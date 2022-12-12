2022 Salem News Football all-stars

2022 SALEM NEWS FOOTBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR
JOENEL AGUERO
St. John's Prep
Safety/Wide Receiver
When we say that Joenel Aguero was the most dangerous player in Massachusetts high school football in 2022, we do so in the most complimentary way possible. The moniker accurately fits the senior superstar from Lynn in several ways, all of which helped the Eagles capture their third Division 1 Super Bowl crown in the last five seasons.
The 6-foot, 200-pounder was as dangerous as a powder keg of dynamite with the football in his hands. Get him the ball in space and Aguero could run past defenders with 4.46 speed; bowl them over with his strength, or juke his way around frustrated defenders until he found the end zone. Lined up wide, the national 4-star recruit caught 38 passes for 638 yards and eight touchdowns. The last of those, a 10-yard slant on fourth down of the Division 1 Super Bowl in the rain against Springfield Central, gave the Eagles the only points they'd need in a 13-0 title game triumph.
The future University of Georgia Bulldog, ranked among the nation's top 3-4 safeties from the Class of 2023, was even more dangerous when foes foolishly punted or kicked off to him. Using those same explosive skills, he returned four such kids for special teams scores. It got to the point where opposing squads would game plan not to kick to Aguero, often shanking punts or coming up short on kickoffs and thus giving St. John's Prep excellent field position.
But Aguero — who won a Super Bowl as a freshman starting defensive back in 2019, went and played at IMG Academy in Florida for two years before returning to St. John's for his senior season — was at his most dangerous in the Eagles' defensive secondary. Not only did he blanket opponents with lockdown coverage, but he hit receivers and ballcarriers with the force of a Mack truck, particularly when they dared venture over the middle of the field. He shows no fear in throwing his body around to bring down others, something that college scouts loved about him.
Aguero, named the Defensive Player of the Year in the Catholic Conference and Massachusetts Player of the Year by MaxPreps, played his best against the best teams. For example, on the road against unbeaten Catholic Memorial he caught a touchdown pass, returned a kick for another score, picked off a pass and finished with eight tackles.
Aguero, who will play in next month's Under Armour Next All-America Game in Orlando, thanked his father for helping to push and encourage him to where he is today.
2022 SALEM NEWS OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
SHEA LYNCH
Peabody Senior
Quarterback
By the time he threw his last pass in a Peabody High uniform on Thanksgiving, there weren't many records left for Shea Lynch to break.
Graduating as the all-time leader in North Shore and Northeastern Conference touchdown passes with 78, Lynch rewrote the Tanner passing and scoring record book in his three seasons as starting quarterback. His senior year topped them all as he threw for 2,564 yards and 36 TDs (second most ever by a North Shore QB) while captaining the team to a 10-1 record and directing an offense that smashed the program points record with 438.
"He's the founding father of the spread offense in Peabody," head coach Mark Bettencourt said of the two-time NEC Player of the Year honoree.
Lynch's favorite receiver was the open one: Five players had 100-yard receiving efforts in 2002 and he threw touchdown passes to five targets while completing passes to 13 teammates. A cerebral player, Lynch preferred to roll around with his eyes downfield and could make accurate throws both deep down the field and on intermediate routes.
Throwing for a single-game record 453 yards and seven touchdowns against Westford Academy, the ANEFO Player of the Year also tossed four scores with 309 yards to beat Marblehead and threw five TDs at Hurd Stadium to beat Beverly. His 42 total touchdowns (six rushing) were a North Shore best and he was sacked only four times on 280 drop backs. For his career, Lynch completed 398 passes for 5,869 yards with the 78 passing TDs and 88 total TDs. He went 22-6 as the starter, directing a 14-game win streak that is the second longest in PHS history and winning his last 13 consecutive road games.
"To think of the QB's that have played around here and to break some of those records speaks volumes," Bettencourt said. "And remember he only had half a season as a sophomore with the pandemic, so he probably could've broken even more. He's the best passer we've ever had and one of the hardest working kids I've ever met."
