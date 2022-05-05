Arianna Bezanson’s athletic resume is extraordinary. Add in her sublime academic standing and the cornucopia of school and community activities she takes part in, and you have the very definition of a model student-athlete.
“What is most important about Arianna is not who is she is on the soccer field, or the student she is in the classroom, but the all-around person,” said Meghan Symmes Beaulieu, a Danvers High business education and DECA advisor. “Arianna takes every opportunity to give back, being in her role role as class officer or just as a leader among her peers. She is highly respected by faculty, staff and students not because of her accomplishments but because of her kindness and her heart.
“There is only so much I can say about such an amazing young lady. Arianna is an absolute pleasure to watch compete, but I can’t even wait to watch and see what more she contributes to our world.”
One of the greatest soccer players in North Shore history, Bezanson is a two-time All-American, a two-time Massachusetts Gatorade Player of the Year, a three-time All-New England, three-time Eastern Mass. all-star, and three-time Northeastern Conference MVP. The reigning Salem News Girls Soccer Player of the Year (and a four-time Salem News all-star on the pitch) had 22 goals and 12 assists her senior season and will graduate with eye-popping totals of 86 goals, 36 assists and 122 points. More importantly, she was part of NEC championship teams in each of her four years; she’s soon head off to continue playing at Division 1 Colgate University.
Bezanson’s athletic success wasn’t limited solely to soccer, either. She was the NEC champion this winter in the 300 meters (43.14 seconds) and has played girls basketball, swam and ran outdoor track for the Falcons as well.
Her classroom skills are also elite; Bezanson is an A+ student taking courses such as Advanced Placement Calculus AB, AP Chemistry and AP Economics and maintains an otherworldly 103.507 grade point average. She has been in both the National Honor Society and World Language National Honor Society for the last three years, is a four-time high honor roll recipient, has been a class officer the last three years, and a member of DECA as a junior and senior.
In addition, Bezanson’s volunteer work includes talking part in working at the Danvers Food Pantry, talking part in the Linda Talbot and Hospice Walks, helping with Danvers Youth Soccer, making mask donations, and working in local sales.
“In my over 20 years of working in education as a coach, teacher and administrator, I have not met a person who better exemplifies the concept of a student-athlete,” said Danvers High Principal Adam Federico. “Arianna is of the highest character.”
“You will find Ms. Bezanson to be a remarkable, dedicated, dynamic young person who thrives in all different environments,” added Danvers High athletic director Andrew St. Pierre. “She is the true portrait of a student-athlete.”
MEET ARIANNA BEZANSON
High school: Danvers High
Hometown: Danvers
Age: 18
College you will be attending: Colgate University
What is your favorite book?: Monday’s Not Coming by Tiffany D. Jackson
What is your favorite app?: Tik Tok
What is your favorite class in school?: Math or Biology
What athletic feat are you most proud of?: Receiving Gatorade Player of the Year for girls soccer in Massachusetts.
What does being a leader among your peers mean to you?: It means helping and providing a positive influence to those around e. I take pride in being a role model and someone people seek advice from.
Where do you see yourself 10 years from now?: I hopefully see myself graduating medical school and starting residency. I hope to become a surgeon in my future.
What’s something most people don’t know about you?: That I love drinking chocolate milk and rate every chocolate milk.