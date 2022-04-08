SALEM NEWS GYMNAST OF THE YEAR
BELLA MISIURA
Masconomet Sophomore
All-Around
Championship teams push each other to continually improve and not get complacent. For the state champion Masconomet gymnastics team, inspiration and talent could be found up and down the roster. At the top of that list of outstanding performers was Isabella 'Bella' Misiuri.
The 5-foot-1 12 inch, 106-pound superstar had a season for the ages while guiding her Chieftains to their third consecutive state title, finishing with a team score of 149.325. The Middleton native won the State Coaches Gymnastics Individual Championship on vault (9.7), beam (9.5) and the all-around (38.25). She also finished second on floor exercises (9.55) and third on the uneven bars (9.5).
She was named Most Valuable Player of both her own team and the Northeastern Conference. At the state championship, she scored a 9.850 on vault, a 9.750 on bars, 9.000 on beam and 9.525 on floor exercises to take second place in the all-around (38.125).
There's more ... a lot more. Misiura tied the Masconomet vault record by scoring a mind-boggling 9.9 -- twice. On 14 separate occasions this winter, the 15-year-old from Middletonscore joined the 9.5 Club during a particular event.
Misiurie recorded her highest all-around score at the North Sectionals (38.7), which Masconomet naturally came in first place at. Misiura's high scores for the season included a 9.9 on vault, 9.75 on the balance beam, 99/7 on the uneven bars, and 9.6 on floor exercises. She had 25 instances in which she scored 9.5 or better, including 11 times during the high school postseason.
As dominant in the classroom as she is in gymnastics -- Misiura carries a 4.583 grade point average -- she points to gymnasts such as Gabby Douglas, Sunisa Lee and Jade Carey as her biggest athletic influences.
MERI BRANDT
Masconomet Freshman
All-Around
Ninth grader from Boxford had a spectacular first high school season, highlighted by finishing in first place on floor exercises at Individual States with a fantastic score of 9.775 ... Also took fifth place on beam (9.25) and fourth in the all-around (37.275) at the same event ... Was a Massachusetts 2022 Individual all-around qualifier ... Captured Northeastern Conference/Cape Ann League all-star accolades in the all-around ... Masconomet's Rookie of the Year recipient ... Attending several Division 1 college camps in hopes of landing a possible scholarship and competing for a Division 1 program ... Carries a 4.4 grade point average.
AVA DiNITTO
Bishop Fenwick Freshman
All-Around
Ninth grader made an immediate impact for the Crusaders by competing in all events at almost every meet ... Helped Fenwick improve their statistics from previous years with her all-around excellence ... Didn't have one specific routine that stood out to her, but rather cherished the opportunity to be able to compete at all-around at almost every meet as a freshman ... Also an outstanding student who already possesses a 3.9 grade point average ... Would like to one day become a radiologist and coach gymnastics ... Said her father has always taught her to put in the work if you love what you're doing, and that you don't have to be the best at what you're doing to have a positive mindset.
FALLON EBERHARDT
Masconomet Freshman
Bars/floor/vault
Finished third in the state in floor exercises for the state champion Chieftains ... Was a Northeastern Conference/Cape Ann League all-star this winter in the vault ... Felt that her best performances of the season came while on the vault ... Strives to one day compete in gymnastics at college at the highest possible level ... Outstanding student carries a 4.4 grade point average ... Said that 2020 Olympian and all-around champion Sunisa Lee is her biggest athletic influence.
OLIVIA GIELLO
Beverly Junior
Vault/bars/floor
Had some excellent scores on vault this winter, including an 8.9 against Marblehead and an 8.85 in the Northeastern Conference meet, where she placed second ... Scored an 8.8 on vault against Essex Tech and Hamilton-Wenham ... Highest floor exercise score came against Danvers (8.8) ... Best showing on bars would be her 8.1 vs. Marblehead ... Had an all-around score of 32.5 vs. Marblehead in which she competed in all four disciplines for the first time all season and showed high confidence in each ... Chosen as a captain-elect for the Panthers for the 2022-03 season ... Has a grade point average of 4.14 ... Wants to study at a four-year college and has an interest in communications.
LIA GONZALEZ
Salem Senior
Floor/beam/vault
The 5-foot-76 standout was the Witches' team captain ... Inspired her teammates with her effort, drive and as a constant source of support ... Had an outstanding floor routine against Marblehead, helping Salem earn its first victory of the season ... Wants to go to North Shore Community College to study interior design and hopefully receive her realtor's license ... Said her biggest athletic influence has always been Simone Biles for being a strong model and someone to look up to.
