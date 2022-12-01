2022 Salem News Girls Cross Country all-star team

2022 SALEM NEWS GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY RUNNER OF THE YEAR
SARAH DIVASTA
Peabody Senior
Sarah DiVasta has had an amazing track career for the Tanners, and added to her accolades this fall by being named the Nortehastern Conference Runner of the Year. A two-year captain for all three track seasons, she has been the NEC champion two years in a row and was selected as its best runner for the second straight season.
DiVasta recorded the fastest time of any NEC female athlete with a very quick 18:43 at Division 1B divisional meet. She was also ninth at the Division 1B state meet in 18:49, and placed ninth at Division 1 All-States in 18:48 (the fastest time of any NEC runner). She placed second overall at the Catholic Memorial Invitational.
Named the Tanners' MVP, the First Team All-NEC runner has been exceptionally consistent in 5K races, including the big ones at the end of the year. "My best individual performance this season was All-States at Fort Devens," she said. "I ran my personal fastest, and was physically and mentally at my best."
DiVasta, who made an immediate impact as a freshman three years ago, has an impressive 4.06 GPA and is ranked 11th in her senior class of 403 students. She plans to continue her running career at the next level, but has not committed to any school as of yet. She thanked her coaches Fernando Braz and distance assistant Pete Cirafice for all their help.
"They pushed me outside of my comfort zone and taught me that hard work pays off," DiVasta said. "They always believed in me and helped me believe in myself and my training."
THE ALL-STARS
SARAH BERNIER
Masconomet Senior
Captain was All-Northeastern Conference with seventh place finish at the league championship meet ... Season-best personal record came at states with a time of 21:20 ... Received team's Coaches Award... Has a 4.4 grade point average on a 5.2 scale ... Is verbally committed to Ithaca College to play lacrosse ... Said teammates and coaches have had biggest influence on her.
AVA BUCKLEY
Peabody Sophomore
Runs cross country, outdoor track, and plays ice hockey in winter ... Finished 11th at NEC championship meet with second-best time for Peabody runner ... Ran 21:24 at Stage Fort Park ... Finished in 21:54 at Divisional meet in Wrentham ... Consistently top five finisher in league dual meets ... NEC all-star received Team Effort Award ... Winning league meet as a team by one point over Beverly was highlight of her season ... Plans to study forensics and criminology while playing hockey in college ... Has 3.72 GPA on 4.0 scale.
HELEN COUGHLIN
Pingree Junior
All-Eastern Independence League and All-New England ... Top finisher for Highlanders at NEPSAC meets ... Had PR time of 21:05 at Franklin Park ... Coughlin, fellow All-Star Haas, and Kasey Schena finished within 87 seconds of each other to help Pingree successfully defend Division 3 NEPSTA title ...First Highlander and 9th overall at EIL Meet ... Was 13th at NEPSAC and first for Pingree, leading team to successful D-3 championship ... Team MVP ... Said her best performance came at Canterbury School for New Englands ... Plans to continue running in college and do more long distance races ... Has 97.33 classroom average.
JULIA DAVIS
Bishop Fenwick Freshman
Placed fourth at Catholic Central League Meet and 17th at Div. 2C Meet ... Took fourth at Catholic Memorial Freshman Race and 11th at Frank Kelley Freshman/Sophomore Invitational ... Was 62nd at Division 2 state finals ... Was No. 1 or 2 runner for Crusaders the entire season ... Best 5K time was 20:30 ... Coach Fred Doyle calls her an extremely hard worker and dependable team member.
EMMA EAGAN
Danvers Senior
Captain was All-Northeastern Conference ... Coaches Award winner ... Gave the Falcons terrific 1-2 tandem with fellow all-star Shea Nemeskal ... Placed 6th at Dick Atkinson Invite ... Was 4th at NEC championship meet ... Took 11th at Division 2A states and ran personal best 5K in 19:46 to qualify for D2 All-State Meet ... 19th in 19:52 for highest place in school history at All-State meet ... Will run cross country and track at the UMass Lowell while majoring in business administration ... In top 20 percent of class with 3.86 GPA.
ELIZABETH GREEN
Masconomet Junior
Other half of Chieftains 1-2 with Sarah Bernier ... NEC all-star ... Placed 10th at conference championship ... Personal best 5K time was 21:55 during dual meets ... Cut that down to 21:18 at Division 1C states ... Awarded Team Award ... Best individual performance was at NEC championship at Stage Fort Park in Gloucester when she medaled ... Plans to attend college and hopes running is in the picture ... Excellent student has 5.0 GPA on 5.3 scale and is ranked 9th in her class.
EMILY HAAS
Pingree Sophomore
All Eastern Independent League with 11th place finish at league meet ... All New England star 12th at New England meet ... Fastest time was 21:50 at Canterbury School, finishing second for Highlanders to help them retain NEPSC crown ... Two time All-EIL and All-New England ... Received Highlander Standout Award ... Considering running in college ... Father inspires her to work as hard as possible while always being her biggest fan.
MARY HAUCK
Beverly Senior
No. 1 runner on undefeated Panthers' team ... Captain medaled at Catholic Memorial Meet and was 10th at Coaches Invitational ... Best 5K time was 20:23 ... Finished sixth at NEC championship in 20:35... Member of NEC All-Conference team ... Carries a 4.01 GPA and ranked 61st in her class ... Said her biggest athletic influence has been the teammates who graduated in years past, "because I (had) never done a sport before cross country. They taught me how to be a good teammate, a good runner, and are some of my closest friends."
COLLETTE HEIL
Swampscott Sophomore
Northeastern Conference All-Star was ninth at conference championship in 21:59 ... Top runner for Big Blue at every meet ... Unable to run at divisional state meet because of injury ... Placed 34th at Catholic Memorial Invitational ... Team MVP ... Best race of season was at Gloucester's Stage Fort Park at NEC championships ... Wants to study medicine in college and continue running career ... Unweighted GPA is 95.7; weighted 102.8.
