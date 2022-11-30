2022 Salem News Golfer of the Year
AIDAN LeBLANC
Beverly Senior
Aidan LeBlanc has impressed on the golf course since bursting onto the scene as a freshman at St. John's Prep nearly four years ago. He transferred back to his home town of Beverly in 2021, and the talented linksman didn't miss a beat. In fact, to say that he went out with a bang in his farewell high school campaign this fall may an understatement.
Holding down the top slot all season, LeBlanc led Beverly to an unbeaten regular season record (13-0) and a Northeastern Conference title for the third straight season, something that hadn't been done since the early 1990s. He proceeded to shine at the Division 2 North sectionals in Brookline, firing a 2-under par 68 to take home medalist honors and help his team earn an outright victory. LeBlanc then nearly matched that score with a 1-under par 71 at the state championship match in Bellingham, landing in a tie for third place overall.
Despite missing the first five matches of the season, LeBlanc went 8-0 in his individual matches and held a 9-hole stroke average of 36. A strong student in the classroom, LeBlanc will attend IUP in Pennsylvania in the fall where he will continue his promising golf career.
THE ALL-STARS
JASON BOUFFARD
Swampscott Junior
Big Blue's top player held a 9-hole scoring average of 39 strokes ... Averaged 37 in 50 percent of his matches ... Team captain also plays hockey and baseball ... Named to NEC All-Conference team ... Shot a season-low 35 against Beverly ... Owns a 3.4 GPA and hopes to play baseball in college while majoring in sports administration/management.
RYAN BRUNET
Peabody Senior
Two-sport captain held down Tanners' top spot this fall for third straight season ... Averaged 38 strokes per nine holes ... Said his biggest improvement was the mental part of the game ... NEC All-Conference selection qualified as individual for states ... Best showing was a 36 against Lynn Classical ... Ranked 95 out of 406 students in graduating class ... Hopes to play college golf ... Also a starting pitcher on the baseball team.
JACK DOYLE
Salem Senior
Witches' captain shined at No. 2 spot, going 9-3-5 on the season ... Carded an 86 at Division 1 North sectionals ... Northeastern Conference all-star selection shot a 40 at Tedesco Country Club and beat his Marblehead opponent, 6-3 ... Also a strong basketball and baseball player and will play the latter at Salem State ... Maintains a 3.8 GPA in the classroom.
TYLER FELDBERG
Masconomet Junior
Key performer helped Chieftains finish third overall at Division 2 sectionals to earn spot in state championship ... Paired up with teammate Jack Mertz to capture NEC Open title at Salem Country Club, bouncing back from a slow start to earn medalist honors with an 81 ... Coaches Award recipient and NEC all-star selection ... Owns a 3.9 GPA and is still weighing his college options ... Considers his dad to be biggest athletic influence.
BOBBY FISH
Danvers Junior
Falcons' captain held down the top slot with aplomb, posting an 8-5-1 record ... NEC All-Conference selection also took home team MVP accolades ... Best individual performance came when he shot 37 for nine holes and beat his opponent 7-2 ... Carries a 3.7 GPA and plans to play college golf ... Considers his father, who played Division 1 hockey at Boston University, to be his biggest athletic influence.
AIDAN GRAY
Essex Tech Junior
Carded a season-best 3-under par and held a points average of 28 per match ... Team MVP and All-Conference selection ... Won the state vocational golf tournament with a 1-under par 70 ... Long ball hitter cites professional golfer Bryson DeChambeau as his biggest influence ... Owner of 4.2 GPA plans to play college golf.
JACOB HERSHFIELD
Marblehead Sophomore
Underclassmen compiled an 11-4 individual record with a 9-hole stroke average of 41 ... Averaged 5.1 points per match, winning 63 percent of available points ... NEC all-star selection had a season-best round of 1-over par 37 at Peabody Meadows, winning 8.5-0.5 ... Holds a 3.209 GPA in the classroom ... Also a strong hockey player and says NHL star Connor McDavid as his biggest influence.
CHARLIE JEPSEN
Ipswich Junior
Team captain averaged a steady 20 points to lead Tigers ... Registered a season-high 27 points against Newburyport and had 23 in the tri-match against Manchester Essex and Rockport at Ipswich CC ... Ipswich MVP selection carries a 3.95 GPA and says both his parents and coaches have been his biggest supporters and athletic influence.
CHRISTOPHER LOCKE
Marblehead Senior
Key Magicians' contributor held impressive 9-hole stroke average of 37.6 ... Named an NEC all-star ... Fired a season-best even par 35 at King Rail Golf Course ... Carded an 84 at Division 2 North sectionals ... Maintains 3.85 GPA and hopes to continue golf career in college ... Also a team captain for the Magicians' hockey team ... Considers his older brother Brendan to be his biggest mentor.
TERRY MANNING
St. John's Prep Junior
Eagles' standout held a 9-hole scoring average of 36.6 for the season ... Recorded 21 birdies and two eagles this fall ... Hit 62 percent of his greens in regulation and 76 percent of fairways ... Catholic Conference all-star carded a 34 at Ipswich CC twice ... Recorded a 74 at both the Division 1 North sectional and state championship matches, finishing ninth and third, respectively ... Owns a 3.4 GPA and aspires to play Div. 1 college golf ... Hopes to reach professional golf status in the future.
