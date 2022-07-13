2022 SALEM NEWS GIRLS OUTDOOR TRACK RUNNER OF THE YEAR
SAVANNA VARGAS
Peabody Junior Sprints
Long jump/Relay
After a stellar indoor track season this past winter, Vargas was even better outdoors this spring. She was chosen as the Northeastern Conference's Female Track Athlete of the Year after going unbeaten in the 100 and 200 meters and the long jump. She also won the conference championship meet in both the 100 and long jump, and was a member of the silver medal winning 4x100 relay, scoring 28 points overall to lead the Tanners to a first place finish.
At Division 2 States the decorated sprinter placed fourth in the 100 in 12.44 seconds and took fifth in the 200 in 25.83. She was also first in the 100 at the Weston Twilight Meet.
"Savanna has grown into appreciating the sport of track and field," said coach Fernando Braz. "She has tremendous respect and understanding of the commitment involved to be successful. Her strength is the consistency of hard work and will to win that she brings to every practice and competition."
Vargas was chosen Tanners' MVP and also received the team's Ultimate Teammate and George Smyrnios awards. She qualified for Nationals in five events: 100, 200, long jump, and two relays. Her best times were 12.44 (100), 25.83 (200) and 17 feet (long jump).
She concluded her outstanding spring season at the Adidas Nationals in Greensboro, N.C. as a member of two school record-setting relays: the 4x200 relay that placed fifth (1:54.83) and the 1600 sprint medley team broke a nine-year old school record (4:15.99) to finish second.
Owner of a 3.74 grade point average, Vargas takes cosmetology classes and plans to go to college, She is keeping her options open and is sure to attract a great deal of attention with her track success.
CALI ABBATESSA
Danvers Junior
Shot Put/Discus
Won 13 of 14 meets and scored points at every meet ... Falcons' top point scorer ... Named team's MVP ... Placed third in discus and fourth in shot put at NEC Championship Meet ... Sixth in discus and ninth in shot at Division 4 states ... Personal best shot put was 32 feet 5 inches and discus was 97-10 ... Leading scorer for Falcons with 78 points ... NEC all-star ... Salem News winter track all-star ... Has weighted GPA 96.75 out of 100 ... Plans to continue throwing in college.
OLIVIA ADELABU
Pingree Senior
Sprints/Long Jump/Relay
Broke her own school 200 record in 26.71 seconds ... Won both Eastern Independent League Meet and Division 3 NEPSTA Championships ...Placed first in 100 at NEPSTA trials and second overall as well as second at EIL's in 100 with a season best time of 12.19, second best all-time at Pingree ... Anchored championship 4x100 relay ... Captain has 3.8 GPA and will attend Princeton University to study cognitive science with a certificate in African American studies ... Will train over summer in preparation for trying out for Princeton track team.
LYDIA BAILEY
Marblehead Sophomore
400 Hurdles/800
Broke a school 800 record that had stood for 10-years ... Fourth at Division 3 States 800 ... Was 12th at All-States with personal best time of 2:21.64 ... Ran 400 hurdles in fastest time of 70 seconds at NEC Championship Meet ... 800 time dropped from 2:32 to 2:21.64 ... All-Northeastern Conference after winning low hurdles and taking second in 800 ... Magicians' Most Valuable Performer ... Has a 4.408 GPA and looking to play soccer or run track at an academically strong and athletically competitive college.
LAUREN BOUGHNER
Masconomet Sophomore
200/Long Jump/Relay
Posted a 6-1 record in long jump ... Won or placed in all three events in every NEC meet during the regular season ... Member of first place 4x100 relay at NEC Championship Meet ...NEC All-Conference ... Sixth in long jump at Division 3 States (16-10 1/4) ... Ranks fourth all-time for Masco in long jump ... 4x100 relay was fifth at D-3 States ... Finished 10th at MSTCA North Heptathlon with 2,843 points, third most in school history ... Won long jump at Heptathlon ... Recorded PB jump in meet with Danvers (17 feet 1/4 inch) and ran 27.1 in 200 at D-3 Meet ... Carries 3.4 GPA and plans to play soccer in college.