2022 SALEM NEWS DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
AIDAN BREEN
Bishop Fenwick Senior
Linebacker
The senior captain from Peabody came into the 2022 season with a reputation for being a hard nosed, relentless defender. He'll graduate from Fenwick after having one of the best defensive seasons in school history after adding to his already stellar legacy.
The 6-foot, 205-pounder was a season-long menace that no offensive coordinator ever found a way to stop. Breen led the North Shore with 119 tackles, averaging 10 per game. He had double-digit takedowns in the Crusaders' dozen contests, starting on opening day with 11 tackles against Norton, and never slowed down. His best effort came in a 15-tackle masterpiece in a win over the future Division 6 Super Bowl champions from St. Mary's of Lynn.
It wasn't just about tackles for Breen, however; he was a defensive disruptor in the truest sense of the word. The Catholic Central League all-star finished the season with three interceptions, including two vs. Swampscott — a game in which he also had a dozen tackles and returned a fumble 75 yards for a touchdown. Breen also had two sacks and two fumble recoveries and, as a tight end, caught a pair of passes, one ending with a trip to the end zone.
Breen hopes to play college football while earning his business degree.
2022 SALEM NEWS LINEMAN OF THE YEAR
ARIS XERRAS
Danvers Senior
Defensive End/Tight End
The old football cliché that the film speaks for itself applies perfect to Danvers High captain Aris Xerras. So does the term game wrecker.
As a defensive lineman, Xerras was absolutely dominant in the trenches. Opposing tackles frequently had no chance to hold him off their quarterbacks or ballcarriers: He racked up 109 tackles with 26 of those coming behind the line of scrimmage and 16 being sacks. "He's the most dominant kid, physically, that we've had in my ten years here," said Danvers head coach Ryan Nolan.
At 6-foot-2 and 233 pounds, Xerras is as strong as an ox and quick as a cat with his footwork and swim moves. A first-team Northeastern Conference all-star and two time Salem News all-star, he's athletic enough to drop into coverage and had three interceptions. He was particularly productive in victories over Swampscott and Salem, in which he had scoop-and-score fumble recoveries that helped Danvers pull away.
Xerras' contributions didn't end on defense. He was Danvers' long snapper for punts and extra points and was a force offensively at tight. Though he caught 22 balls and scored two TD's, he was even more important setting the edge for the Falcon run game.
"He was a wrecking ball. On his highlight tape, some of the blocks he's throwing in the open field he's just carrying guys and putting them on the ground," Nolan said.
A varsity contributor since his freshman season, Xerras also plays varsity basketball and baseball for Danvers. He honed his technique a lot this year with help from DHS assistant Andrew Barton and is considering a number of collegiate football options.
THE ALL-STARS
JACK ANESHANSLEY
Marblehead Senior
Right Guard/Defensive End
All-Northeastern Conference Dunn Division selection for his work up front for the league champion Magicians ... Helped solidify a young, unproven line early on and only got better with each passing game ... Smart technique and football allowed the 6-foot-1, 205-pounder to come off the ball with power and speed ... Felt he had his best game of the season on Thanksgiving Day against Swampscott ... Has a 3.55 grade point average ... Wants to keep his football career going in college.
DANNY BARRETT
Peabody Senior
Wide Receiver
Sticky handed pass catcher was QB Shea Lynch's favorite target on third down for the 10-1 Tanners ... Team captain was first-team All-Northeastern Conference ... Hauled in 27 balls for 482 yards ... 9 TD grabs were third most in the area ... Excelled on the boundary whether on hitch routes or deep patterns ... Made school record 12 catches (for 149 yards with two scores) in road win at Marblehead ... Graduates with 73 career catches for 1,266 yards with 19 touchdowns ... Inspired by older brother, Ryan, and will play college football at Endicott.
THEO BATCHELDER
Pingree Senior
Offensive line/Defensive line
Monster from Marblehead used his seven foot wingspan to pass protect as well as any prep school lineman in New England ... 6-foot-7, 295 pounder was no slouch in the run game either, helping Pingree bowl over most of its opponents ... All-Evergreen League first-team choice received Coaches Award ... Dominated Division 1 prospects at Dexter Southfield ... Made 40 tackles from his defensive line position ... Captain is thankful to coach Mike Flynn for helping him reach his potential ... Committed to play in the Ivy League at Cornell.
