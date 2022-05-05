Salem’s Anna Cantone perfectly embodies what it means to be a student athlete.
In the classroom, she’s ranked eighth out of 163 students in her graduating class, holding an impressive 4.29 GPA. Cantone didn’t receive any grade lower than a B+ in her freshman, sophomore and junior years and is well on her way to doing the same as a senior.
“Anna is highly motivated, determined and honest,” said Salem High counselor Maureen A. Beaudet. “She is a leader among her peers, both in and out of the classroom, and her decision making skills are trusted by adults. Her compassion and caring for others is balanced with confidence and focus on her goals athletically and academically.”
Among her other academic achievements, Cantone is part of the Forten Scholars Early College Program, with a healthcare focus through Salem State University. As is expected with a scholar of her status, Cantone challenges herself with multiple advanced placement and honors level courses and is a member of the National Honor Society.
When it comes to athletics, Cantone shines on the basketball court, soccer field and volleyball court. She served as a captain of the hoops team this past winter and was named an NEC all-star.
“Anna doesn’t lead only be being a great athlete; instead, she leads by her character,” said Salem High athletic director Scott Connolly. “She is one of the most sincere, attentive, honest and caring athletes I have every worked with. She is punctual and always comes ready to work hard and make a contribution.”
Ever individual who has had the pleasure of knowing Cantone will tell you she is a joy to be around and is as dedicated to her community as she is her studies and athletic ventures.
“Anna is always positive and friendly,” added Beaudet. “Even when times are tough, she’s respectful and caring. She appreciates the progress she’s made and recognizes that her teachers and parents have helped her become what she is as a student and person. Anna is humble about her accomplishments and is a strong leader.”
MEET ANNA CANTONE
High school: Salem High School
Hometown: Salem, MA
Age: 17
College you will be attending: University of New Hampshire
What is your favorite book?:Tuesdays With Morrie by Mitch Albom
What is your favorite movie?: ‘Fast and Furious’ (all of them)
Who is your favorite singer or musical group?: Frank Ocean
What is your favorite app?: TikTok
What is your favorite class in school?: Biology
What athletic feat are you most proud of?: I am most proud of breaking the school record for volleyball with the most kills in a match with 21 kills.
In one or two sentences, what does being a leader among your peers mean to you?: Being a leader among my peers means that I am someone that people can look up to and go to for advice when it is needed. Being a leader also means that I am someone who is supportive and driven to help others as much as I can.
Where do you see yourself 10 years from now?: In 10 years from now I see myself already graduating from college and hopefully getting a job that I am passionate about and maybe even applying to a grad school to further my education. I also envision myself having a family of my own.
What’s something most people don’t know about you?: N/A