led his team to their first win with a 6-4, 7-5 victory… First-year first singles talent recognizes his parents as his biggest influence ... Carries a 4.83 GPA ... Plans on applying to four-year universities and is interested in civil engineering.
HUNTER WOLTERS
St. John's Prep Senior
First Singles
Eagles' standout went 12-7 in top singles slot despite competing against one of the hardest schedules in the state ... Helped his squad to a 17-4 record and a pair of wins in the Division 1 state tournament ... Catholic Conference MVP ... Considers tennis star Nick Kyrgios to be his biggest athletic influence ... Will attend Bryant University in the fall and will play club tennis.
DOMENIC ZIZZA
Bishop Fenwick Senior
Second Singles
Recorded an 8-6 record in his final season for the Crusaders ... Matching tough competition all season, won the ‘Never Gives Up' award ... Thanks his mother for being the reason he wouldn’t give up due to her continuous support ... Had the best personal performance in his last match against Lowell Catholic ... Plans on attending Merrimack College where he will be majoring in math.
HONORABLE MENTION
Beverly: Owen O'Brien, Sr.; Thomas Schroter, Sr.; Luca Pasquarello, Soph.
Danvers: Brendan Johnson, Sr.; Adam Mentzer, Sr.
Hamilton-Wenham: Max Clarke, Soph.; Eastin Lowther, Soph.
Marblehead: Dwight Foster, Sr.; Etan Farfel, Fr.; Jayden Janock, Fr.; Matthew Sherf, Fr.
Masconomet: Mark Trull, Soph.; Jack Eaton, Soph.
Pingree: Jack Blundin, Fr.; Kyle Greason, Fr.
St. John's Prep: Charles Kirby, Sr.
Salem: Michael Ready, Sr.
Swampscott: Nick Custer, Soph.