GEORGIA GREAVES
Hamilton-Wenham Sophomore
All-Around
The 5-foot Gloucester native was a terrific performer for the co-op team at Hamilton-Wenham all season ... Averaged 35.225 all-around score ... Turned in high scores of 9.3 on bars, 9.2 on vault, 9.0 on both beam and floor, and 35.8 in the all-around ... Had an average of 9.013 on vault, 8.963 on bars, 8.775 on balance beam, and 8.9 on floor exercises ... Was named team MVP ... Northeastern Conference/Cape Ann League all-star on bars ... Carries a 3.91 grade point average ... Thanks the Iron Rail Gymnastics coaches for helping her since she was in preschool.
MAEVE McILROY
Marblehead Sophomore
All-Around
The stellar 16-year-old gymnast had a tremendous showing in the all-around this winter, averaging 36.075 for her hometown Magicians ... Was a State Individual Qualifier, where she finished third on vault (9.575, a season high), fourth on floor (9.475, also a season high), fifth on bars (9.275), fifth on beam and fifth in the all-around with a season high of 36.875 ... Northeastern Conference all-star on uneven bars ... Has a cumulative grade point average of 4.38 ... Plans to continue her gymnastics career at a Division 1 college.
GRETA MOWERS
Masconomet Junior
Vault/beam
Middleton native was a vital part of the Chieftains' undefeated season and third consecutive state championship ... Was named a Northeastern Conference/Cape Ann League all-star on the vault ... At the NEC/CAL Meet, scored a 9.5 on beam ... Had a 9.5 on vault at North Sectionals ... Finished third in the state individuals on vault ... Recorded a 9.6 on vault at states, good for fifth place ... Ninth on beam at states with a 9.25 ... Captain-elect for 2022-03 season ... Owner of a 4.048 grade point average ... Would like to go to a four-year college somewhere down South ... Said her mom Jana Mowers, a former Peabody High and University of New Hampshire star gymnast, "always will be my biggest athletic influence."
EMMA QUIRK
Masconomet Senior
Bars/beam/floor
Team captain from Middleton could do any of the four events whenever her team needed her to, but focused on beam, bars and floor ... Chosen to be part of the Senior National Team ... Northeastern Conference/Cape Ann League all-star on floor exercises ... Scored 9's on both beam and floor as the Chieftains won yet another state championship ... Honor Roll student is in the top 10 percent of her class ... Headed to Mount Holyoke College, where she plans to study a combination of Gender Studies, English and History ... Said her late coach Tom Kormann, has helped shape who she is and is her biggest influence and role model.
KEEGAN RICHARDSON
Beverly Senior
Floor/vault
A four-time Salem News all-star who has been a difference maker for the Orange-and-Black since he was an eighth grader on varsity ... Finished sixth at State Individuals on floor (9.15) while also qualifying for vault ... Career high score of 9.65 on floor against Danvers ... Had average score of 9.1875 on floor exercises and 9.3125 average on vault ... Northeastern Conference all-star on floor exercises ... Extremely tall (6-foot-1) for a gymnast ... Will be studying business marketing in college.
SYDNEY SPENCER
Beverly Senior
All-Around
Named the Panthers' Most Valuable Player for the fourth straight season ... A varsity standout since she was in the eighth grade ... Five-time Salem News and Northeastern Conference all-star ... Averaged 33.9875 on the all-around this season ... Averaged 8.9625 on floor exercises, 8.775 on balance beam and 8.675 on uneven bars ... The 4-foot-11 standout said her coaches, teammates and family have helped show her discipline, toughness, balance, determination, respect and dedication, in addition to leadership, teamwork and accountability.
LILLY STRENG
Essex Tech Junior
All-around
Middleton native consistently performed at a high level for the Hawks all season and was their leading scorer ... Had a personal best score on floor exercises with an 8.6 ... Said that her new and improved floor routine was the best part of her season individually ... Plans on going to college to study nursing ... Excellent student carries a 3.7850 grade point average ... Said that her friends have influenced her athletically more than anyone else, pushing her to reach her limits without allowing her to give up on anything.
MADDIE WESTCOTT
Danvers Freshman
All-around
Named Most Valuable Player of the Falcons as a freshman ... Northeastern Conference/Cape Ann League all-star ... Captain-elect for the 2022-23 season ... Had a top all-around score of 36.4 at Beverly ... Also an excellent student with a 4.0 unweighted grade point average (98.033 weighted) ... Plans for after college include wanting to study some form of pre-law and pursue becoming a lawyer after that ... Has always admired the leadership and strength of Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman, a person she strives to be like.
HONORABLE MENTION
Beverly: Julia Kaszynski, Jr. bars/beam/floor; Linnea Avola, Sr. bars/beam/floor; Julia Guanci, Fr. all-around.
Bishop Fenwick: Arina Costello, Sr. vault/bars/floor; Emma Luis, Jr. all-around; Gaby Millet, Fr. all-around.
Hamilton-Wenham: Norah Keys, Soph. all-around; Olivia Novak, Soph. all-around.
Marblehead/Swampscott: Kassidi Francis, Fr. vault/bars/beam.