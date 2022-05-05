For the last four years, Colby Filosa has been part of the Honors Concert Band at Ipswich High School. But metaphorically at least, she doesn’t have to blow her own horn: others at the school are happy to sing the senior student-athlete’s praises.
“I know Colby well enough to know that, despite her athletic and academic talents, she is very humble and unassuming,” said Ipswich High Principal Jonathan Mitchell. “She is certainly a leader, and one who leads by example. Colby never complains — she does what she needs to do to be successful. I am proud to have her as one of our students.”
“Colby is kind of like a hidden gem,” added IHS school counselor Jennifer Starrett. “She floats through the hallways, excels in the classroom and athletic venues, all the while being grounded and somewhat inconspicuous. She doesn’t want praise, attention or accolades; she just does all that she does because she wants to do it, not for anyone else.”
Carrying an excellent 4.172 grade point average, Filosa is in the second docile at Ipswich High scoring a 600 on her Math SATs and 570 on Evidence-Based Reading and Writing. A member of the National Honor Society, her honors classes include American Government, Physics I and Spanish 5.
She is a volunteer at Dinner Bell and the Trustees of the Reservation in Ipswich, has been involved in Rotary Interact, the Environmental Club, and the Yoga Club, and works at the Green Grocer in her hometown.
Filosa has been a member of the Tigers’ varsity girls soccer, indoor and outdoor track and field teams since her freshman year. She was also able to play basketball for the first time as a junior during the COVID-19 year, when four sporting seasons were held.
A Cape Ann League all-star both on the soccer pitch and the track, she was captain of the soccer team this past fall and has served as a two-time captain in both track seasons, where she excels running the 300 indoors as the CAL champion (with a personal best time of 42.11 seconds, good for third in school history), 100 (12.90 seconds, fourth all-time), 200 (27.03 seconds, ninth all-time) and 400 meter outdoors (best time of 1:00.21, eighth-best al-time), and various relay teams both in the winter and spring.
“She is one of the most dedicated athletes and leaders I’ve ever coached,” Ipswich track and field coach Marty Binette said of Filosa. “While very humble, she has an incredible work ethic — and this is evident in her performances as a track athlete.
“What sets Colby apart from other athletes I’ve coached is her friendly, eagerness to help her teammates achieve their goals,” Binette added. “She truly exemplifies what it means to win this award.”
MEET COLBY FILOSA
Hometown: Ipswich
Age: 17
College you will be attending: University of Vermont (running track there)
What is your favorite book?: Trumpet of the Swan by E.B. White
What is your favorite movie?: ‘Mama Mia’
Who is your favorite singer or musical group?: Mac Miller
What is your favorite app?: Facetime
What is your favorite class in school?: English
What athletic feats are you most proud of?: Winning the 300 meter race in the CAL championship this year for indoor track. Also for coming in third placed at states in the 300, and qualifying for nationals in both the 300 and the 4x400 meter relay.
What does being a leader among your peers mean to you?: It means being someone students and athletes can look up to for anything. Being a leader doesn’t necessarily mean standing out from the group in a certain role or status, but being someone that is respected, kind to everyone, is there as a helping hand, and leading by example rather than accomplishments.
Where do you see yourself 10 years from now?: I want to be traveling the world in some way, whether it’s for a job or for fun.
What’s something most people don’t know about you?: I grew up skiing and traveling around the world with my family.