ELI BATISTA
Peabody Junior
Wide Receiver/Safety
The North Shore's champion in receiving yards set a new Peabody High single season record with 1,023 on 55 catches ... First-team All-Northeastern Conference pick had 14 receiving scores (another PHS record) and 15 overall for 90 total points ... Repeat Salem News all-star had a career-high 189 yards against Westford Academy ... Averaged more than 30 yards per kick return with a 63-yard score again Salem ... Blinding speed plus ability to make tackler miss made him a deep threat and a short game standout ... Added 35 1/2 tackles (second on the team) plus two interceptions at safety ... Aims to play D1 college football.
COSTA BEECHIN
Bishop Fenwick Senior
Wide Receiver/Defensive Back
Big-play wideout who could separate himself from defenders, go up and get the ball in traffic, and produce huge chunks of yardage after the catch ... Catholic Central League MVP led Fenwick in receptions (55), receiving yards (898) and touchdown receptions (10) ... Had season-best 10 catches for 158 yards and 2 TDs vs. Bishop Stang ... Tied for team lead in touchdowns (12) and total points (72) ... Captain also ran for 233 yards on just 30 carries and one TD ... Picked off a team-best four interceptions and added two fumble recoveries along with 41 tackles ... Headed to Mass. Maritime Academy.
CARSON BROWNE
St. John's Prep Senior
Running Back
The very definition of perseverance and grit, the Peabody native overcome numerous injuries in his career — including missing the first three games of his senior campaign — and became a true force out of the Prep backfield ... Bell cow back ran for 1,146 yards on 188 carries and 16 touchdowns in fewer than 10 games ... Catholic Conference all-star was just as happy running over opponents as he was using his speed to beat them to the outside ... Ran for three touchdowns and threw another on halfback option pass in 28-7 state semifinal win over Central Catholic ... Carried the ball a herculean 38 times for 131 yards in Super Bowl victory over Springfield Central ... Has 4.17 GPA and wants to study pre-med or business in college while still playing football.
ELIJAH BURNS
Swampscott Senior
Wide receiver/Defensive back
Outstanding footwork and route running made him one of the North Shore's most dangerous pass catchers ... Hauled in 41 passes for 668 yards along with five touchdowns ... Posted 133 yards in overtime battle with Beverly and had 107 in victory over Saugus ... All-Northeastern Conference choice had seven total TDs ... Made several interceptions ... Dangerous return man helped Big Blue win Blydell Cup ... Starter on the '21 Division 5 Super Bowl winning squad had 82 career catches for 1,458 yards with 16 receiving touchdowns.
CHRIS COLBY
Pingree Junior
Wide Receiver/Defensive back
Unique blend of size (6-foot-3) and speed (4.6 40 time) helped him average 27 yards per catch while gaining 694 yards on 26 snags in only six games ... His 10 receiving touchdowns tied for second most in the region ... Caught seven balls for 177 yards and three scores against St. Paul's ... All-Evergreen League first-team pick is a repeat Salem News all-star ... Racked up 39 tackles primarily in the secondary ... Rowley native is already drawing major college interest with visits to Boston College, UMass and others ... Had 11 total TDs ... Pingree team MVP is grateful to his parents and siblings for their support.
CONNOR CRONIN
Marblehead Senior
Wide Receiver/Strong Safety
The 6-foot-3, 190-pound Magicians' captain combines physicality, top-end talent and playmaking abilities like very few of his peers can ... All-Northeastern Conference performer caught a team-best 41 passes for 758 yards and six trips to the end zone ... Also ran for a pair of schools despite playing virtually season with an injury ... 2021 Salem News Defensive Player of the Year had another stellar season on that side of the ball for NEC Dunn champions ... Going through the recruiting process with Division 1 schools ... Carries a 3.94 GPA.
