2022 SALEM NEWS GIRLS SOCCER PLAYER OF THE YEAR
MADDIE LANDERS
Pingree Senior
Midfield
It's tough for Pingree girls soccer coach Doc Simpson to compare Maddie Landers to any of the great players he's had over the years ... because she does so many different things so well. The only way to describe Landers is that she's her own animal.
A senior midfielder from North Andover, Landers was one of the best players in the country, never mind the North Shore, in 2022. She earned United Soccer Coaches All-America honors and will be playing in that game in Florida later this month. The New England Prep School Athletic Council's Class B Player of the Year was also a coaches' All-New England choice, All-NEPSAC and Eastern Independent League Player of the Year.
"Her ability to take over a game in any number of ways is special," Simpson said. "If you need to lock somebody down, she’ll sign up for that. If you need a goal, she’ll go get one. She’s a truly complete player.”
Landers led the North Shore area in goals with 23 and points with 34. She had a goal and an assist to help Pingree win its first NEPSAC Class B title in six seasons, and enjoyed several hat tricks and multi-point games this fall.
Her competitiveness and relentless pursuit of the ball had huge roles in Pingree's 22-2-1 final record as Landers graduates with 46 goals and 78 points in three seasons (Pingree did not play in 2021 during the pandemic). She's grateful to her parents, both collegiate athletes, and will join the women's soccer team at Boston College next season.
THE ALL-STARS
LAUREN BOUGHNER
Masconomet Senior
Striker
Possessing the area's fanciest footwork, few players could match her command of the ball along either sideline ... Phenomenal attacking player worked both sides of the field and changed speeds while retaining possession with striking regularity ... Netted 14 goals and 10 assists to led the NEC champions in scoring ... First Team All-NEC pick was also All-State and an Eastern Mass. all-star in Division 2 ... Had two hat tricks ... Posted two assists in state tourney win over Melrose and two goals in a win over Danvers ... Also an all-star performer in track and field ... Captain-elect for next year plans to play college soccer.
TAYLOR BOVARDI
Masconomet Senior
Striker/Midfield
A handful for opposing teams to deal with excelled at creating space and working her way open ... Netted a dozen goals and tied for Masco's team lead in assists with 10 for 22 total points ... NEC All-Conference pick was also a First Team Eastern Mass. all-star in D2 ... Captained Chieftains to unbeaten regular season and first-ever NEC title ... Potted two goals in state playoff win over Dartmouth ... Added goal and assist in comeback win over Melrose ... Also an all-star in basketball and lacrosse ... Looks up to her grandfather, Larry McIntire ... Will play soccer at Union College.
BRANAE CRAVEIRO
Peabody Senior
Defense
Incredible technical skills made the Division 1 All-State choice one of the top central defenders on the North Shore ... Picked up First Team All-NEC and Eastern Mass all-star honors ... Anchored a Peabody defense that allowed less than one goal per game on average and extended the program's state tourney qualifying streak ... Upped her game against top competition, helping hold Masco to one goal in a home loss ... Captain ranked No. 22 out of 405 in Peabody's Class of 2023.
ISABELLA CUNHA
Salem Senior
Defense
Three-year captain is one of the school's most natural leaders and is a gifted player on the pitch ... Earned First Team All-Northeastern Conference honors along with a Second Team All-Eastern Mass. nod in Division 2 ... Tremendous student ranks 7th in Salem High's Class of 2023 ... Goalkeeper's best friend made several goal line saves with her quick reactions and good feet ... Scored one goal ... Grateful for her Tio's support ... Hopes to study biomedical engineering and play soccer in college.
AVERY DEPIERO
Pingree Senior
Defender
Multi-year staple on the Highlander back line was named All-NEPSAC for Class B after helping Highlanders win the regional crown ... Immense part of a defense that didn't allow a goal in the postseason and had 14 total shutouts ... Next level footwork both inside the defensive box and kick-starting the attack ... Used experience and smarts to read plays and cut down scoring chances before they started ... Repeat Salem News all-star is two-time Eastern Independent League all-star ... Swampscott native is considering playing soccer at some prestigious academic schools.
