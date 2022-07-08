2022 SALEM NEWS GIRLS LACROSSE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
HALEY HAMILTON
Hamilton-Wenham Senior
Midfield
Not many girls lacrosse players in the state boasted the type of scoring prowess that Haley Hamilton brought to the table.
Having led the region in goals as a junior last spring, Hamilton followed that up this season with one of the most impressive individual campaigns in recent memory. The captain notched a ridiculous 145 goals (a North Shore best) and dished out 22 assists to tie for the area lead with 167 points.
Hamilton displayed tremendous ball control and an intelligent and versatile shot selection, but wasn't afraid to get her teammates involved, either. In addition, she secured 60 draw controls and scooped 50 ground balls.
Named the Cape Ann League Player of the Year, Hamilton also earned distinction as an Eastern Mass. Girls Lacrosse Coaches Association Second Team all-star. Following the season, she took home the Agganis All-Star Game MVP while helping her North team to victory with a hat trick.
Hamilton, who finished with 235 career goals, had multiple games with at least 10 goals, including a 13-goal onslaught against Swampscott. She's a stellar student with 3.9 grade point average and will continue her budding lacrosse career at Middlebury College in the fall.
THE ALL STARS
ELIANA ANDERSON
Danvers Junior
Midfield
Three-sport standout was Falcons' top offensive player, finishing with 65 goals and 10 assists on the season ... Surpassed 100-career points during regular season ... Team captain named to NEC All-Conference team and earned honorable mention status for Eastern Mass. ... Team MVP recipient ... Exploded for seven goals against Beverly ... Carries 3.8 GPA and is committed to Southern New Hampshire University to continue lacrosse career.
TAYLOR BOVARDI
Masconomet Junior
Defense
Lockdown defender led from the back and regularly helped her team get out in transition ... Chieftains captain was named NEC All-Conference all-star ... Helped Masco to NEC regular season title and Elite 8 appearance in Div. 2 tournament ... Covered Scituate's best player and limited her to just a couple goals in big playoff win ... Carries a 4.1 GPA in the classroom ... Considers her grandfather, the late Larry McIntire, to be her biggest influence because he was "very positive, influential and always came to my games to support me."
AUBREY BLISS
Swampscott Senior
Defense
Lockdown defender helped Big Blue shine on that side of the ball ... Earned Defensive Player of the Year honors for her team ... NEC all-star ... Averaged between two and three interceptions a game for a defense that ranked No. 1 in the NEC at multiple points this season ... Unselfish player who communicated well ... Owner of 3.6 GPA will attend Florida International University to major in biomedical sciences ... Also a strong field hockey player and considers her coach, Courtney Russo, to be her biggest athletic influence.
EMERSON CLARK
Masconomet Junior
Attack
Tremendously talented offensive force exploded for 104 goals this season ... Added a team-best 63 assists to tie for local lead with 167 points ... Named an Eastern Mass. Girls Lacrosse Coach's Association All-Star ... Two-time NEC All-Conference selection ... Helped Chieftains advance to Div. 2 Elite 8 ... Scored season-high 10 goals against Danvers ... Carries a 3.7 GPA and is committed to Endicott College to further her lacrosse career.
SIERRA CLAWSON
Salem Senior
Midfield
Dedicated athlete helped Witches make significant strides after winless campaigns in each of the previous two years ... Named a Northeastern Conference all-star in her first varsity season ... Finished among top 20 in area in goals (48), assists (22) and points (70) ... Excellent student ranked 11th in graduating class ... Will be taking a gap year and entering a sustainable agriculture program before heading off to college.
KAYLEIGH CROWELL
Beverly Senior
Midfield
Gifted athlete did it all for Panthers, scoring 66 goals and adding 22 assists on the season ... Used her speed to sprint up field and help her team get out in transition effectively ... Secured 71 draw controls on the season ... Named to NEC All-Conference team ... Took home Team MVP honors ... Scored five goals and had her best game on the draw against Woburn in the playoffs ... Owner of a 4.04 GPA ... Also a terrific soccer and hockey player and will continue to play the former at Saint Michael's College in the fall.
JOLIE DALTON
Masconomet Senior
Midfield
Salem News honorable mention last year elevated her game in farewell high school campaign ... Finished with 60 goals and 31 assists for a total of 91 points ... Named to the NEC All-Conference team ... Helped guide Chieftains to the Northeastern Conference Dunn regular season title and trip to Division 2 playoff quarterfinals ... Great transition player with high IQ offensively.
