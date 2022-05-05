Wanting to achieve brilliance as both a high school student and athlete is something that many aspire to, but few actually achieve.
Consider Jane Maguire the except to the rule, then.
Maguire has conquered virtually every mountain she’s scaled during her four years at Hamilton-Wenham Regional. She’s achieved Honors or High Honors every semester since she first entered the building. She is currently taking four Advanced Placement classes — in Calculus, Statistics, Spanish Literature, and Psychology — after taking two during her junior year.
After playing high level club soccer for a development program for two seasons, Maguire joined the Generals’ varsity in the 11th grade and had 40 points in 31 high school games, with her team amassing a spectacular 25-2-4 record during that time — including the Division 4 state championship last fall. Hamilton-Wenham won the league title both seasons she was on the team.
The reigning Cape Ann League MVP and Eastern Mass. Girls Soccer Coaches Association’s Division 4 Player of the Year, Maguire finished with 21 goals and 11 assists as a senior. In the process she earned All-State and Eastern Mass. all-star accolades as well as being chosen as the CAL Baker Division Player of the Year. She’ll be taking her tremendous talents on the pitch to Colby College.
“Incredibly competitive, yet so down to earth,” is how Hamilton-Wenham athletic director Craig Genualdo described Maguire. “Teammates love to play with her. She told me she wasn’t a goal scorer; I told her she needed to be for us to win. She said ‘OK’ and scored 21 goals this fall.”
A four-year varsity member and three-year starter in basketball, she averaged 17 points per game this winter (good for fifth best in the region) and hit 59 three-pointers, second best among all area players. Maguire was both a two-time Salem News and Cape Ann League all-star on the hardcourt, was named to the Spartan Classic’s All-Tournament team, and served as team captain.
The National Honor Society member was also a four-year DECA member, where she was a state qualifier. Maguire was also Top 3 in States Business Marketing, has served as a freshman mentor and taken numerous art classes. She’s also been involved in the Special Olympics, the Front Steps Project, the DECA Holiday Boutique, the North Shore Packathon for Haiti, among others.
MEET JANE MAGUIRE
Hometown: Hamilton
Age: 18
College you will be attending: Colby College
What is your favorite book?: The Da Vinci Code by Dan Brown
What is your favorite movie?: ‘Elf’
Who is your favorite singer or musical group?: Thomas Rhett
What is your favorite app?: Instagram
What is your favorite class in school?: Spanish
What athletic feat are you most proud of?: Our soccer team’s Division 4 state championship win this past fall against Cohasset.
What does being a leader among your peers mean to you?: Setting a strong example — and not just on the field. Sportsmanship is such a big part of sports for me, and when I think about the example I want to set for my teammates and other athletes as a leader, I want to show them how to be a strong athlete while having a good attitude.
Where do you see yourself 10 years from now?: I see myself in a career that makes me happy and enjoying myself. Hopefully I’ll be in a position where I can continue to contribute to the sports community.
What’s something most people don’t know about you?: I’m very good at Candyland.