JACK MERTZ
Masconomet Senior
Chieftains' captain finished second behind teammate Tyler Feldberg at the NEC Open at Salem CC, firing an 82 in wet and rainy conditions ... Carded his lowest round ever with a 2-under par at Turner Hill for nine holes ... Finished in the top 5 at Division 2 North sectional, helping Masco to a third place finish ... Held a 10-2 record individually ... NEC All-Conference selection and Team Award recipient ... Maintains a 3.68 GPA and hopes to head south for college, preferably High Point (N.C.) University.
COOPER MILLER
Hamilton-Wenham Sophomore
Underclassmen standout earned medalist honors five times this fall ... Registered 29 points against Rockport to help Generals clinch Cape Ann League title ... First team CAL all-star selection ... Boasts a 3.39 GPA and hopes to major in business with plans of taking over his father's financial advising company down the road ... Also plays hockey where he serves as a goaltender.
AIDAN NOONAN
Hamilton-Wenham Junior
Generals' captain-elect was a match medalist seven times, scoring a season-best 33 points against Pentucket ... Had over 350 total points on the season ... First team CAL all-star selection helped H-W take home league title and go unbeaten (8-0) at home ... Recipient of Most Improved Player award for team ... Aspires to play college golf ... Maintains a 3.4 GPA in the classroom.
IAN PADDOCK
Beverly Senior
Panthers' No. 2 held impressive 9-hole scoring average of 37.5 in 12 matches ... NEC All-Conference selection had a season-best round of even par 35 ... Carded an 82 at Division 2 North sectionals to help Beverly claim team title ... Helped guide Panthers to unbeaten season in Northeastern Conference ... Maintains 3.7 GPA and is still weighing his college options.
IAN ROURKE
St. John's Prep Senior
Catholic Conference all-star selection was incredibly steady all season ... Eagles' co-captain carded an 80 at Division 1 North sectionals held at The Meadow in Peabody ... Held a 9-hole scoring average of 36.6 ... Hit 59 percent of his fairways and 54 percent of greens in regulation ... Carded a season-best 3-under par 33 at Salem CC ... Owner of 3.97 GPA plans to play college golf at Babson.
WILL RYAN
Beverly Sophomore
Panthers' captain-elect went 12-1 individually and held a 9-hole stroke average of 38.23 ... Named to NEC All-Conference team ... Placed third overall at Division 2 North sectional with a 74, helping Beverly to a team title ... Fired two 1-over par rounds on the season ... Six-foot-1 underclassmen also plays hoop ... Plans to attend four year college and play golf if he can ... Carries a 4.62 GPA ... Considers pro golfer Tony Finau to be his biggest athletic influence.
LEO SCHROEDER
Bishop Fenwick Senior
Crusaders' captain held down the No. 3 slot all season, recording better than 30 points numerous times ... Helped Fenwick to another winning campaign (9-6) ... Carded a season-best 1-over par with 34 points ... Went 1-under par during a practice round ... Received team's Outstanding Player award ... Owner of 4.67 weighted GPA and plans to study engineering in college.
LOUIE SPYCHALSKI
Bishop Fenwick Junior
Exceptional leader served as junior captain ... Averaged a team-best 30 points per match ... Helped Fenwick qualify for state tournament with 9-6 record ... Shot an 81 at Division 2 North sectionals in Brookline ... Catholic Central League first-team all-star ... Team MVP ... Shot 1-under par 35 with 38 points at Peabody Meadows ... Class president carries 3.7 GPA and has always wanted to become a doctor ... Also hopes to play college golf.
JON WASSERMAN
Salem Senior
NEC all-star selection held down top spot for Witches this season ... Team captain carded season-best of 2-over par 37 ... Fired an 87 at Division 1 North sectionals ... Maintains 3.7 GPA and is ranked in top 35 of graduating class ... Hopes to play college golf ... Considers professional golfer Colin Morikawa as his biggest athletic influence.
MATT WEED
Marblehead Senior
Northeastern Conference MVP held down the top slot all season for Magicians ... Team captain held a stroke average of 36.9 for nine holes, compiling a 12-1-1 record overall ... Averaged 6.2 match play points per round and won 68 percent of points available ... Shot 77 in Div. 2 North Sectionals to qualify for states ... Was third at NEC Open with an 83 ... Shot a 76 at state championship to finish in a tie for 16th ... Idolizes PGA golfer Will Zalatoris and hopes to play college golf.
HONORABLE MENTION
Beverly: Jack Ryan, Sr.; Dylan Hunter, Sr.; Ryan Avila, Sr.
Bishop Fenwick: AJ Picano, Jr.; Mike Carter, Jr.; Danielle Lynn, Sr.
Danvers: Trevor McNeill, Sr.; Brendan Glowik, Jr.
Essex Tech: Jacob Deinstadt, Jr.
Hamilton-Wenham: Jack Bial, Sr.; Tim Becker, Jr.; Morgan Glovsky, Sr.; Joe Coughlin, Jr.
Ipswich: Connor Wright, Fr.; Samir Harb, Soph.
Marblehead: Charlie Grenier, Jr.; Marty Ryan, Soph.
Masconomet: Cole Velardo, Fr.
Peabody: Matt Ryder, Jr.; Jonathan Oliveri, Jr.
Salem: Brady Tremblay, Sr.; Riley Fenerty, Jr.
St. John's Prep: Eli Tripodis, Sr.; Tripp Hollister, Soph.; Jack Moriarty, Fr.; Jack Carew, Fr.
Swampscott: Micah Hashikawa, Fr.