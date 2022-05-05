When you’re looking to set up your last line of defense, there’s no one you’d rather have that Peabody High senior Emma Bloom.
As one of the top goalkeepers around, Bloom as an All-State selection by the Eastern Mass. Girls Soccer Coaches Association this past fall. Being a goalie in soccer is one of the most challenging positions in sports because of the communication skills needed to organize the defense and keep everyone on the same page; a great goalie has to push her defenders without upsetting them, and Bloom’s ability to lead and relate is off the charts.
“She selflessly converted to goalie because of an injury her sophomore year and stayed there to become one of the best in the state,” said Peabody girls soccer coach Andrew Douglass. “She carried us to a tournament berth this past season. Her drive, desire, determination and discipline are incredible.”
Far from a one sport specialist, Bloom has been incredible for Peabody on the basketball floor and softball diamond as well. As a Salem News all-star, she helped the Tanners win the Northeastern Conference title in her senior year while doing a bit of everything: Scoring, defending and rebounding depending on what the team needed.
Her leadership and sportsmanship impressed the referees as well. Bloom was named the IABBO’s Board 130 Roger Alley Award winner for girls player of the year.
On the diamond, she’s one of the most feared hitters on the North Shore and has helped make Peabody a softball powerhouse. She’ll be playing that sport in college at Assumption.
“She’s an incredible leader, which you see in her being named captain for all three sports,” Douglass said. “Emma’s ability to dedicate herself to all three teams while she’s doing club sports, rigorous school work and volunteering is really impressive.”
Ranking 47th in a senior class of 365 students, Bloom has aced Advanced Placement economics and environmental science in addition to being in an early childhood education program. A National Honor Society member, her volunteer work in the community includes time with the Best Buddies program, Cradles to Crayons and giving back by helping out with several youth sports programs in Peabody.
One of her passions is helping with the “Little Tanners” preschool program that helps address the varying learning styles of young children.
“Her passion and commitment are very evident,” Peabody High early childhood education teacher Caroline Morgan said. “Emma creates an environment where all students feel more welcome ... there’s nothing she can’t accomplish when she puts her mind to it.”
MEET EMMA BLOOM
Hometown: Peabody
Age: 17
College you will be attending: Assumption University
What is your favorite book?: It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover
What is your favorite movie?: “The Greatest Showman”
Who is your favorite singer of musical group?: Taylor Swift
What is your favorite app?: Instagram
What is your favorite class in school?: Early Childhood Education
What athletic feat are you most proud of?: In high school, being named the Roger Alley Memorial Award winner by the IABBO Board 130 of officials; also winning a state championship in Little League softball my first year after switching over from baseball.
What does being a leader among your peers mean to you?: As a three-sport captain, I take it very seriously and try to be a positive role model for my teammates, especially underclassmen. I try to lead by example, work hard and have a positive attitude, even when certain situations may get difficult.
Where do you see yourself 10 years from now?: Working in Boston at a firm doing marketing or public relations coaching in my free time, either in Little League or with my Raiders softball program.
What’s something most people don’t know about you?: In 2011 I played in the North Shore Flag Football League. I was the only girl on the Peabody Saint’s, and we won (I believe) the first New England Championship for Flag football. We went 12-0 on the season and won 5 games in the tournament to will it all.