AALIYAH CALLAHAN
Peabody Junior
Shot Put
NEC All-Conference ... Received Tanners' Coaches Award ... Best throw of season was at Division 2 States with personal record 35-2 to place fourth ... Was third at NEC Championship with throw of 34-8 ... Finished 20th at Meet of Champions and qualified for Nationals, where she made the finals and was seventh in Elite class with a big improvement on her previous best (38-4) ... Plans to attend college and continue to throw.
LUCIA CONTI
Bishop Fenwick Junior
400 Meter/Hurdles/200
Super talented exchange student from Milan, Italy lived in Beverly this school year while attending Fenwick ... Set school records for 200 meter (26.54), 400 hurdles (1:04.72), 100 hurdles (15.66), and Catholic Central League records for 400 hurdles and 100 hurdles ... Ranked first in 400 meter in CCL (1:00.07) ... League all-star won both 400 and 100 hurdles at championship meet ... Placed second at Division 4 States 400 hurdles, fourth at All-States, and fifth at Meet of Champions ... PR in in 300 hurdles at New Englands (45.42) ... Plans to returns to Italy to attend her last year of high school, then go to the University in Milan ... President's List Honor Roll student.
SARAH DiVASTA
Peabody Junior
Middle and Distance Events
Undefeated in regular season in both 800 and mile ... NEC mile champ ... NEC All-Conference ... Fourth at Division 2 States mile in 5:09 ... Seventh at Meet of Champions in 5:08.9 ... National qualifier in mile and 1600 meter relay, running 800 leg ... Captain is 3-season track standout ... Had PR in mile at states and ran a strong tactical race ... Placed fourth at Adidas Nationals in Greensboro, N.C. Elite mile in 5:15.3 and member of sprint medley record setting relay squad that was fourth (4:15.99) ... Has 3.97 GPA and ranked fourth in class ... Plans to continue running in college.
EMMA EAGAN
Danvers Junior
Distance
Ran personal best 2-mile in 11:37.17 to take fifth at Division 4 States ... Qualified for Meet of Champions and finished third in 11:55 ... Had a 5:25 best mile time ... Fourth at NEC Championship Meet mile and ninth at Division 4 meet ... Third year on outdoor varsity and scored 37.5 points ... Ran 11:58 at Weston Twilight Meet ... Has 4.86 GPA and ranked in second docile of her class ... Plans to run in college at a competitive cross country/track program.
COLBY FILOSA
Ipswich Senior
400 Meters/Relays
Captain of Tigers' soccer, indoor, and spring track teams ... Cape Ann League all-star and Baker Division Athlete of the Year ... Tigers' Sprinter Award ... Won D-6 states 400 in 58.58 ... Seventh at All-State in 400 ... Sixth at D-6 States 4x400 relay team ... Qualified for New Englands in relay ... Both 4x200 and 4x400 relays finished 1st at D-6 State Relays ... Second at CAL Open in 400 and 100 and first in relay ... Highlight was running an all time PR in 400 and being member of 4x400 relay that ran 4:08 ... Carried 4.1 GPA and will attend University of Vermont to continue track career.
ANASTASIA HAYES
Swampscott Junior
Discus
Went from best throw of 76-3 at start of season to having a huge improvement of 109-8 by season's end ... Division 5 State champion ... Finished 13th at Meet of Champions ... Captain of Big Blue volleyball team is a libero ... Has 3.0 GPA and plans to continue to throw discus in college and major in biology/biomedical engineering ... Thanked throwing coach Peter Bush for never giving up on her athletic ability, even during seasons that weren't successful.
MIA KASPEROWICZ
Beverly Senior
Distance
Captain will attend Clemson University this fall ... Ran personal best this season at Division 2 States with 2-mile time of 11:49 ... NEC All-Conference ... Won NEC Conference Meet 2-mile ... Member of 4x1600 relay that placed fifth at State Relays ... Ran on Panthers' distance medley relay team that finished sixth at State Relays ... One of the best distance runners in the region ... Was Salem News winter track all-star ... 4.67 GPA and ranked seventh in her senior class.
