Responsible, hardworking and committed — those are just three of the more prominent words Salem Academy athletic director Drew Betts used to describe senior Lenin Anutebeh.
In the classroom, Anutebeh regularly challenges himself with intense Advanced Placement and honors level courses and yields terrific results. Despite Salem Academy implementing a longer academic school day than most (8 a.m. until 3:45 p.m.), Anutebeh still finds time to not only excel with his studies, but participate in multiple sports at a high level.
“Students are expected to balance homework and other additional responsibilities they have outside of school,” explained Betts. “Not only has Lenin succeeded in this every day, but he has also worked to provide support and encouragement for his peers who may be struggling. I’ve learned quickly that Lenin was someone that is both very coachable and someone his teammates could count on.”
Anutebeh is particularly strong on the soccer pitch, where he helped guide the Navigators to a successful season this past fall as a leading center back. The versatile athlete also competes in track and tried his hand at wrestling, despite the school not being able to host either of those teams.
When it comes to his academics, Anutebeh consistently displays a positive attitude and willingness to learn. He’s created a mentorship program that pairs high school seniors with sixth grade students that may be in need of mentoring and coaching, and he’s always shown the ability to be a role model for younger students.
“What truly sets Lenin apart from his peers is his positive attitude,” said Salem Academy’s college counselor Melissa Lassen. “Each morning I am greeted with a “Good morning Ms. Lassen”, and after each class he makes eye contact to show his appreciation for the work I do, a rare find among teens these days.”
Anutebeh carries an impressive 3.87 GPA. He’s always looking for ways to improve and have a positive impact on those around him.
Anutebeh is as well-rounded as they come, and he attacks both academics and athletics with the same poise, dedication and attention to detail.
“It seems that as (Anutebeh’s) maturity increases his strength in character and achievement grows proportionally,” added Lassen. “I am so excited to see what he can accomplish in college and beyond.”
MEET LENIN ANUTEBEH
High school: Salem Academy Charter School
Hometown: Salem
Age: 18
College you will be attending: Undecided
What is your favorite book?:Dear Martin by Nic Stone
What is your favorite movie?: ‘Hidden Figures’
Who is your favorite singer or musical group?: Kendrick Lamar
What is your favorite app?: ESPN
What is your favorite class in school?: AP Calculus
What athletic feat are you most proud of?: 2020 MCSAO state championship
In one or two sentences, what does being a leader among your peers mean to you?: Being a leader among my peers to me means being an exemplar on the field and in the classroom.
Where do you see yourself 10 years from now?: Not completely sure but hopefully I have a stable job, doing something I enjoy.
What’s something most people don’t know about you?: Although I am very active, I’m very injury prone.
