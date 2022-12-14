GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
FRED DOYLE
Bishop Fenwick
Fred Doyle took over as coach of the Crusaders this fall and had a winning season with a very young squad. The girls quickly came together and welcomed some promising freshmen, going 7-1 to finish second in the Catholic Central League. They were fifth at Division 2C stats and 16th at the state finals. The Crusaders won the CCL Relay, took second in the Coed Relays, and won the Catholic Memorial Invitational freshman race.
“This team was competitive, enthusiastic, dedicated, and highly motivated,” said Doyle, who has a 172-41-1 overall record in his 20-plus years of coaching track and field. “The team culture and camaraderie among each athlete and teammates was the best thing about this outstanding group of girls, who were high achievers in sports and school.”
Doyle is semi-retired but stays active with many activities that revolve around running. He is the MSTCA director of special events, a member of the MIAA cross country/track and field committee, director of the cross country project (a summer training program), and Massachusetts track and field official, who has officiated 60 meets in addition to coaching both boys and girls at Bishop Fenwick.
He has been married to Joy for 45 years and they have a son, Brad, and daughter, Jocelyn, in addition to a 15-month-old grandson, Carson. Doyle wished to thank his wife, the girls on the team and their parents, team captain Maria Ryan, athletic director Scott Connolly, and former coach Steve Czarnecki.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
JEFF BARTLETT
Danvers
The Falcons accomplished something no other cross country team in the school’s history has done by finishing as runner-up at All-States. When the DHS found out they had came in second place, said Bartlett, they began jumping around and hugging each other.
“That image represented how they supported each other, how they raced for one another, and how they all made the decision to run for something bigger than themselves,” he said. “This year’s team was a group of lighthearted, fun, and supportive young men who enjoyed spending time together and making practice somewhere people wanted to be. They were motivated and not deterred by setbacks. it was a fun group to watch progress over the season because of their support of everyone on the team.”
Bartlett has been coaching cross country for 14 years, the last four as head coach at Danvers. He has a 13-10 overall record with the Falcon boys and this past season the posted a 4-2 record in NEC dual meets. Danvers was third at both the conference championship and at Division 2A states before taking second at All-States.
An instructional coach at Holten Richmond Middle School in Danvers, Bartlett and wife Meghan are parents of daughters Madison (age 3), and Mackenzie (5 months). He thanked his assistant coach, Tom Walsh, as well as his wife and daughters. He also thanked recently retired athletic director Andy St. Pierre and assistant (and now current) AD Morgan Sitarz.
VOLLEYBALL
STACI SONKE
Ipswich
In her three seasons at Ipswich High, Sonke’s teams have gone a combined 50-8 and won the last two Division 4 state championships. This fall, the Tigers went undefeated in the Cape Ann League and finished 21-2 overall, culminated with a 3-2 victory over Joseph Case High School in the state title game after falling behind by two sets early.
Sonke’s favorite thing about this team was their love for both the game and each other’s greatness. “Every team has its ups and downs, and this one was able to power through some difficult times together and came out successful — especially in the grueling five-set state final,” said Sonke, a Paraeducator at Ipswich High who is engaged to Dan Lawrence. “They remained consistent in their energy.
“This team truly met the true sense of TEAM and supported one another,” added Sonke. “They were a well-rounded group that was always positive and uplifting each other’s successes. My senior leaders did a great job creating a safe environment for the underclassmen to learn and grow. If we were up or down, the girls were always smiling and battling together. I could not be more proud of their character and volleyball skills.”
Having coached the sport for six years, Sonke thanked her 2022 squad for continuing to remind her why she coaches volleyball. She also thanked the Ipswich community, high school staff, and administration, and the girls’ families for their consistent support.
FOOTBALL
BRIAN ST. PIERRE
St. John’s Prep
In the half-century since high school Super Bowls were created in Massachusetts, only two men on the North Shore have guided three teams to the title game and come away victorious in all three. The first was legendary Ipswich High coach Jack Welch, who won 224 games in his 36-year career and five state titles, including Super Bowls in 1977, ‘91 and ‘92. The second man is 43-year-old Brian St. Pierre, who has been a head coach all of nine seasons.
The Eagles’ most recent championship, a 13-0 shutout of Springfield Central (a team that was averaging almost 52 points per game), was one of the greatest victories in Prep gridiron history. St. Pierre and defensive coordinator Chris Tolios devised a game plan to shut down Springfield and did so, much to the surprise of onlookers from across the state and beyond. It culminated an 11-2 season that saw St. John’s Prep win its last seven games. They also outscored their playoff foes by a combined 137-28 and three teams ranked higher in the playoff seedings, including previously unbeaten Andover (48-14) and Central Catholic (28-7), avenging one of their two setbacks in the latter game.
“This team had a lot of swagger and personality. They were a fun group to work with,” said St. Pierre, who teaches Introduction to Strength and Conditioning at his alma mater. “They were resilient and very tough both physically and mentally.”
St. Pierre and his wife, Jocelyn, have three boys: Luke (13), Kyle (11), and Owen (6); he thanks them for the sacrifices they make as a family to allow him to put the time and energy into his coaching. He also thanked his coaching staff, his players, and the school administration for their constant support.