SAMANTHA DORMER
Marblehead Junior
Midfield
One of the best restart servers on the North Shore had a strong campaign while leading the Magicians in goals (12) and assists (5) ... Netted only goal in a road win over Peabody ... Had several multi-point games in October to help Marblehead sew up a playoff berth and had a multi-game point streak ... Capable of hitting the frame from anywhere while also setting up teammates ... First Team All-NEC also earned Second Team All-State honors ... Won a gold medal at the '22 Maccabiah Games at the U16 level ... Looks up to her sisters.
KYLIE DUMONT
Masconomet Senior
Defense
Voted Northeastern Conference Player of the Year after anchoring the region's top defense ... Captained Chieftains to their first NEC title, an unbeaten regular season, and played a huge role in 14 shutouts with only four regular season goals allowed ... Voted All-State and All-Eastern Mass. in Division 2 ... Excellent quickness ... Started in 36 shutouts in her varsity career ... Multi-time Salem News all-star and honors student ranks No. 17 in Masconomet's Class of 2023 and plans to play in college.
GRACE FITZGERALD
Beverly Senior
Midfield
Crafty playmaker had an outstanding season that brought First Team All-Northeastern Conference and First Team Eastern Mass. all-star honors ... Had two assists in a home win over Danvers and led the Panthers in helpers with eight ... Chipped in with six goals for 14 total points ... Ability to uncork crosses on target was second to none ... Had an outstanding game in 2-2 draw with Marblehead ... Also excelled at the Bay State Games this past summer ... Considering several collegiate options.
CHLOE GERN
Hamilton-Wenham Senior
Midfield/Defense
All-Cape Ann League Baker choice was also an Eastern Mass. all-star ... Versatile competitor could push up into the offense when needed and also serve as a lockdown defender depending on the matchup ... Best defensive effort came in a victory over Pentucket ... Had a pair of goals and four helpers ... Captain created many opportunities in playoff bout against Hampshire ... Had a goal in playoff win over Sturgis ... Also a member of H-W's state championship girls tennis team.
EMILY GODDARD
Danvers Senior
Goalkeeper
Had perhaps the busiest season ever by a Danvers High girls goalkeeper and rose to the occasion by making a record 195 saves (nearly 10 per game) over the course of the season ... Posted eight total shutouts, including one in the Division 2 state playoffs ... Northeastern Conference all-star also earned Second Team All-Eastern Mass. recognition ... Very comfortable directing traffic and playing offline ... Made 18 saves against Andover ... Captained Falcons to Division 2 Sweet 16 ... All-star softball player and excellent student will play that sport at Trinity College.
LILIAN GOSSELIN
Swampscott Senior
Goalkeeeper
The Northeastern Conference's top keeper over the last three seasons had a dynamite final campaign with 10 shutouts and only 14 goals allowed ... Made 15 stops to hold Masconomet scoreless in the league champs' only conference tie ... Had multiple double-digit save outings ... NEC All-Conference choice was All-State and first team Eastern Mass. all-star for Division 3 ... Graduates with 32 career shutouts and only 22 goals allowed over the last 39 games ... Chipped in two goals while playing out ... Grateful and appreciative of coaches Ken Leeder, Coach 'Lav' and goalie coach Meg ... Will play D1 soccer at Bryant University.
ELLA LEVESQUE
Essex Tech Senior
Striker
Salem native was one of the Hawks most dependable scorers in the second half of the season ... Netted six goals on the year, second among all Essex Tech players ... Started every game for the Commonwealth Athletic Conference champs that earned the No. 1 seed in the state vocational playoffs ... Overcame two fracture in her back to play at an all-star level with help and support of her parents and teammates ... Netted two goals in a victory over Innovation Academy ... Carries a 4.0 GPA and hopes to continue playing in college.
LILY MARK
Hamilton-Wenham Junior
Midfielder
Gifted center midfielder was one of three girls from Massachusetts on the recent East Region ODP squad in her age group for US Youth Soccer ... Cape Ann League Baker Player of the Year had 15 goals with an area-best three hat tricks, finding her scoring touch after leading the region in assists as a sophomore ... First Team Eastern Mass. all-star added five assists for 20 points ... Felt a five-point showing in a win over Manchester Essex was her best showing ... Repeat Salem News all-star is captain-elect for 2023.
