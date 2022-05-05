Engaged in the classroom, when representing his school athletically, and in his field of study — that’s Josh Berube.
“Josh is a consistent Honors student who strives to achieve a high level in everything that he does,” said Timothy M. Johnson, his English teacher the past two years.
“Josh has excelled in academic classes for four years,” added Assistant Principal Joel Spraunce. “In his Electric Career and Technical Education (CTE) area, he has been noted for his work ethic and ability to attain new concepts quickly.”
A member of the National Technical Honor Society (Electrical), Berube carries a weighted 4.5 grade point average and is ranked 29th in his senior class of 374 students. He was the winner of Essex Tech’s prestigious Walter J. Markham Award, given to a student who exhibits excellence in their vocational technical program, maintains superior academic achievement, has shown personal commitment to post-secondary vocational education, and has been consistently involved in the school/community throughout their high school career.
Having received all A’s (including five A+ grades) in his second semester classes this year and scoring 1,220 on his SATs, Berube also serves as a student mentor for younger students at Essex Tech as well as being an MIAA Student Ambassador. He is a Class Representative, an Essex Tech Kindness Week Board Member, a Student Ambassador, and a member of his school’s DECA. He has also served as a caddy at Kernwood Country Club in Salem, his hometown.
“Josh is an excellent example of the successes a student-athlete can achieve with commitment and hard work,” said his instructor in the Electricity Program, Christos Xerras.
Athletically, Berube has also shone on the pitch, the hardcourt and the gridiron. A four-year varsity soccer player for the Hawks and team captain this past fall, he was a Commonwealth Athletic Conference all-star who led the squad in assists with 21. His all-around excellent play helped Essex Tech not only win the league title and qualify for the state playoffs, but finish with its best record ever (15-2-2).
“Josh’s demeanor, effort, approach, and positive attitude help foster a culture of caring and kindness without the soccer program,” said his head coach, Mike Chase, a School Resource Officer with the Danvers Police Department. “(But) don’t be shocked when this kind and goodhearted central midfielder takes the field on game day and you witness a tenacious defender who sets the tone for the entire team with his aggressive play. Josh is a true competitor.”
He was also a team captain and CAC all-star in basketball this past winter, a defensive standout for the league titlists who again helped them reach the postseason while shutting down the top scorers on other teams. Berube even got a chance to play football for the first time as a junior, when the sport was offered during the ‘Fall 2’ season (i.e., not conflicting with soccer in the fall) and finished second on the team in catches (12) and reception yardage (120) in seven games.
“The moment anyone begins to doubt Josh athletically is the moment he excels the most and becomes a league all-star, team captain, and someone that you can’t take off the field. Josh has ‘it’,” said Michael Murphy, Essex Tech’s Coordinator of Athletics.
“While taking honors and advanced placement courses, and while being a co-op student working full tie with Curtis Electric in Lynn, Josh somehow finds a way to always be involved in promoting a positive culture around the halls of Essex Tech.”
MEET JOSH BERUBE
Hometown: Salem
Age: 18
College you will be attending: Currently deciding between UMass Amherst and Virginia Tech
What is your favorite book?: The Hunger Games by
What is your favorite movie?: ‘Benchwarmers’
Who is your favorite singer or musical group?: Morgan Wallen
What is your favorite app?: YouTube
What is your favorite class in school?: Math
What athletic feat are you most proud of?: Getting 21 assists during my senior year of soccer.
What does being a leader among your peers mean to you?: Being a leader allows me to help my peers and teammates succeed and do their best, whether that is on or off the field.
Where do you see yourself 10 years from now?: I see myself as a NASA engineer.
What’s something most people don’t know about you?: I am extremely indecisive.