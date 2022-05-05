Unselfish. If there’s a word that best describes one Jamie DuPont, this one works best.
A three-sport captain for the Panthers in field hockey, girls ice hockey and softball, DuPont has volunteered to play out of position — moving from forward to defense for the betterment of her field hockey team, or shifting from a high scoring forward into the net to play goalie when the Orange-and-Black saw their starter go down with an injury — and did so with a smile on her face.
She unselfishly gives of her time as a member of the Best Buddies program, BHS student government, Key Club, the school’s band and drama programs, as a Leadership Officer in the National Honor Society.
DuPont also makes schoolwork her top priority and is ranked 12th in Beverly’s senior class of 372 students. She carries a sparkling 4.75 grade point average and scoring 660 on both her Reading and Writing SATs while earning a 540 in Math. Among her challenging courseload are three Advanced Placement classes, and has received academic awards for her work in biology, geometry and US History. DuPont also garnered the Quinnipiac Book Award as a junior for her general excellence in academics, and hopes to pursue a career in kinesiology, physical therapy or athletic training.
“Jamie is a dedicated and committed individual who routinely takes the initiative to complete difficult tasks,” said Beverly High Director of Athletics Dan Keefe, who has known DuPont since she played varsity ice hockey at BHS as an eighth grader. “Jamie values and praises character and integrity at every opportunity while in the classroom, field, or dealing with peers and adults. I have found her to be very positive, honest and an understanding individual who, without question, is an exceptional role model for all her peers.”
Her athletic accomplishments leap off the page. A 13-season letterwinner, DuPont is a four-time All-Northeastern Conference player in field hockey, a three-time Salem News all-star and served as team captain as a senior. In ice hockey, she captained the squad as a junior and senior and was the league MVP the past two seasons, earning Salem News Girls Hockey Player of the Year this past winter. She’s also an all-star softball player within the NEC and has served as team captain each of the last two seasons.
As a freshman, sophomore and junior, DuPont was chosen as Beverly High’s Student-Athlete of the Class.
“She isn’t just a three-sport captain; she excels in all three sports, which is a rare case in today’s culture of ‘specialization’ in one sport,” said Beverly High business education teacher and head softball coach Megan Sudak.
“She is not just an ‘A’ student, but actively participates and takes leadership in the classroom,” added Sudak. “For her, the classroom is truly an extension of the athletic fields. She is the captain who leads by doing, she will work hard, not ask for any recognition, and will give you the same effort day in and day out.”
MEET JAMIE DuPONT
Hometown: Beverly
Age: 18
College you will be attending: University of New England
What is your favorite book?: The Storyteller by Dave Grohl
What is your favorite movie?: ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’
Who is your favorite singer or musical group?: Foo Fighters
What is your favorite app?: YouTube
What are your favorite classes in school?: Anatomy and Physiology
What athletic feat are you most proud of?: Being awarded the Boston Bruins/MIAA Sportsmanship Award on March 31. I was honored at the Bruins game with 28 fellow student-athletes from all across Massachusetts. It was an incredible experience, and I was extremely proud to be chosen out of so many great players from the Northeastern Conference.
What does being a leader among your peers mean to you?: It means being a role model for my peers and within my community. My goal is to set an example for student-athletes to come, as I’ve had many great mentors that I’ve played with at BHS. I want to channel passion, dedication, and excitement within my teammates and fellow athletes at my school to create a winning environment for all of the teams at Beverly High.
Where do you see yourself 10 years from now?: I plan on getting my bachelor’s degree in exercise science, and would like to continue my education to get my doctorate degree in physical therapy. In 10 years I’d like to be working as a sports medicine physical therapist for a professional sports team.
What’s something most people don’t know about you?: I taught myself how to play the drums. I became very interested in music in 7th grade, and I begged my parents to get me the video game “Rockband” for Christmas that year. I got the game and a drum set controller to go with it, and I played it almost every day after school. Eventually, I broke it and I upgraded to a real drum kit — to my parents’ dismay. Now, I enjoy watching drum tutorials on YouTube and I play along to live songs every chance I get.