JAMES DAY
Hamilton-Wenham Senior
Running Back/Strong Safety
Led Generals in both carries (84) and rushing yards (481) ... Tied for team lead with five touchdowns rushing ... Caught five passes for another 47 yards ... Completed the only pass he threw, good for a 39-yard connection ... Had 123 yards on just 10 carries and scored a 15-yard touchdown in shutout win over Minuteman ... Captain from South Hamilton picked off a pair of passes defensively ... Chosen as a Cape Ann League all-star ... Plans on attending Dean College and majoring in sports broadcasting.
JIMMY FESTA
Peabody Sophomore
Guard/Linebacker
Played with an edge beyond his years while hardly ever missing a snap for the NEC Lynch champion Tanners in their historic 10-1 season ... Started every game at guard for an offensive line that allowed only four sacks on 280 drop backs ... 6-foot-3 with excellent leverage ... All-Northeastern Conference linebacker led Peabody in tackles with 39 1/2 ... Made 4 1/2 tackles-for-loss with two sacks ... Intercepted a pass in win over Westford ... Made season-best 7 1/2 stops in win at Beverly ... Aims to play football in college one day.
OWEN GASINOWSKI
Danvers Junior
Running back/Receiver/Defensive back
Centerpiece of the Danvers High offense was the only player on the North Shore to rank in the top ten in both rushing and receiving yardage ... All-Northeastern Conference pick carried the ball 148 times for 738 yards with eight touchdowns ... Caught 39 passes for 532 yards and eight more scores ... Had 1,270 yards from scrimmage and averaged 6.79 yards per touch ... Torched Gloucester for 191 yards on Thanksgiving ... 17 total TDs and 102 points led the Falcons and the NEC and ranked second on the North Shore ... Scored four times with 203 total yards in 47-0 win over rival Beverly ... Capable defender had a handful of pass defenses and was among the squad's leading stoppers.
COREY GRIMES
Salem Junior
Quarterback/Linebacker
Had a fantastic season under center in his second year as a starter, completing 107-of-178 passes for 1,297 yards and 17 touchdowns ... Threw only four interceptions while completing better than 60 percent of his throws ... All-Northeastern Conference pick ... Snared a 72-yard touchdown pass from fellow all-star Devante Ozuna in the fourth quarter to help defeat Gloucester ... Had 198 yards passing and 3 TDs vs. Danvers ... Six-foot-3, 230-pound captain ran for two additional scores ... Would like to keep playing football at the next level.
TROY IRIZARRY
Bishop Fenwick Senior
Running Back/Defensive End
Led Crusaders in both rushing yards (548) and rushing touchdowns (11) ... Tied for the team lead in total touchdowns (12) and points (72) ... Had three scores on just 14 carries in win over Archbishop Williams ... The 5-foot-9, 205-pound captain also caught 18 passes for 276 yards and another score ... Finished with 44 tackles and had four quarterback sacks ... Had two QB sacks in big win over St. Mary's of Lynn ... Catholic Central League all-star ... Carries a 3.71 grade point average.
BRYCE LEAMAN
Bishop Fenwick Junior
Quarterback/Free Safety
First-year starter showed off a big arm and intelligence under center for Fenwick, throwing for 2,362 yards and 22 touchdowns ... Completed 61 percent of his pass attempts (171-of-281) while throwing just five picks all season ... Threw for 313 yards and career high 5 TDs in win over Bishop Stang ... Had 319 yards passing and two TDs in win over St. Mary's Lynn ... Picked off three passes on defense while finishing with 50 tackles ... Also ran for 290 yards and four TDs ... Gloucester resident was CCL all-star.
HARRY LYNCH
Essex Tech Senior
Running back/QB/Defensive back
Jack-of-all trades carried the Hawks after several injuries at the quarterback position pressed him to switch positions for several games ... Among the North Shore's leaders in combined yardage with 1,284 ... Ran for 700 yards (7th in the area) and nine scores ... Threw for nine more TD's ... Also caught a score to be one of the only players to score passing, rushing and receiving TDs ... Ran for 122 yards in Thanksgiving win over Northeast ... Peabody native captained the Hawks to their first winning season in seven years ... Threw for 201 yards to beat Blue Hills ... CAC all-star works as electrician as part of voke program.
