BOYS LACROSSE
KEVIN TERSOLO
Pingree
Following a 2020 season that was wiped out entirely by COVID-19 and a 2021 campaign that saw his Highlanders play a truncated 11-game season, Kevin Tersolo wasn’t completely sure how his team’s 2022 fortunes would turn out. An eye injury to his starting goaltender just before the season began didn’t help the prospects, nor did the fact that the squad got off to a very un-Pingree-like 3-3 start.
But then a switch was flipped, the Highlanders turned out the gas, and proceeded to win their final 16 games of the season en route to finishing 19-3. It was the program’s longest winning streak in Tersolo’s 11 years as the head coach, one in which Pingree scored 301 goals while only allowing 138.
While running his career coaching record to 134-40 this season, Tersolo did so while getting treatments for smoldering myeloma in his blood. He had been diagnosed last September and got out ahead of it, responding to treatments and was given the green light to coach this past spring. He addressed it with his team once at the beginning of the year but never let it affect his coaching or how he prepared his team.
“I’d describe this year’s team as mentally tough and unselfish,” said the 48-year-old Tersolo, who is married to his wife and has three children: Carolyn (20), Matthew (15) and Andrew (12). “My favorite thing about them was the fact that they could’ve given up after starting out 3-3 and didn’t. They focused on what each individual had to do better in order to start winning. It wasn’t just one player; it was all of them. That’s what being a team is all about.”
A manager and personal trainer for the Hamilton Athletic Club, Tersolo wishes to thank his assistant coaches — Mike Montenegro, Kirk Bishop, and Will Jennings — as well as his wife for supporting “my lacrosse obsession”.
BOYS TENNIS
IAN McCRACKEN
Hamilton-Wenham
In just two short seasons, Ian McCracken has developed quite an impressive reputation as the head boys tennis coach at Hamilton-Wenham.
McCracken led the Generals to a 12-2 mark in 2021, his first season. With teams allowed to play a full schedule again this past spring, Hamilton-Wenham responded under his tutelage and finished with a 16-4 record. They earned the No. 4 seed in the Division 4 state playoffs and won three consecutive matches before falling to the eventual state champions from Weston in the state semifinals.
McCracken began this season by getting his players to buy in on having a committed mindset for tennis throughout the spring — not only towards the game itself but towards their teammates as well. Pushing his players to have fun and bring in the work ethic to get better improvements, McCracken encouraged them to practice outside of the season and work on their games on the courts during free time as well.
The results speak for themselves, with his teams holding a 28-6 overall mark in his two seasons with the Generals. McCracken is pleased to have created a strong bond within the team, as most players were returners and were able to comfortably compete together again for the season.
He thanked many people who are always there to support his team, including his assistant coach, Hunter Ascolillo, veteran Hamilton-Wenham girls tennis coach Joe Maher, and Tim Kinsman.
SOFTBALL
TAWNY PALMIERI
Peabody
Since taking over the head softball job at her alma mater four years ago, Palmieri’s teams have gone a combined 59-10. This spring, the Tanners went 22-3 and reached the Division 1 state championship game before falling to defending titlist Taunton. Prior to coming back to the Tanner City, the Peabody physical education teacher also coached three years at Hamilton-Wenham and 2018 in Melrose.
“My favorite thing about this year’s team was the way the players understood what adjustments the coaches asked them to make and were able to accomplish them, both offensively and defensively,” Palmieri said. “This was a very good group to coach, led by our senior captains Emma Bloom and Gina Terrazzano.”
The Merrimack College graduate and All-American softball player began coaching at Salem State and Merrimack as a graduate assistant before taking over at the high school level. She is also the Peabody High field hockey coach.
Palmieri got married earlier this month. Her niece Olivia is the Tanners’ bat girl, following in her aunt’s footsteps (Tawny was bat girl for the Peabody Babe Ruth team, which was coached by her dad Gary for three years, including when Peabody won the Babe Ruth World Series).
