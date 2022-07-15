2022 SALEM NEWS GIRLS TENNIS PLAYER OF THE YEAR
KENDALL SKULLEY
Masconomet Junior
First Singles
Kendall Skulley dazzled as a sophomore last spring, going unbeaten in conference play in the top singles slot en route to Northeastern Conference Player of the Year honors. One year later, the 17-year-old only elevated her game further. Not only did she take home the conference MVP once again, but she went 18-2 against some stiff competition while helping her team to a perfect 20-0 record.
That unblemished overall record was solidified with the Chieftains' Division 2 state championship victory over Westborough, and Skulley was unquestionably a huge piece of that. Her consistently powerful and well-placed ground strokes, coupled with an effective serve and strong net game, made her a tough out every time she took the court.
She considers her match against Newburyport's Caroline Schulson, one of the top players in the state, to be her best performance of the year despite the losing outcome. In the classroom, Skulley maintains a 4.628 GPA and hopes to play college tennis upon graduation.
Skulley says her biggest athletic influence is her younger sister Teagan, who went unbeaten at second singles for Masco this spring. "She is an amazing player and pushed me every day to play my best," said Kendall.
ELSIE CARSEY
Beverly Senior
First Singles
Beverly native is homeschooled, but suited up for Panthers' tennis squad and yielded terrific results ... Team captain went 12-4 ... Named All-Northeastern Conference ... Team MVP had her best match against Winthrop, losing the first set before rain postponed the match until the next week, where she won the final two sets for the victory ... Carries a 4.0 GPA and will be taking a gap year before studying nursing beginning in 2023 ... Also plans to play tennis in college ... Credits Beverly's Bass River Tennis Club for helping her improve her game.
CHARLY COOPER
Marblehead Junior
Third Singles
Magicians' captain went 9-2 in Northeastern Conference matches this season ... Named to NEC all-star team ... Took home Most Improved award for the Magicians ... Pulled out a gritty 1-6, 6-1, 6-4 win against Oliver Ames in state playoff opener ... Carries a 4.3 grade point average and plans to major in marine biology and minor in dance in college ... Also hopes to play college club tennis.
CATHERINE CURRY
Pingree Senior
First Singles
Repeat Salem News all-star made the jump to No. 1 singles this season and compiled impressive 18-4 record ... Was Highlanders' top contributor to team wins, helping them qualify for NEPSAC Championship ... Coaches Award recipient ... Came up with a big win in championship, beating an opponent with a higher UTR ranking ... Holds a 90.2 weighted GPA and will attend Babson College in the fall while swimming for their team ... Admires the sportsmanship, athletic versatility and kindness of recently retired Australian tennis player Ashleigh Barty.
NORA ELENBAAS
Bishop Fenwick Junior
First Singles
Crusaders' captain-elect held down the top singles slot for her team all season ... Compiled a winning record against top competition ... Named Catholic Central League all-star for second straight season ... Best win came against Danvers, where she rallied from a tough start to take a rain shortened match, 0-6, 6-4, (11-9) ... Owns a 4.67 GPA and would love to study nursing in college ... Trains at nearby Northeast Tennis Center in Middleton under coaches Bill Dunn and Caitlin Reilly, whom she considers her biggest athletic influences.
LAINE FOUTES
Swampscott Junior
Third Singles
Determined singles standout won the longest match of the year with a 6-7, 7-5, 6-3 decision against Danvers that lasted 3 hours and 18 minutes to help the Big Blue take the match ... Showed resiliency again against Beverly, winning a three-setter 2-6, 7-6, (10-7) ... Helped Swampscott earn spot in Division 3 state tournament ... Named to Northeastern Conference all-star team ... Ranked No. 3 in her class with a 4.7 grade point average.
NORA GAMBER
Hamilton-Wenham Senior
First Doubles
Talented doubles player went unbeaten at 18-0 with partner Brynn McKechnie ... Repeat Salem News all-star moved up from second doubles to first doubles this spring ... Earned a dominant win over Wareham to help bring home Division 4 state championship for the Generals ... Also a great soccer and basketball player ... Maintained a 3.6 GPA and will attend James Madison University to study health sciences.
VERONIKA ISAGULYAN
Swampscott Junior
First Singles
Successfully held down top singles slot this season despite only playing tennis for a few years ... Had a signature two-set win (7-6, 6-1) over Manchester's No. 1 player ... Also had impressive 6-2, 6-4 win over Beverly ... NEC All-Conference selection ... Excellent student maintains a 4.5 GPA and plans to attend college in either MA or NY with a major in nursing, specializing in psychiatry ... Cited her older brother as well as her assistant coach Michael Benton as her biggest athletic influences.
SKY JARA
Hamilton-Wenham Sophomore
First Singles
Second-year star enjoyed a breakthrough campaign, going 16-2 during the regular season and 21-3 overall ... Helped guide Generals to unbeaten record and their first-ever state championship ... Cape Ann League all-star ... Cited her best match as a triumph against Ipswich's top player, Anastasiya Kozak, whom she had never beaten before ... Considers Roger Federer to be her biggest athletic influence ... Plans to play college tennis and major in food service management.
NINA KLINK
Masconomet Junior
Third Singles
MAYA KLINK
Masconomet Freshman
First Doubles
Talented first-year player went 18-1 in varsity matches on season, including 10-1 at first doubles with partner Shaylee Moreno ... One of seven Chieftains to be named to the All-Northeastern Conference team ... Came up with a clutch, marathon three-set win in the Division 2 state championship against Westborough to officially clinch the title for her team ... Says her older sister and Chieftains' teammate, Nina, is her biggest influence.
