If you think it might be strange for a soccer player to advocate for fewer water bottles around the field, then you’ve never met Pingree School senior Lexi Garcia.
Inclusive and environmentally conscience in everything she does, Garcia and Pingree’s Green Team helped spearhead an effort to get rid of single use water bottles at the school’s South Hamilton campus. As a result, the school uses far fewer plastic and has added water filling stations for the benefit of all.
“She’s the quintessential leader and she’s deeply committed to social and environmental justice,” said Pingree athletic director Betsy Kennedy.
A member of Pingree’s People of Color Coalition, Garcia has used her personal experiences to help others understand and pain and plight of racism; her junior research paper on the media’s role in continuing racist stereotypes was very well received.
Studying with several Advanced Placement courses, Garcia is an Honors Student at Pingree (which does not use a class rank system). Her diligence, curiosity, empathy and attention to detail stand out in all of her classes.
“It would not be appropriate to label Lexi as strictly a student or athlete,” Pingree math teacher John Young explained. “Lexi is able to walk in the shoes of both in such a way that you are amazed that she can be the same person in both venues.”
Garcia is also one of the best multi-sport athletes on the North Shore. As a starter on Pingree’s girls soccer team that reached the Class B New England championship game, she was one of only three girls in the area to surpass 30 points last fall and earned both All-EIL and All-New England honors.
“Lexi personifies everything you want in a leader. She is passionate, caring, respectful and fearless,” girls soccer coach Doc Simpson said. “Our program is better thanks to her commitment to team.”
On the basketball floor, Garcia is a potent scorer who can take over any game but also enjoys facilitating to get her teammates involved. She averaged 17.6 points per game, was team MVP and an All-NEPSAC choice, and was a Salem News all-star in both sports.
“She is the ultimate competitor who brings 110 percent every day. Her high energy attitude is contagious, and she has become such a great role model and ambassador to Pingree. It doesn’t matter what sport, activity, game, project — you want Lexi on your team,” girls basketball coach Dave Latimer said.
As one of Pingree’s most sought-after tour guides, Garcia helps introduce the school to new students and thoroughly enjoys putting her best foot forward for the campus. She volunteers in bible study, volunteers with Tops Soccer’s youth organization in addition to traveling with her club team, and shows off her chops as an artist in ceramics.
“You know that Lexi is going to go above and beyond and fight with every fiber of her being to do the best that she can,” Highlander spring track coach Jordan Coulombe said. “She’ll take risks, try new things, and along the way lead her peers with empathy and kindness.”
MEET LEXI GARCIA
High School: Pingree School
Hometown: North Andover
Age: 18
College you will be attending: Undecided
What is your favorite book?: The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas
What is your favorite movie?: No movie, but some favorite shows include ‘Friends’, ‘Vampire Diaries’, ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and ‘Station 19’
Who is your favorite singer of musical group?: Journey, Bon Jovi, Drake, Ian Diorr, Pink, Lady Gaga and Rhianna
What is your favorite app?: Two dots
What is your favorite class in school?: Music and the Human Experience
What athletic feat are you most proud of?: Our soccer team’s NEPSAC Class B championship game. Even though we lost, we put every ounce of effort into the entire game. Being able to say we left everything out on the field was something I focused on when I became captain and I was really proud that we did that.
What does being a leader among your peers mean to you?: Being able to put myself in my teammates’ shoes and getting to know them beyond the sport they play. I was confident in the traditional leadership roles, being outspoken, authoritative and driven, so I wanted to focus on recognizing teammates as people, not just players.
Where do you see yourself 10 years from now?: Living on an island in the Caribbean and running a successful, dog friendly resort. I hope to build it from the ground up to be involved in the community, environmentally friendly (solar panels, composting) and famous for the dogs that live there.
What’s something most people don’t know about you?: I’m really good at puzzles and am currently doing one that has 18,000 pieces.