Palmieri thanked her coaching staff, which includes her father Gary, brothers Anthony and Gary Jr., and JV coach Alicia Dean. “It takes a village to get to where we went this year, and without all of them it wouldn’t have been the same outcome for this team and each of the players.,” she said.
GIRLS TRACK
ZACH NARDONE
Bishop Fenwick
Nardone has coached the Bishop Fenwick girls’ track team for five years and has a 23-4-2 overall record. including a 5-2-1 dual meet mark this spring. The Beverly High history teacher began his track coaching career in 2016.
This spring he had a young team that was full of potential, with contributions coming from all events. Nardone enjoyed seeing his younger athletes taking on leadership roles while the seniors led by example and showed the others how to compete.
“This team had to battle through some adversity and overcome injuries,” said Nardone. “It was great to see athletes step up, ask to run new events, compete hard, and find success throughout the season. We had some high end performances at the state and regional level. It was amazing to see all the hard work and dedication pay off for those athletes. Winning state relays and setting a school record in the discus with Julia Loescher, Taylor Carafa, and McKenna Leaman was rewarding. Two girls went all the way to the Meet of Champions, with Lucia Conti placing fourth and qualifying for New England’s where she finished fifth in the 300 hurdles.”
Nardone was delighted to see Loescher win the Massachusetts Scholastic hammer throw and go to Nationals. He said what he values most is having athletes compete at such a high level so deep into the season.
“They work incredibly hard and are extremely dedicated. That shows in their performances and results at the big meets,” said Nardone, who thanked his assistant coaches, Kylie Homem, Shawn Carlson, Simon Vinci, and especially Steve Czarnecki, “who has been an incredible mentor throughout my career as a coach.”
BOYS TRACK
SEAN DUNLEAVY
Beverly
Dunleavy, a sixth grade ancient history teacher at Holten-Richmond Middle School in Danvers, has been coaching the Beverly High boys outdoor track team for four seasons. He also coached cross country and track for 22 years, as Danvers High girls’ track coach from 2001-15 and Beverly boys coach beginning in 2007.
The Panthers finished with a 5-2 regular season mark. Dunleavy said he had the perfect blend of talent this season.
“We drew some great athletes from our cross country, soccer, and football teams,” he said. “They put in the hard work and fed off each other’s success. I’m so proud of our record in the very competitive NEC Dunn Division. Many of our boys had outstanding performances in the big meets. Liam Ouellette shattered the 50 year old school 2-mile record at the Weston Twilight Meet, taking 25 seconds of his PR in two weeks to run 9:18.3. At the Division 2 Relays our 4x1 mile team broke the school record by 41 seconds, running 18:56.02 (Ouellette, David DiPiertro, Misha Krygin, and Ryan Whiting). We had three All Conference players in Brady Trask, Ouellette, and sophomore Leo Sheriff, and at the D-2 States Grant Eastin had a 6- foot personal best improvement in the shot put.”
Wife Stacie Dunleavy teaches first grade at Cove Elementary, son Ryan will be a senior at Beverly High, while Andrew is going into his freshman year at BHS. Dunleavy thanked Panther girls’ coach Dave Jellerson and longtime assistant Bob Brown.
“It has also been great working along side first year girls’ outdoor coach Taylor Jean Gilles and our two assistant coaches, Jeff Hutton and Grace Byrd,” said Dunleavy. “Coach Hutton got a large number of football players to come out for track for the first time.”
BASEBALL
LUKE WAMBOLDT
Pingree
Not many baseball teams on the North Shore played quite as challenging a schedule as Pingree this spring ... and even fewer had as much success.
Taking on some of the top prep school programs in New England, the Highlanders held their own against some large schools and clubs with top level collegiate prospects. Posting a 13-6 overall record (one of the North Shore’s highest win totals), Pingree ran the table in Eastern Independent League play, won the EIL playoff title and qualified for the New England small school playoffs as the No. 2 seed in the East.