JULIA LOESCHER
Bishop Fenwick Senior
Javelin/Discus/Shot Put/Hammer
Catholic Central League Champions Meet MVP ... League all-star ... Best of season was 18 feet 9 inches in the discus ... Hammer throw of 40'45 meters ... At league championship, she won the discus and shot while placing fourth in the javelin to score 25 individual points ... Captain from Peabody has 4.03 GPA and will continue throwing at UMass Lowell while studying nursing ... Older brothers Sean and Christian have had the most influence on her.
CAROLINE LOSEE
Masconomet Sophomore
Triple Jump/200/Relay
Chieftains' MVP and NEC All-Conference ... Won triple jump at league championship meet and member of first place 4x100 relay ... Personal best triple jump was 34-2, 200 time of 27.7 and 4x100 fastest 51.39 ... Qualified for Division 3 States in all three events ... Had personal record triple jump and 200 at same meet ... Carries 3.624 on 5.3 scale and ranked eighth in class ... Older sister Charlotte (Masco Class of 2021) competed in all the same events,.
GRETA MOWERS
Masconomet Junior
100/Long Jump/Relay
Anchor leg on NEC 4x100 relay (51.39) ... NEC All-Conference for relay ... Second at NEC championship meet long jump and fourth in 100 meters ... Personal best jump was 16-8 and record 100 time of 12.9 ... First time she tried high jump she cleared 4-7 1/2 ... Also plays field hockey and gymnastics ... Captain-elect for track ... 6-1 regular season record, with only loss to undefeated champion Savanna Vargas from Peabody ... Qualified for Division 3 States and competed in long jump, 100, and 4x100 relay ... Top 20 finish at MSTCA North Heptathlon ... Led team in points earned during regular season ... Third fastest FAT 100 time and seventh best long jump in school history ... 4.048 GPA.
OLIVIA NOVELLO
Ipswich Junior
Hurdles/High Jump
Fastest 400 meter hurdles time was 68.72 seconds at CAL Open to take second ... Ran winning time of 15.73 in 100 meter hurdles at Henry Sheldon Invitational ... Best high jump was 5 feet in dual meet against Newburyport ... Named Outstanding Performer in track events at Sheldon Meet with a first in 100 and second in 400 hurdles ... Tigers' Most Points Award ... CAL all-star in both hurdles ... Tied 100 hurdles record at Ipswich ... Carries 3.95 GPA and plans to study nursing in college while continuing to run.
CLARE O'HOLLERAN
Pingree Sophomore
Hurdles/Relay
New England Division 3 champ in 100 high hurdles and fourth in 300 hurdles ... South Hamilton resident also won Eastern Independent League high and intermediate hurdles ... Set school record in both hurdles with times of 17.71 and 52.39 seconds, respectively ... Member of EIL fourth place 4x400 relay placed sixth at New Englands ... Plans to major in field of health care in college.
MEREDITH PASQUAROSA
Beverly Junior
200/High Hurdles/High Jump/Relay
Named NEC All-Conference for high hurdles ... Personal best 200 time was 25.64 at Division 2 States ... Captain ran 26.97 at Meet of Champions ... Best 100 meter hurdles was 15.76 to win NEC Championship Meet ... Versatile athlete was Salem News Runner of the Year for indoor track and Northeastern Conference Indoor Track Athlete of Year ... Plans to continue running in college ... Said new outdoor track coach Jean-Gilles saw her potential and pushed her hard. "I attribute a lot of this season's success to him."
KEIRA SWEETNAM
Marblehead Junior
Jumps
Won NEC Championship Meet high jump ... Team's MVP for field events ... Cleared over 5 feet in last five meets of season ... Best performance was at league meet with 5-2 jump ... Also did triple jump ... Went to Meet of Champions and was second ... Salem News Volleyball Player of Year ... 4.4 GPA and plans to play volleyball or track in college ... Older brother Patrick, who plays football in college at Colby, has been her role model.