KEIRA MORGAN
Bishop Fenwick Junior
Midfield
Catholic Central League all-star picked up second team Eastern Mass. honors for Division 3 ... Solid distributor in the center of the field will be a two-year captain for the Crusaders ... Had a point on nearly half of Fenwick's goals over the course of the season and led the team in both goals (3) and assists (5) ... Converted a penalty kick to help her team earn a 1-1 draw against Spellman ... Salem native looks up to her older sister Ella, who plays at Endicott College.
CAIT MULLINS
Marblehead Senior
Defense/Midfield
True dual threat on the pitch covered the entire 120 yards of the field by playing both outside back and attacking mid ... Northeastern Conference all-star is a two-time Salem News all-star ... Captained the Magicians to a Division 2 state tournament berth ... Netted six goals and added a pair of assists ... Felt her performance in a 2-2 draw with Danvers was her best ... Grateful for her mom's support as well as all her coaches: John Dormer, Doc Simpson, Ebbie Kobiat and Joel Bancroft ... Will play college soccer at Saint Anselm.
CONNIE PATTURELLI
Peabody Sophomore
Striker
The Tanners' leading goal scorer (10) earned a Northeastern Conference all-star nod ... Notched a hat trick in regular season finale against Winthrop that put Peabody in the Division 1 state tournament for a 26th straight time ... Also netted two against Salem and scored Peabody's only playoff goal on from 23 yards away ... Accurate shooter added four assists for 14 total points ... Named Tanner Offensive MVP ... Captain-elect for her junior year is grateful for her parents' support.
LILLY PODGURSKI
Masconomet Junior
Defense
Erstwhile center back patrolled the middle of the field for arguably the best defense North of Boston ... Played huge role in Chieftains posting 14 shutouts and allowing only four goals the entire regular season ... Used her size well for heading away balls in trouble areas ... Proficient at reading plays and cutting down angles ... NEC all-star ... Tremendous endurance, playing just about every minute of every game ... Captain-elect for next season has always looked up to her cousin, Masco grad Jordyn Tveter.
GEORGIA PROUTY
Danvers Sophomore
Striker
Incredible endurance allowed this dangerous attacking mid to do damage on all corners of the pitch ... Led the Northeastern Conference's Dunn division in scoring with 17 goals, 10 assists and 27 points ... Netted two hat tricks ... Went end-to-end for an impressive goal against Bishop Fenwick ... First Team All-NEC choice was named All-State by the Eastern Mass. Coaches Association ... Falcons' Team MVP is also one of the state's best quarter milers in track.
IZZY SANTANA
Essex Tech Senior
Defense
Staunch defender helped the Hawks run the table against league opponents while allowing three total goals with ten shutouts ... Captain from Salem earned her team's Leadership Award ... Excellent at defending the wings with a good mix of speed and physicality ... Helped Essex Tech win the CAC title with the top seed in the state vocational playoffs ... Moved up to midfield and handled the ball well when needed ... Chipped in offensively with a goal and two assists.
ELLA SCHENKER
Hamilton-Wenham Senior
Midfield
Cape Ann League all-star helped the Generals control the midfield in the majority of their matches as they repeated as Baker Division champs ... Multi-year fixture in the middle could excel at either the offensive or defensive end depending on what a match called for ... Capable scorer and deft playmaker had six goals with six assists for 12 points ... Netted a goal in the opening minute of a win over Manchester ... Grateful for her dad's support and plans to study political science and psychology in college.
MIKAYLA SHAFFAVAL
Danvers Senior
Defense
One of the North Shore's most reliable on the back line earned All-Northeastern Conference honors as voted by the league's coaches ... Also a First Team All-Eastern Mass. pick ... Excels at retrieving the ball and starting up the attack ... Helped anchor a defense that posted eight total shutouts with one in the state tournament ... Felt her best game was home bout against powerful Masconomet ... Strong at marking off the ball ... Carries a grade average over 100 and hopes to play in college while studying criminal justice.