MARIANNA KAY
Bishop Fenwick Freshman
Catholic Central League all-star ... Team's Co-Outstanding Performer ... Best 5K was 20:39 and 3K time of 12:26 ... Placed second at Catholic Memorial Invitational Freshman Girls 3K ... 5th overall at Catholic Central League Meet ... Was 19th at state qualifier ... Has siblings that made All-League in cross country's Northeast Conference NCAA Division 1, President's Athletic Conference (Division 3) and Ivy League ... Hopes to follow in their footsteps and compete in college ... Has 4.41 GPA and resides in top 5 percent of her class.
CHARLOTTE MADDEN
Hamilton-Wenham Sophomore
Ran 21:41 at Division 3C states for 11th place ... Had 21:26 time at All-States ... Took seventh place at CAL Meet ... Is a three-season track athlete ... Personal Record 5K is 20:18 ... CAL and states divisional All-Star ... Has 4.0 GPA and plans to study biology in college and continue her track career ... Wants to be a research biologist ... Said her coaches and past and present teammates have been her biggest athletic influences.
MADDIE MCDONALD
Essex Tech Senior
Captain from Swampscott turned in her best performance of the season at Commonwealth Athletic Conference championship meet, winning in 19:22 ... Set course record for girls on home track with 20:39 time ... Led Hawks to Vocational School title ... Hawks went undefeated (22-0) during her four years running cross country ... Named Commonwealth Athletic Conference MVP ... Undefeated in conference meets ... Carries 4.7 GPA and is going to Roanoke College to play lacrosse.
TARA McNEIL
Beverly Sophomore
Captain-elect was eighth at NEC championship meet ... Medaled at Catholic Memorial Meet with 16th place ... Ran 21:43 at Coaches Invitational for fastest 5K of season ... Placed in top four every dual meet... Came in 8th at NEC championship meet .. Ended season at big meets with times of 21:14, 21:16, and 21:06 ... NEC All-Conference ... Personal best 3 mile time was 19:46 and 5K 21:06 ... Plans to continue running in college where she'll pursue a music career ... 4.62 GPA.
SHEA NEMESKAL
Danvers Senior
Captain placed third at NEC Meet to earn All-Conference ... Was fourth at Dick Atkinson Invitational ... Also fourth at Division 2A states ... Finished 20:15 at All State Meet ... Broke Danvers home course record with time of 18:41 ... Placed first or second in all dual meets ... Team MVP ... Best individual performance was 5K PR time of 19:20 at state divisional meet ... Ranked 2nd in class with 105.311 average ... Plans to attend an academically rigorous university and continue running.
MARRIETTA O'CONNELL
Marblehead Freshman
NEC All-Conference ... Magicians' Rookie of the Year and team MVP ... Undefeated in dual meets ... Won Freshman 4K at Ocean State Invitational ... Took fourth place at Bob Glennon Twilight Invitational 5K in 18:46 ... Was second at NEC Championship 5K in 18:59 ... Runner-up at Division 1C states 5K with PR 18:35 ... Placed 20th at Division 1 All-States in 19:19 ... Best individual performance was second place finish at state divisional meet setting best 5K time of season ... Would love to continue to improve in high school and run in college ...GPA is 4.024.
ALLISON PRASSE
Beverly Junior
Panthers' No. 2 runner was fifth at the NEC champion meet in 20:27 and named to All-Conference team ... Medaled at the Catholic Memorial Meet and Coaches Invitational with time of 21:31 ... Captain's best 5K time was 20:56 at MIAA Divisional States ... Plans to run in college and carries a 4.65 GPA ... Thanked teammates for being hardworking and supportive.
MARIA RYAN
Bishop Fenwick Senior
Captain of both girls' and boys' teams ... Marblehead resident won the McNiff Relays ... Finished 13th at Frank Kelly Invitational ... Was 25th at Catholic Memorial Invitational ... Placed 57th at Division 2C and qualified for All State ... Has 4.2 GPA and plans to major in political science in college with hopes of becoming a lawyer ...Said her coaches Fred Doyle, Fernando Braz, and Steve Czarnecki, inspire her each day to continue running.
AMELIA STACY
Ipswich Senior
Cape Ann League Baker Runner of the Year ... Personal best time was 23:01 at league championship meet in Wrentham ... Tigers won Team Sportsmanship Award ... Captain had season cut short by injury ... With only three returning runners this fall, she got the work out to try out and saw IHS finish the season with 14 runners ... "As sad as it's been not to see what Amelia could do her senior year while running, what she has done for the team is incredible," said coach Steve Bartholomew.
HONORABLE MENTION
BEVERLY: Emma Judge, Sr.; Tatum Panjwani, Sr.
BISHOP FENWICK: Shannon Bresnahan, Sr.; Sarah Fogarty, Sr.
DANVERS: Arianna McNulty, Soph.
ESSEX TECH: Sophia Visconti, Jr.
HAMILTON-WENHAM: Mira Fleming, Soph.
IPSWICH: Moira Healey, Jr.; Kameya Perron, Fr.
MARBLEHEAD: Cat Piper, Jr.
MASCONOMET: Alice Beringer, Soph.; Shayna Fishman, Jr.
PEABODY: Sofia Schirripa, Soph.; Cailyn Buckley, Sr.
PINGREE: Kasey Schena, Jr.; Simone Brooks, Sr.; Emily Norton, Jr.
SALEM ACADEMY: Charlotte Ross, Sr.; Lucy Gaddis, 8th grade
SWAMPSCOTT: Theia Giantis, Fr.