Gillian Polk, a school counselor at Manchester Essex Regional High School, could easily rave about Amelia Donnellan Valade’s academic prowess, her athletic excellence, or the myriad of activities and events she’s been part of during her four years of high school.
But she also notices seemingly innocuous moments that speak to who Donnellan Valade really is at her core.
“When Amelia noticed a friend mocking someone, she told her friend to stop and explained how rude the behavior was,” Polk said. “Her delivery did not offend or embarrass her friend, and the behavior ended. This is just one example of Amelia not shying away from doing what’s right.
“Amelia does not have to have a designated role or title to have a positive impact,” she added. “She lives the golden rule.”
Owner of a 4.93 grade point average and an SAT score of 1290, Donnellan Valade is a member of both the National Honor Society and National Arts Honor Society and has been honored with an Excellence in Photography award. She took five Advanced Placement classes as a junior and added four more onto her plate this school year. She has been a four-year member of MERHS’s Chorus program, its Spanish Club the last two years and served as a MIAA Student Ambassador as a senior.
She has played on the Hornets’ varsity girls soccer and girls lacrosse teams for the last two seasons and has been a three-year member of the varsity girls basketball team, serving as team captain in both basketball and lacrosse.
Her commitment to community service also speaks volumes as to want to help others and her community. She has served as a Cape Ann Adaptive Youth Lacrosse mentor, helped 5th and 6th grade girls learn to play basketball, assisted pre-K and kindergartners with the Manchester Soccer Academy; helped set up and clean up a PTO Teacher’s Appreciation Lunch; been part of the Middle School Dance Decorating Committee, and helped teach sixth grade students to sing during a Veteran’s Day assembly, among many others.
“Amelia is a student our school administration can always count on to do the right thing both in and out of the classroom,” said Cameron Molinare, the athletic director at Manchester Essex. “She has been a strong leader and mention from the moment she arrived here ... she is responsible, reliable, and respectful, and is a positive role model for the younger students at our school.
“Her work ethic is second to none, and we are confident she will continue to be successful as she progresses to the next chapter of her life. She will be greatly missed next year.”
MEET AMELIA DONNELLAN VALADE
Hometown: Manchester-by-the-Sea
Age: 17
College you will be attending: Undecided
What are your favorite books: Beloved by Toni Morrison and To Kill a Mockingbird by Harper Lee
What are your favorite movies?: ‘We Bought a Zoo’ and all the Marvel movies (and almost any musical!)
Who is your favorite singer or musical group?: Phil Collins
What is your favorite app?: My photo library
What is your favorite class in school?: Either Spanish or Psychology
What athletic feat are you most proud of?: My first instinct in response to this question was to find the most significant award I’ve received in my high school career, but in reality, making connections and having a positive impact on other players has been one of my greatest achievements.
In one or two sentences, what does being a leader among your peers mean to you?: It’s more complex than giving advice on a court or a field, but is more importantly about how you interact with players off of the field. A leader is responsible for making each player feel comfortable on the team and with each of their teammates. Establishing camaraderie and friendship is one of the most impactful aspects of being a leader, and can improve a team’s performance immensely.
Where do you see yourself 10 years from now?: I’ve always had trouble answering this question, but I have discovered that I can interpret it differently than most. I couldn’t tell you where I will be living or what profession I may be in, but I know who I want to be: I aspire to have certain qualities that reside in each member of my family. I have 5 siblings: Owen, Madeline, Isabelle, Charlotte, and Audrey, and so much to admire in each of them. I am inspired by my mother’s work ethic and devotion, by my father’s sense of responsibility, by Owen’s sense of humor, by Madeline’s loyalty, by Isabelle’s honesty, by Charlotte’s motivation, and by my baby sister’s unconditional love. I hope to adopt these qualities and apply them to my life and to my relationships.
What’s something most people don’t know about you?: Sometimes, my entire family piles into the car at dusk to drive by all the beaches in Manchester and look at the sunset. We start by talking about our days and telling funny stories, but eventually the music is blasting and we are singing at the top of our lungs.