TYLER MCMAHON
Masconomet Senior
Tight end/Defensive end
Few players set the edge defensive as well as the preseason All-State choice from Boxford ... 6-foot-3, 220 pounder used his quickness to knife into the backfield regularly with 4.0 tackles-for-loss per game plus 1.5 sacks per game ... Big sack at end of Thanksgiving game against Bishop Fenwick closed out the win ... Was a force in second half against Danvers to key comeback victory ... Sure handed in the passing game with 12 catches for 177 yards and a pair of scores ... First-team All-Northeastern Conference choice is being recruited by several New England powerhouse colleges.
MASON McSWEENEY
St. John's Prep Junior
Defensive End/Tight End
Dual threat for the Eagles could impact a game on both sides of the ball ... The 6-foot-2, 215-pounder was not only physical off the snap and attacked with ferociously, but had the foot speed and instincts to beat his repeatedly beat his man 1-on-1 ... Topsfield native recorded seven quarterback sacks ... Had a pair of forced fumbles ... Recorded one fumble recovery ... Catholic Conference all-star is an outstanding blocker ... Also caught touchdown pass vs. St. John's Shrewsbury ... Has a 4.04 grade point average and would like to continue his career at an Ivy League School.
MIKEY NABBOUT
St. John's Prep Senior
Defensive End
The Eagles missed their captain when he was out during the early part of the season with an injury, but when the 6-foot-3, 246-pound menace returned he more than made up for it by terrorizing foes the rest of the year ... Finished the year tied for the team lead in QB sacks with seven ... Had an interception in second round playoff blowout over previously unbeaten Andover ... Catholic Conference all-star credited with forced fumble in Division 1 Super Bowl triumph over Springfield Central ... Owner of a 3.9 GPA ... Committed to Columbia University to continue his career on the gridiron.
JESSE OFURIE
St. John's Prep Senior
Wide Receiver/Cornerback
Captain from Salem had an extraordinary season for the Division 1 Super Bowl champions ... Caught a team-best 37 passes for 623 yards and eight touchdowns ... Elite speed and ability to go up and get the football in traffic ... Returned a pair of kickoffs for touchdowns ... Catholic Conference all-star was just as good in the Eagles' secondary, picking off three passes, numerous pass breakups, and blanketing anyone he was matched up against ... Felt he played his best all-around game in Thanksgiving Day win over Xaverian, which included a 20-yard TD reception ... Committed to play at Division 1 Rutgers ... Owner of a 3.56 grade point average.
TREVOR O'NEIL
Essex Tech Senior
Offensive line/Defensive line
Mainstay on the offensive line for the Hawks made 38 career starts, capping an outstanding career by earning Commonwealth Athletic Conference Lineman of the Year honors ... 6-foot, 300 pounder had plenty of strength to open up big holes at the tackle position ... Was a handful for opposing tackles, amassing 41 stops (18 solo) with six tackles-for-loss and 1 1/2 sacks ... Felt his showing in a win over Northeast on Thanksgiving was his best ... Captained Hawks to their first wining season in seven years ... Plans to enlist in the U.S. Army after graduation.
MILES O'NEILL
Marblehead Junior
Quarterback
The 6-foot-5 220-pound first-year starter could fling the ball a mile, but proved even more proficient at short and intermediate passes and finding his receivers in open space ... All-Northeastern Conference signal caller completed better than 72 percent of his passes (152-of-210) for 2,181 yards and 23 TDs with only 4 INT ... Went 9-for-11 for 205 yards and 2 TDs vs. Beverly ... Carved up Swampscott on Thanksgiving by going 14-for-28 for 216 yards and three TDs ... Has 4.0 GPA and wants to continue playing football in college.
DEVANTE OZUNA
Salem Junior
Running Back/Linebacker
Dominated the Witches' backfield to the tune of team-leading 159 carries, 918 yards, and 10 rushing touchdowns ... Completed his only pass by throwing a 72-yard touchdown to fellow all-star Corey Grimes on a halfback option to help sink Gloucester ... Had 192 yards and a pair of scores in a win over Saugus, giving Salem its first 5-0 start in 30 years ... Six-foot, 185-pounder was All-Northeastern Conference Lynch Division pick ... Caught 23 passes for 189 yards and four more trips to the end zone ... Finished the season with 15 total touchdowns and 96 total points, tied for third-best in the area.