IZZY SULLIVAN
Beverly Senior
Striker
Dependable, consistent attacker potted 12 goals and added seven assists to rank in the top five in the area in both goals and points (19) ... Northeastern Conference all-star captained the Panthers into the Division 1 state playoffs ... Netted a hat trick against Gloucester, a performance she credits to hustle and perseverance ... Beverly's Offensive MVP was a two-year captain ... Also an outstanding track athlete as an All-State relay qualifier ... Hopes to connect her love of sports with a business track in college.
MAGGIE WARNER
Pingree Senior
Goalkeeper
The area's most vocal and confident keeper had a North Shore best 14 shutouts, including nine straight to end the season ... Did not allow a goal in the Eastern Independent League or NEPSAC Class B playoffs ... Made nine stops in a double OT semifinal win over Dexter Southfield, several 1-v-1 ... Solid feet made her an 11th field player when she handled the ball ... Saugus native earned All-New England, All-State and All-EIL distinction ... Had 27 clean sheets over the last two seasons ... Grateful to coaches Doc Simpson and Pete Levasseur ... Will play soccer at Saint Anselm College.
CATHERINE WATROUS
Pingree Junior
Striker
One of the North Shore's most creative wing players led the area and set a single season school record with 23 assists ... Capable scorer hit the net eight times for 31 total points ... Picked up All-NEPSAC honors along with Eastern Independent League All-Conference and All-State nods ... Middleton native put a gorgeous corner kick into the net in double OT of the NEPSAC semi's at home, sending Pingree to the finals (which they won) ... Looks up to teammate Maddie Landers's off-the-field dedication ... Captain-elect for next season.
HONORABLE MENTION
Beverly: Mia Biolitti, Jr., Mid; Grace Gonzalez, Sr., Mid; Jenna Schweizer, Jr., Mid; Maddie Young, So., Mid.
Bishop Fenwick: Taylar Carafa, So., Mid; McKenna Leaman, Jr., GK.
Danvers: Ellie Anderson, Sr., F; Ryley Crosby, Sr., D; Lila Doucette, Fr., F; Courtney Hinchion, Sr., Mid; Olivia St. Pierre, Fr., Mid; Teagan Price, Sr., Mid;
Essex Tech: Ava Allaire, Sr., Mid; Miabella Cavallaro, Sr., F; Hailey Guilmet, Sr., GK; Forrest Gauron, Jr., Mid; Kayleigh Silva, So., F.
Hamilton-Wenham: Leah Coffey, Jr. D; Stewart Bernard, Jr. GK; Maddy Wood, Soph. D; Tessa Hunt, Soph. F; Annie Moynihan, Soph. F.
Ipswich: Olivia Novello, Sr., Mid; Izzy Wetter, Jr., D.
Marblehead: Kate Burns, Jr., GK; Carlin McGowan, Sr., Mid; Talia Selby, Jr. D; Ava Machado, Soph. Mid.
Masconomet: Marcy Clapp, Sr., GK; Kara Lindonen, Jr., Mid; Abby Moore, Jr., Mid; Blythe McLean, Jr., Mid; Amanda Schneider, So., F; Kendall Skulley, Sr., Mid;
Peabody: Ally Bettencourt, So., F; Taylor Bettencourt, Sr., Mid; Eva Joyce, Jr., GK; Logan Lomasney, Jr., Mid/D; Penny Spack, Jr., D.
Pingree: Lauren Collins, So., D; Allie Donovan, So., F; Hanna Jenkins, Jr., F; Lizzy Gaffney, So., Mid/F; Kayla Smyrnios, Fr., F.
Salem: Kate Heppner, So., GK; Kyle Michaud, Sr., Mid.
Salem Academy: Cindy Shehu, Sr., GK; Grace Thomas, Sr., D; Kylie Lundin, Sr., Mid.
Swampscott: Laine Foutes, Sr., Mid; Mia Schena, Sr., F/Mid; Victoria Quagrello, Jr., D.
Waring: Bella Fedele, Sr., Mid; Mikaila Bennet, Jr., D.