In his fourth season, Walboldt guided a team that lost its preseason trip and started much later than most of its prep school competition. With tremendous leadership from captains Drew Botta, Jeff Arthur and fellow senior Chase Stafford, Pingree came together in April and May, including a great back-and-forth battle with Brooks and a win over large school BB&N. Wamboldt helped Quinn Moses earn EIL MVP honors while Botta, Stafford, Cole Perkin and Jaylon Richardson were named all-stars. His team had tremendous situational hitting and great baserunners instincts that led to success, the coach said.
A North Andover resident who works as assistant athletic director at Pingree, Wamboldt is grateful to assistant coach Mike Gracey, junior varsity coach Rob Rao, coaching intern Josh Morin, athletic trainer Jenn Brooks and groundskeeper Austin Shea. He and his wife Ellie (Brooks School’s girls tennis coach) have a 16-month-old son, Teddy.
“This is a really a team honor that recognizes the incredible efforts of our entire staff, the student-athletes and everyone who works behind the scenes,” Wamboldt said. “My in-laws who help with child care on the late game nights, our team’s families for their awesome support all season long and everyone at Pingree ... plus our seniors of ‘20 and ‘21 who battled through challenges and laid the groundwork for this season.”
GIRLS LACROSSE
MICHELLE ROACH
Peabody
When Michelle Roach took over the Peabody High girls lacrosse team this spring, she was inheriting a skilled group with a good mix of veterans and young talent. Her biggest task was getting them all to buy into her new philosophies, coaching style and offensive and defensive schemes.
And that didn’t take long.
Roach quickly established the Tanners as one of the top teams in the Northeastern Conference, guiding them to a 15-3 regular season record and a top 25 seed in the ever-challenging Division 1 state tournament. Roach helped instill confidence in her younger players, such as freshmen standouts Brooke Lomasney and Madi Barrett, and she’s now set up the team for continued success moving forward.
Also the school’s girls hockey coach, Roach compiled an impressive 30-7-1 overall record between the two sports during the 2021-22 school year. She now holds a 101-48-11 mark in her coaching career, which includes seven seasons at the helm of the hockey squad.
A Human Resources Director for Reading Public Schools by day, Roach described this year’s lacrosse team as “incredibly talented student-athletes who not only worked hard but committed to learning from the coaches and their teammates.” She thanks her assistant coach Amanda Donahoe, her athletic director Dennis Desroches as well as program founder Dan Hayes for their support throughout the season. In addition, she thanked “the players and parents who supported and embraced me as I transitioned into this new role.”
GIRLS TENNIS
KATHY CHEN FARNHAM
Masconomet
Over her past seven years at the helm, Kathy Chen Farnham has led the Masconomet girls tennis squad to a number of impressive regular season campaigns and tournament runs. But this past spring’s dream journey topped them all.
Led by an extremely balanced lineup and Chen Farnham’s leadership from the top, the Chieftains went undefeated on the courts at 20-0. They capped it all off with a thrilling, 3-2 victory over Westborough in the Division 2 state championship. Even more incredibly, they did so without any seniors in the varsity rotation, meaning the entire squad will return for another potential run in 2023. That includes this year’s Salem News girls tennis Player of the Year, Kendall Skulley, as well as her talented younger sister, Teagan, among others.
“Outstanding people who enjoy playing tennis and are socially responsible, caring individuals,” Chen Farnham said when asked how she would best describe her team. “I loved how after the home/away matches finished, quite often, the entire JV-varsity would continue to play tennis with each other long after the opposing team had gone home.”
A Volunteer Children and Youth Director for North Shore Community Bible Study, Chen Farnham lives locally with her husband Ted. She has two daughters, Mia (28) and Lucie (24), and one son, Max (30), all of whom played four years of tennis at Masconomet. She thanks the team parents for “their support of the team and lifelong investment in their daughters’ lives.” In addition, she thanks her athletic director, John Dailenes, department administrative extraordinaire Jan Smallman, Mike and Maureen Lapierre at Bass River Tennis in Beverly, and Bill, Caitlin and Danielle Dunn “for their excellent training over the years at Northeast Tennis.”