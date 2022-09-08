THURSDAY, SEPT. 8
Ipswich at Manchester Essex, 6:30
FRIDAY, SEPT. 9
Salem at Chelsea, 6
Marshfield at St. John’s Prep, 6
Tewksbury at Danvers, 6:30
Concord-Carlisle at Marblehead, 6:30
Masconomet at Newburyport, 6:30
Beverly at Haverhill, 7
Revere at Peabody, 7
Auburn at Swampscott, 7
Essex Tech at Lynn Tech, 7
SATURDAY, SEPT. 10
Gloucester at Hamilton-Wenham, 1
Norton at Bishop Fenwick, 1
THURSDAY, SEPT. 15
Manchester Essex at Whittier, 6
Haverhill at Danvers, 6:30
FRIDAY, SEPT. 16
Swampscott at Lynn English, 5
Masconomet at Grafton, 6
Lowell Catholic at Ipswich, 6:30
Hamilton-Wenham at Watertown, 6:30
Lynnfield at Marblehead, 6:30
Chelsea at Gloucester, 7
St. John’s Prep at Central Catholic, 7
Arlington Catholic at Bishop Fenwick, 7
Blue Hills at Essex Tech, 7
Peabody at Lynn Classical, 7:30
SATURDAY, SEPT. 17
North Andover at Beverly, 1
Martha’s Vineyard at Salem, 1
FRIDAY, SEPT. 23
Marblehead at North Andover, 6
Manchester Essex at Greater Lowell, 6
Greater Lawrence at Salem, 6:30
Winchester at Masconomet, 6:30
Hamilton-Wenham at Amesbury, 6:30
Lynnfield at Ipswich, 6:30
Danvers at Reading, 7
Swampscott at Bishop Fenwick, 7
St. John’s Prep at Haverhill, 7
Shawsheen at Essex Tech, 7
Gloucester at Weston, 7
SATURDAY, SEPT. 24
Peabody at Beverly, 1
Portsmouth Abbey at Pingree, 2:30
THURSDAY, SEPT. 29
Saugus at Swampscott, 7
FRIDAY, SEPT. 30
La Salle Academy at St. John’s Prep, 6
Ipswich at North Reading, 6
Salem at Gloucester, 6:30
Danvers at Winthrop, 6:30
Peabody at Marblehead, 6:30
Essex Tech at Manchester Essex, 6:30
Bishop Fenwick at St. Mary’s Lynn, 7
SATURDAY, OCT. 1
Pentucket at Hamilton-Wenham, 1
Masconomet at Beverly, 2
Proctor at Pingree, 5
THURSDAY, OCT. 6
Cardinal Spellman at Bishop Fenwick, 7
FRIDAY, OCT. 7
Malden Catholic at St. John’s Prep, 6
Beverly at Danvers, 6:30
Salem at Saugus, 6:30
Ipswich at Amesbury, 6:30
Hamilton-Wenham at Lynnfield, 6:30
Masconomet at Marblehead, 6:30
Winthrop at Gloucester, 7
Leominster at Peabody, 7
Northeast Regional at Swampscott, 7
Greater Lawrence at Essex Tech, 7
KIPP Academy at Manchester Essex, 7
SATURDAY, OCT. 8
Pingree at Canterbury, 5:30
THURSDAY, OCT. 13
Masconomet at Salem, 6:30
Gloucester at Saugus, 6:30
FRIDAY, OCT. 14
Manchester Essex at Shawsheen, 6
Swampscott at Danvers, 6:30
Triton at Ipswich, 6:30
Beverly at Marblehead, 6:30
Winthrop at Peabody, 7
Bishop Fenwick at Archbishop Williams, 7
Greater Lowell at Essex Tech, 7
SATURDAY, OCT. 15
St. John’s Prep at Catholic Memorial, 1
Newburyport at Hamilton-Wenham, 1:30
Berkshire at Pingree, 5
FRIDAY, OCT. 21
Danvers at Masconomet, 6:30
Winthrop at Salem, 6:30
Pentucket at Ipswich, 6:30
Beverly at Swampscott, 7
Peabody at Gloucester, 7
Hamilton-Wenham at Triton, 7
Bishop Fenwick at Bishop Feehan, 7
Essex Tech at Arlington Catholic, 7
Manchester Essex at Lowell Catholic, 7
SATURDAY, OCT. 22
BC High at St. John’s Prep, noon
Pingree at Wilbraham & Monson, 3;30
FRIDAY, OCT. 28
Marblehead at Danvers, 6:30
Swampscott at Masconomet, 6:30
Ipswich at Newburyport, 6:30
Salem at Peabody, 7
Bishop Stang at Bishop Fenwick, 7
St. John’s Prep at St. John’s Shrewsbury, 7
Essex Tech at Georgetown, 7
Lynn Tech at Manchester Essex, 7
SATURDAY, OCT. 29
Gloucester at Northeast Metro, 10:30 a.m.
North Reading at Hamilton-Wenham, 1
Hamden Hall at Pingree, 5
FRIDAY, NOV. 4
MIAA playoffs first round
SATURDAY, NOV. 5
MIAA playoffs first round
Pingree at St. Paul’s, 4
FRIDAY, NOV. 11
MIAA playoff quarterfinals
SATURDAY, NOV. 12
MIAA playoff quarterfinals
Pingree at Dexter Southfield, 1:30
FRIDAY, NOV. 18
MIAA playoff semifinals
SATURDAY, NOV. 19
MIAA playoff semifinals
NEPSAC Bowl Games
THURSDAY, NOV. 24
Beverly at Salem, 10 a.m.
Danvers at Gloucester, 10 a.m.
Swampscott at Marblehead, 10 a.m.
Peabody at Saugus, 10 a.m.
Bishop Fenwick at Masconomet, 10 a.m.
Hamilton-Wenham at Ipswich, 10 a.m.
Northeast Regional at Essex Tech, 10 a.m.
Manchester Essex at Georgetown, 10 a.m.
Xaverian at St. John’s Prep, 10:15 a.m.