CHRISTIAN PACHECO
Marblehead Junior
Inside Linebacker
All-Northeastern Conference selection finished the season as Marblehead's top tackler with 98 ... Credited with 10 tackles-for-loss ... Six-foot-1, 212-pounder was light on his feet and possessed a very aggressive nature on every play ... Had a nose for the football whether in passing or running downs ... Was team captain as a sophomore ... Had two tipped passes and three tackles-for-loss in team's win over North Andover ... Also helped fortify the Magicians' offensive line ... 3.8 GPA and hopes to play college ball.
ALAN PAULINO
Peabody Senior
Running Back/Wide Receiver/Defensive Back
Shifty flex man for the area's highest scoring offense racked up 13 touchdowns, seventh on the North Shore in that category ... Had a record 105-yard interception return for a touchdown against Westford, one of his two picks on the year ... All-NEC pick Caught 15 balls for 342 yards and five scores with 100-plus yard receiving efforts against Bishop Feehan and Westford ... Elusive running back scored five times on the ground and was one of the area's only players to score rushing, receiving and return TDs ... Added 33 1/2 tackles at corner back with seven stops plus a 79-yard kick return TD against Winthrop ... Considering a few college football choices.
MATT RICHARDSON
Masconomet Senior
Quarterback/Defensive back
Left-handed dual threat was a handful for opposing defenses rolling out of the pocket to either side ... Threw for 1,126 yards and 14 touchdowns while captaining the Chieftains to seven victories and a playoff appearance ... Always a threat to scramble with seven rushing scores ... Threw for 206 yards and three scores in win over Beverly ... All-Northeastern Conference choice was a three-year starter with 16 career wins ... Ran for 140 yards against Newburyport ... Outstanding athlete plays basketball for the Chieftains.
ALEX RODRIGUEZ
Salem Senior
Offensive Line/Defensive Line
Captain's fine play in the trenches enabled the Witches to win their first five games of the season for the first time in three decades and finish 7-4 ... The 6-foot, 262-pound used the skills he developed in wrestling to get a low center of gravity and blow his man off the ball to gain leverage time after time ... Had three QB sacks (2 on Thanksgiving Day vs. Beverly) and 10 tackles for loss ... All-Northeastern Conference pick ... Could slide around on either line and play a variety of spots depending on where the team needed him most ... Would like to play college football.
WILL SHANNON
Masconomet Senior
Running back/Defensive back
With a quick first step and great balance for breaking tackles, rushed for 1,121 yards and 12 touchdowns to lead the Chieftains to a seven win season ... Northeastern Conference All-League choice led the North Shore's 1,000-yard backs in yards per carry (7.95) ... 14 total touchdowns and 84 points ranked sixth in the region ... Gashed Bishop Fenwick for 224 yards on Thanksgiving and also ran for 196 in a win over Beverly ... Excellent in defensive coverage ... Took a kickoff to the house in win over Salem ... Captain is grateful to his dad and hopes to play in college while studying business.
MATT SOPP
Beverly Senior
Wide Receiver/Outside Linebacker
Panthers' runaway leader in receptions (33), receiving yards (502) and receiving touchdowns (6) ... Tied for the team lead in both total touchdowns and points (36) ... Had six catches for 154 yards and touchdown grabs of 31, 15, 27 and 47 yards in victory over Malden ... Early love of the sport was stoked early on by his father ... All-Northeastern Conference ... Ferocious tackler on the outside ... Six-foot-2, 205-pounder plans on taking a post-graduate year before moving on to college ... Excellent 3.8 grade point average.