FIELD HOCKEY
JEN RICHARDSON
Pingree
Richardson and her Highlanders set some lofty goals this fall ... and reached them all. They had a dominant regular season, going 16-2-1. They won the Eastern Independent League playoff crown, then went on to capture the NEPSAC Class C championship by winning three straight playoff games, all by shutout. Pingree scored 97 goals while allowing just 17 in their 24 contests.
“The team was driven, dedicated, talented and committed,” said Richardson, who has coached the Pingree squad since 2015. “They made adjustments and continued to adjust to the needs of the team throughout the year. They were a balance of highly motivated and also knew when to have fun and just sit back and really take in and enjoy the experience. They had trust in one another, continued to push one another, and remained open to changes. They really created a culture that embodies togetherness, support, encouragement, commitment, dedication and confidence. The season was, and will always be, hugely memorable.”
Richardson, who works as Danvers Family Doctors as a primary care provider during the day, met her husband Bruce when both where athletes at Northeastern University (she in field hockey, he in football). They have three children: Alana, a Pingree alumnae who plays field hockey at the University of Michigan; Jaylon, a junior football, basketball and baseball player at Pingree; and Jonah, a Highlanders freshman who also plays football, basketball and baseball.
“My favorite part of the season, as cliché as it seems, is the time spent with the girls,” said Richardson, who said coaching at Pingree is “a privilege I never take lightly”, stating the support from the school and athletics department is unmatched. “It came during the highs, the struggles, the bus rides, all the laughs, watching them come together as teammates and friends ... and of course, the hard wins. I’ll always remember their character as individuals and how they united as a cohesive group.”
GIRLS SOCCER
ALISON LECESSE
Masconomet
When Alison Lecesse took over the storied Masconomet girls soccer program six years ago, she had a vision of culture and success both on and off the field. Her senior Class of 2023 made it a reality.
Winning the Northeastern Conference for the first time, the Chieftains went unbeaten in league play and finished 17-1-2 overall. It was a team-first and unselfish style for Masconomet, playing lock down defense and allowing only eight goals all year with 14 shutouts. Moreover, every player contributed meaningful minutes with 18 scoring at least one goal and 21 garnering at least one point (including the goalkeepers). Among the highlights were a late victory on the road against Danvers and an incredible comeback in the state tournament to top Melrose.
Off the field, the Chieftains volunteered with each of the Tri-Town’s youth programs on Saturday mornings and more than 40 young girls attended their Youth Soccer Day game.
A Masconomet Middle School social studies teacher, Lecesse is grateful for the support of her booster group, assistant coach Dan Bisceglia, junior varsity coaches Scott and Krista Marcoulier, and Masco boys coach Jared Scarpaci. This was the third unbeaten regular season in six tries for the former Pentucket softball and soccer star, whose career record is now 85-12-10.
BOYS SOCCER
DAVE CROWELL
St. John’s Prep
There was no boys soccer team in the entire state better than St. John’s Prep this past season. Not only were they an uber-talented and deep squad capable of getting it done at an extremely high level on both ends of the pitch, but perhaps most importantly, they believed in each other and were dedicated to reaching their goals. Veteran head coach Dave Crowell’s leadership certainly played a significant role in establishing that mindset.
In capturing their first Division 1 state championship since 2006 — a 2-0 win over Needham — the Eagles finished the year with a remarkable 22-0-1 record. They were Catholic Conference champions and were ranked as the No. 5 team in the nation by season’s end.
“I loved the chemistry of this team,” said Crowell, an English teacher. “They worked hard every day and played for each other. They knew from the beginning that they could have a special season and they stayed focused and did what they needed to in able to accomplish the ultimate goal.”
Crowell, who has coached at St. John’s Prep for the past 21 years, won his 400th career game during this season’s unprecedented run. Crowell dedicated the season to the late Bill Foley, his former high school coach at Beverly High who passed away earlier this year. He thanks his assistant coach Marty Bulhoes for all his help and support throughout the year.
GOLF
CRAIG WILEY
Beverly
It’s been quite the run for the Beverly High golf team, and head coach Craig Wiley deserves a ton of credit for their success.
Since taking over the program five years ago, Wiley has helped the Panthers to an impressive 56-14 overall record. That includes a current stretch of three straight Northeastern Conference regular season crowns. This fall, Wiley’s team went unbeaten at 13-0 in league play before claiming the Division 2 North sectional championship. Beverly would then secure a fifth place finish among an extremely talented field at the Division 2 state match.
“In one word, ‘determined’,” Wiley said when asked how he’d best describe this year’s group. “Determined to meet the goals we set out for ourselves before the summer began; to learn from the disappointments of not making it to the state championship the previous season and to be able to put it all together for the team and the seven graduating seniors.”
Having the luxury of rostering a deep team, Wiley got contributions from all 10 varsity players at one point or another this past fall. A physical education teacher at Cove Elementary in Beverly, Wiley lives locally with his wife Rachel and daughters Harper (6) and Scarlett (1 1/2). Wiley thanks his players — “without them none of this is possible,” he said — as well as his family, parents, boosters and administration who help put this all together.