ANASTASIYA KOZAK
Ipswich Senior
First Singles
Studied at TECCA Connections Academy while shining for the tennis team at Ipswich ... Went 12-2 at top singles spot, beating every Cape Ann League opponent other than Newburyport ... Won 17 of her sets by 6-0 score ... MVP and Team Spirit Award recipient ... CAL First Team all-star ... Most Victories Award for IHS ... Most proud of wins over Lynnfield (6-1, 6-0), H-W (6-1, 6-4) and Monomoy (6-0, 6-2) ... Carried 4.27 weighted GPA and plans to study marketing and international business at Florida State University ... Grateful for her coach, Gardy O'Flynn, for his "unconditional support, kindness and guidance."
ELLA KRAMER
Marblehead Senior
First Doubles
Primarily playing doubles with partner Courtney Yoder, the duo compiled an 8-5 record ... Also went 3-1 in varsity singles action ... NEC all-star selection ... Took home Marblehead High Rookie of the Year in her first season playing competitive tennis after previously running track ... Helped Magicians to 12-6 team record and spot in Div. 2 state tourney ... Won a third singles match against rival Swampscott to give her team a 3-2 win ... Held a 4.41 GPA and will attend Boston College in the fall.
MADELYN LEARY
Bishop Fenwick Junior
Second Singles
Catholic Central League all-star selection two years running compiled winning record in No. 2 slot ... Team captain had signature win over rival Bishop Stang, losing first set 3-6 before coming back to win 7-5 in the second and close things out with a tiebreak triumph ... Helped Crusaders to winning record (11-8) and trip to Div. 2 tournament ... Sports a 4.87 GPA in the classroom and plans to major in biomedical or biomedical engineering in college while playing club tennis.
ABBY LYMAN
Danvers Junior
Second Singles
Northeastern Conference all-star selection went 12-1 in conference play this season ... Had a near three-hour match against Marblehead before prevailing 6-7, 7-5, 8-6 ... Helped Falcons to winning record and appearance in Division. 2 second round ... Considers tennis star Serena Williams to be her biggest influence ... Says her top college choice as of now is Rutgers.
BRYNN McKECHNIE
Hamilton-Wenham Senior
First Doubles
Two-year captain went undefeated (18-0) at top doubles slot with partner Nora Gamber ... Also won her only singles match ... Played integral role in bringing Generals their first-ever girls tennis state championship ... Named to CAL All-League team ... Earned a 6-0 first set win against Wareham in state finals to help set tone for her team ... Also a strong field hockey player ... Will attend University of Delaware in the fall to study exercise science ... Considers pro tennis star Coco Gauff as one of her biggest athletic influences.
SHAYLEE MORENO
Masconomet Junior
First Doubles
Dropped just one match in top doubles slot with partner Maya Klink, going 10-1 on season ... Also went unbeaten in seven third singles matches ... NEC All-Conference selection ... Came through with a clutch, three-set victory in Division 2 state final over Westborough, rallying from multiple deficits with her partner to clinch the title for her team ... Excellent student carries a 4.75 GPA ... Considers Northeast Tennis Club coaches Bill Dunn and Caitlin Reilley to be her biggest influences for tennis.
NAOMI PROVOST
Hamilton-Wenham Freshman
Second Singles
First-year standout returned to tennis after a brief absence and didn't miss a beat ... She shined in No. 2 singles slot all year, going undefeated in the Cape Ann League and holding a 22-1 record overall ... CAL all-star selection ... Came back from down a break in first set to win her match against Wareham and help bring her team home the Div. 4 state title ... Helped guide Generals to undefeated campaign ... Aspires to play college tennis.
MADISON SAVAGE
Danvers Freshman
First Singles
Burst onto varsity scene with impressive 11-4 record in conference play at top singles slot ... Named to NEC all-star team ... Had a marquee win over Winthrop, staying the course for a marathon three-set decision (6-4, 2-6, 6-2) ... Helped Falcons to 9-6 regular season record and trip to the Division 2 state tournament ... Looks up to professional tennis player Madison Keys for never giving up and "spreading kindness through her nonprofit organization."
PHOEBE THORNE
Pingree Junior
Second Singles
Three-sport standout also plays golf and ice hockey ... Captain elect for all three sports for her senior year ... Wenham resident took home Team MVP this spring ... Spent time at both second singles and first doubles, yielding positive results in both ... Strong student is interested in studying sports management and statistics and would like to play collegiate tennis if possible ... Idolizes the Boston Bruins, particularly Patrice Bergeron.
COURTNEY YODER
Marblehead Junior
First Doubles
Team captain went 8-5 with doubles partner Ella Kramer ... Had a big win over Beverly (6-1, 6-1) ... Helped Magicians to Div. 2 state tournament with 12-6 team record ... Recipient of the team's "Sophia Smith Award", given to a player for embodying good character and being kind, generous, compassionate and funny ... Owns a 3.8 GPA and is considering majoring in special education or film production in college.
HONORABLE MENTION
Beverly: Rebecca Curley, Jr.
Bishop Fenwick: Aisling Hinchey, Sr.; Gwen Schroeder, Fr.
Danvers: Amanda Tinkham, Sr.
Hamilton-Wenham: Lisette Leonard, Sr.; Chloe Gern, Jr.
Ipswich: Ava Borgman, Sr.; Ella Borgman, Sr.; Zoe Forni, Sr.; Mackenzie Rokes, Sr.
Masconomet: Teagan Skulley, Fr.
Marblehead: Maddie Conlon, Soph.
Peabody: Jessica Chau, Soph.
Pingree: Ella Comparato, Jr.
Swampscott: Franci Southan, Sr.; Meggie Jensen Sr.