HUDSON WEIDMAN
Pingree Junior
Quarterback/Defensive back
Earned first team Evergreen League all-star honors and didn't miss a game after suffering a serious knee injury at the end of the 2021 season ... Showed off improved pocket presence with 64 percent completion (103-for-162) while throwing for 1,700 yards and 21 touchdowns in eight games ... Wasn't shy about pulling the ball on read plays with five rushing scores ... Boxford native threw for 331 yards to top Berkshire ... Also had top performance (263 yards, 3 TDs) against powerful St. Paul's ... Had 53 total TDs in 17 games at Pingree ... Also plays varsity basketball and baseball and is drawing collegiate football interest.
HENRY WRIGHT
Ipswich Senior
Running Back/Linebacker
Runaway North Shore rushing champion finished with 1,458 yards and an area-best 19 rushing touchdowns ... Averaged nearly 7.8 yards per carry ... Tigers captain really tore it up in November, as the 5-foot-11, 185-pound dynamo rushed for 649 yards and 11 touchdowns in just three games ... including 284 yards and 4 TDs vs. Arlington Catholic ... Named co-MVP of Cape Ann League Baker Division ... Led the region in both total touchdowns (20) and total points (130) ... Also a dominant defensive force who led IHS with 108 tackles (including a dozen for loss) and four QB sacks .. 3.85 GPA ... Will play Division 1 lacrosse at Bentley.
HONORABLE MENTION
Beverly: Logan Petrosino, Sr. FB/CB; Ben Harring, Jr. LB; Brendan McCarron, Jr. TE/LB.
Bishop Fenwick: Mike DeFelice, Sr. RT/DE; Luke Connolly, Jr. WR/S; Will Gibbs, Sr. LG/DT; Anthony Nichols, Jr. TB/LB.
Danvers: Kevin Burke, Jr. LB/TE; Adam Guzofski, Jr. OL; Graysun Jackson, Soph. LB; Logan Metivier, Jr. LB; Colin Mugaga, Sr. OL/DL; Reagan Little, Sr. S; Travis Voisine, Jr. QB.
Essex Tech: Colin Holden, Sr., WR/LB; Josh Heath, Sr., OL/LB; Luke Joyce, Sr., DE; P.J. Norton, Sr., WR/DB.
Hamilton-Wenham: A.J. Cote, Jr. FS/WR; Henry Stinson. Jr. QB/LB.
Ipswich: Adam Coletti, Sr. C/LB; Matt McGowan, RB/S.
Marblehead: Chris DeWitt, Jr. WR/LB; Shane Keough, Sr. TE/LB; Eddie Johns, Sr. RB/DB; Sam Annese, Sr. OL/DL.
Masconomet: Danny Bandar, Sr., OL/DL; Owen Barrett, Sr., WR/DB; Max Conley, Sr., LB; Jacob Miller, Jr., OL/DL; Will Mitchell, Sr., LB; Sam Nadworny, Jr., WR/DB.
Peabody: Jayce Dooley, Sr., WR/DB; Alex Jackson, So., OL/DL; Jose Lendor, Sr., DL; Will Pinto, Sr., RB/DL; Colin Ridley, Sr., WR; Dom Scalese, Jr., K/P.
Pingree: Jayden DelTorchio, Jr., TE/DE; Cam Dick, Sr., LB; Quinn Glencross, Sr., OL/DL; Jaylon Richardson, Jr., WR/DB; Mekhi Taylor, Sr., WR/DB; Matt Theriault, Jr., RB/DB.
Salem: Quinn Rocco Ryan, Soph. WR/DB; Ramsey Pacheco, Sr. OL/DL; Shane Field, Jr. FB/LB.
St. John's Prep: Stephon Patrick, Sr. WR/FS; Christian Difo, Sr. LG; Pius Ejindu, Sr. RT; John Droggitis, Jr. ILB; Jackson Selby, Sr. P/K; Lucas Verrier, Sr. S; Marquise Avery, Jr. OLB; Matt Callahan, Jr. OLB; Santi Quiceno, Sr. DB; Jackson Tucker, Soph. ILB; Max Rizza, Sr. DE.
Swampscott: Jason Codispoti, Sr., RB/DB; Chris Feragammo, Sr., WR/DB; Ethan Gee, Sr., OL/DL; Zack Ryan, Sr., QB.