ASHTON FLATHER
Ipswich Junior
Goalie
Tigers' captain shined between the posts, making 204 saves ... Finished with a 60 percent save rate ... Two-time Cape Ann League first-team all-star selection ... Named Ipswich's Most Outstanding Player ... Made a whopping 20 saves on 29 shots faced against Manchester Essex ... Also had 14 saves on 19 shots faced against Hamilton-Wenham ... Ranked in top 10 percent of her class with a 4.438 GPA and plans to study aerospace engineering in college ... Considers her youth lacrosse coach, Joe Wright, to be her biggest influence.
HALLE GREENLEAF
Ipswich Sophomore
Attack
Second-year standout recorded 35 goals and handed out 10 assists this spring ... Cape Ann League all-star selection helped Tigers to No. 5 seed in Div. 4 state tournament ... After previously playing attack, was asked to step into the circle midseason and ended up leading her team in draw controls ... Also a strong ice hockey player and hopes to compete in college ... Says her older sister, Cayla, is her biggest influence.
KARINA GYLLENHAAL
Bishop Fenwick Senior
Attack
Crusaders' captain enjoyed stellar farewell season, leading her team offensively with regularity ... Finished with 74 goals and 30 assists to surpass 100 points for the spring ... Catholic Central League all-star selection ... Team MVP and School Student Athlete award recipient ... Scored five goals and had three assists against rival Bishop Stang ... Excellent student maintained 4.6 GPA ... Will play lacrosse at Vassar College.
SYDNEY LANGTON
Marblehead Junior
Midfield
Junior captain was named to NEC all-star team ... Scored 44 goals and scooped 21 ground balls this season ... Also had 53 draw controls and five controlled takeaways ... Scored season-high seven goals and added an assist against Beverly while matching up against the Panthers' fastest player defensively ... Helped Magicians to stellar turnaround and postseason berth ... Maintains a 3.9 GPA and is committed to play Div. 1 lacrosse at Iona College upon graduation.
BROGHAN LAUNDRY
Swampscott Senior
Midfield/Attack
Team captain finished final high school campaign with 53 goals and 21 assists for a total of 74 points ... Named an NEC all-star and took home team Offensive MVP Award ... Scored four goals in competitive one-goal setback to rival Marblehead ... Versatile athlete will continue her lacrosse career at Emmanuel College while studying health ... Considers her older sister, Emerson, who plays Div. 1 lacrosse at UMass Lowell to be her biggest athletic influence.
SCHUYLER LLOYD
Pingree Junior
Midfield/Draw specialist
Highlanders captain-elect helped her team to 16-win season that included an Eastern Independent League Championship ... Finished season with 60 goals and 35 assists for total of 95 points ... Caused 14 turnovers and secured 67 draw controls ... Team MVP ... All-EIL all-star choice ... All-NEPSAC selection and MA Rhode Island National Team member ... High honor roll student with 4.46 GPA (top 10 percent) is committed to admissions program at Tufts to play lacrosse.
BROOKE LOMASNEY
Peabody Freshman
Attack/Midfield
First-year player burst onto scene as one of top offensive threats in area ... Finished season with 65 goals and 48 assists to surpass the 100-point mark on the spring ... Had five goals and five assists against Beverly ... Named to NEC All-Conference team while helping Tanners to 15-win regular season ... Also plays soccer and runs track ... Member of the Laxachusetts Elite club team ... Holds a 3.7 GPA in the classroom.
MADDIE McDONALD
Essex Tech Junior
Midfield
Repeat Salem News all-star enjoyed her best season yet, finishing with a whopping 109 goals and 30 assists (139 points) ... Took home Team MVP honors ... Named Commonwealth Athletic Conference MVP ... Had a 12-point game against Shawsheen Tech ... Hawks' captain helped her team go undefeated in league play ... Carries a 4.78 GPA and is committed to Roanoke College to continue her lacrosse career.
AMANDA McLEOD
Essex Tech Senior
Defense
Commonwealth Athletic Conference All-Conference selection anchored a Hawks' defense that allowed fewer than 10 goals in all but two games ... Helped Essex Tech to undefeated conference record ... Took on lead role of backer in Hawks' new defensive sets ... Was huge reason for her team's stout 5.9 goals against average ... Finished with a 4.3 GPA and currently works full time at Morris Plumbing and Heating.