CATE TRAUTMAN
Marblehead Junior
Sprints/Jumps/Relay
Runner-up in 100 and third in both 200 and 4x400 relay at NEC Championship Meet to help team take second behind Peabody ... Best times were 13.08 (100) and 26.91 (200) ... Had 61-second relay split and 15-4 long jump ... Top performance came at conference meet ... Eighth place in both 200 and relay at Division 3 States after recording PB 200 time of 26.81 in trials ... Also had fastest relay split at states (1:01) ... Qualified for D-3 meet in three events ... 4.50 GPA and plans to continue running at a Division 3 college and study engineering.
GEORGIA WILSON
Hamilton-Wenham Freshman
Long Jump/Sprints/Relay
Versatile athlete's best long jump was 16-8 ... Named Generals' MVP ... Best 100 meter time was 12.9 seconds ... Placed fifth at CAL Open in both long jump and 100 ... Sixth in long jump at Division 6 States with personal best leap ... Anchored 4x100 all-freshman relay that was sixth at Division 6 meet ... Ipswich resident is high honors student ... 3.85 GPA and focused on getting good grades while competing at a high level in soccer and track.
LINDSEY WILSON
Peabody Junior
Hurdles/High Jump/Relays
Division 2 State high jump champ (5-6) ... Sixth place in 100 hurdles at state meet ... Second at Meet of Champions high jump ... Did all three events at NEC Conference Meet and tied for first in high jump ... Qualified for D-2 States in all three events ... National qualifier in high jump championship division and 100 hurdles ... PB's were 5-6 (high jump), 15.8 (100 hurdles) and 72.0 (400 hurdles) ... Best performance was at states ... Also member of school record setting 4x200 relay at Adidas Nationals in North Carolina that was fifth in 1:54.83.
HONORABLE MENTION
BEVERLY: Olivia Merritt, Jr. Sprints; Allison Prasse, Sr. 800; Olivia Young; Sr. Distance; Emily Young, Sr. Distance.
BISHOP FENWICK: Jillian Chinchillo, Jr. Triple Jump; 100; Catherine Carter, Sr. 400/Relay; Irene Caron, Soph. 100/Long Jump.
DANVERS: Shea Nemeskal, Jr. Distance/Relay; Courtney Hinchion, Jr. Distance; Georgia Prouty, Fr., Middle Distance, Relay.
ESSEX TECH: Carmella Thomson, Sr. Throws.
HAMILTON-WENHAM: Ava Cote, Sr. Distance; Gianna Randazzo, Sr. Sprints; Grace Roebuck, Jr. Hurdes/Jumps; Annie Moynihan, Fr., Sprints/Jumps; Charlotte Madden, Fr., Distance/Jumps.
IPSWICH: Amelia Mooradd, Jr. 200/400; Chloe Pszenny, Jr. Sprints/Triple Jump; Decha Perron, Jr. Long Jump/Javelin/Relays; Amelia Stacy, Jr. Distance.
MARBLEHEAD: Rachael Albert, Soph. Discus.
MASCONOMET: Brooklyn Odoardi, Jr. Triple Jump; 100 Hurdles; Katherine Faddis, Jr. High Jump; Sophie Doumas, Soph.., Shot Put/Discus; Jenna Lindsay, Soph. 400/Long Jump/Relay; Ellie Green, Soph. 800/Relay; 400/Long Jump/Relay; Ceciily Paglierani, Sr. 400/Long Jump/Relay.
PEABODY: Leah O'Neill, Sr. Middle and Distance; Ava D'Ambrosio, Sr. Sprints/Relays; Yosmery Batista, Soph. Long Sprints/Relays.
PINGREE: Erica Dowd, Sr.; Sprints/Long Jump/Relay; Emily Norton, Jr. 800/3000/Javelin/Relays.
SALEM: Isabella Cunha, Jr. 400.
SWAMPSCOTT: Maddie Hudson, Sr. High Jump/Sprints/Relays; Olivia King, Sr. Distance; Relay; Sam Andrews, Jr. Hurdles'Jumps; Collette Heil, Fr., Distance; Relays; Jamila Oriakhi, Soph. Shot Put.