MEGAN McGINNITY
Danvers Sophomore
Goalie
Falcons' last line of defense made 173 saves on the season ... Second-year star finished with a .542 save percentage ... Named an NEC all-star ... Recorded a career-high 22 saves in one of two games against rival Beverly ... Maintains a 3.5 GPA and plans to continue her lacrosse career at the collegiate level ... Cites her mother, a former two-sport Division 1 athlete, as her biggest athletic influence.
KARA O'SHEA
Hamilton-Wenham Senior
Midfield
Team captain formed terrific 1-2 punch with teammate Haley Hamilton, making for a potent Generals' attack ... Finished with 56 goals and an area-best 70 assists ... Unselfish player was named a CAL First-Team all-star ... Scored seven goals and dished out two assists against Lynnfield ... Will attend Providence College in the fall ... Considers her older sister to be her biggest athletic influence.
LILY SHEA
Beverly Sophomore
Attack/Draw Specialist
Second-year standout broke the Panthers' single season record for points with 104 (55 goals, 49 assists) ... Also shined on the draw for a Beverly team that qualified for Div. 1 state tournament ... NEC All-Conference selection ... Stands 5-feet-9-inches tall and regularly uses her height to shoot over the top of defenders ... Scored five goals and dished out five assists in win over Danvers ... Carries a 4.53 GPA and hopes to play both field hockey and lacrosse in college at Div. 2 or 3 level ... Hopes to become a physical therapist.
SIOBHAN SMITH
Peabody Junior
Midfield
Tanners' captain-elect did a little bit of everything for her team, filling in wherever needed with aplomb ... Finished with 32 points on the season ... Shined on the draw circle and defensively ... Had a great all-around game against Marblehead, standing out on both ends of field while recording a goal, an assist, two caused turnovers and a number of blocks and ground balls ... Helped Tanners to 15 regular season wins and spot in Div. 1 tourney ... Ranked 38/380 in her class with a 3.79 GPA.
CAMERON TRAVEIS
Pingree Junior
Midfield
Versatile talent scored a team-high 73 goals this spring ... Also led Highlanders in draw controls (92) and caused turnovers (21) ... Scooped 20 groundballs ... Now has 108 career goals ... Team MVP, NEPSAC all-star and Eastern Independent League all-star selection ... Scored seven goals and had nine draw controls in high-scoring win over rival BB&N ... Helped Pingree win the EIL championship ... Committed to the admissions process at Cornell University to continue lacrosse career ... Carries a 3.9 GPA in the classroom.
HADLEY WALES
Marblehead Senior
Midfield
Magicians' captain helped lead a young, varsity-inexperienced squad to another state tournament berth ... Was named the NEC Player of the Year ... Finished with 53 goals and 24 assists for a total of 77 points ... Eastern Mass. Girls Lacrosse Coaches Association First-Team all-star selection ... Team MVP ... Had a great all-around performance in her team's competitive season-ending playoff setback to eventual state finalist Bedford ... Maintained a 3.85 GPA and will attend Villanova in the fall.
HONORABLE MENTION
Beverly: Lauren Caley, Soph., M/A; Caroline Ploszay, Sr., D; Nora Kersten, Sr., D.
Bishop Fenwick: Sam Montecalvo, Sr., A; Eve Watson, Sr., D; Ella Morgan, Sr., D.
Danvers: Jordan Turcotte, Soph., M; Kaylee Rich, Jr., M.
Essex Tech: Katie Comeau, Jr., A; Abbie Bragan, Soph., D; Molly McLeod, Jr., M.
Hamilton-Wenham: Riley Clarke, Sr., M; Ava Vautour, Soph., G.
Ipswich: Estelle Gromko, Soph., M; Maddie Duffy, Sr., M/D; Lexi Wright, Jr., D.
Marblehead: Gigi Lombardi, Sr., M; Kate Santeusanio, Jr., G.
Masconomet: Bella Juliano, Jr., M; Maggie Sturgis, Sr., M; Mackenzie Cronin, Soph., G; Liza Brockelman, Sr., A.
Peabody: Ally Bettencourt, Fr., M/A; Kayla Landry, Jr., D; McKayla Fisher, Sr., M/A.
Pingree: Mia Shuman, Jr., A; Avery Robillard, Sr., D; Isabel Smail, Sr., A; Elena McCloskey, Sr., G.
Salem: Mei-Li Hannig, Sr., A; Breanna Stead, Sr., M.
Swampscott: Coco Clopton, Soph., M; Scarlett Ciciotti, Sr., M; Sasha Dival, Sr., G.