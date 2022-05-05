If its true that we can rely on children to give us the unfiltered truth, then there’s no better barometer for what Rich Guarino means to the greater Masconomet community than his work in youth sports.
A three-sport captain at Masconomet Regional High School, Guarino has taken time to volunteer as a coach for both Masco Youth Football (where he attended and inspired the program’s “C” team in its Super Bowl win last fall) and also with the Boxford Athletic Association’s youth softball program.
“That’s Rich,” said Chieftains head boys hockey coach Andrew Jackson. “He’s always the first one to help somebody else out, always looking for a way to give back.”
As a captain for football, boys hockey and lacrosse, Guarino has given plenty to the Chieftains over an impressive four-year career. He was one of the top defensive backs on the North Shore on the gridiron while leading Masconomet to the second round of the MIAA state playoffs.
On the ice, as a two-year captain (only the second Masco boy named captain as a junior in the last 20 years), he had 47 career points and played with an unselfish style that helped the Chieftains win back-to-back league championships and reach the Division 2 Elite Eight round this past winter. One of the most prestigious awards Masco boys hockey hands out is the Bob Driscoll Character and Commitment Award, named in honor of the program’s father and Hall of Fame coach; there was no better candidate in this year’s graduating class than Guarino.
“He was part of more than 65 wins while he was in our program,” Jackson said. “He’s the model student-athlete: Well mannered off the ice, a high character kid and someone who carried himself with a calm confidence.”
This spring, he’s one of the leading scorers for the Masconomet boys lacrosse team that’s off to a solid start under a new head coach.
Beyond the field and ice, Guarino is an excellent student. He carries a 3.79 grade point average and ranks in the top 150 of Masconomet Regional’s Class of 2022. Tackling some tough courses like accounting, Spanish V and physics, Guarino has made his way to the honor roll in four of the last five semesters.
His volunteer work also goes well beyond sports and even beyond the Tri-Town region’s borders. As a volunteer at the food pantry of Chelsea, Guarino helped with deliveries of meals and groceries to families struggling during the beginning of the COVD-19 pandemic. He helped with both the elderly and school age folks in need while also working with the meal programs at St. Luke’s Church and the Salvation Army in Chelsea.
Additionally, Guarino spent time in 2018 working with the Massachusetts HUB Initiative, which helps families in need coordinate services between different agencies.
“Rich is a fun, energetic and creative young man,” Jackson added. “I’ve seen first hand the way he leads high school players with passion, character and enthusiasm.”
MEET RICH GUARINO
Hometown: Boxford
Age: 18
College you will be attending: University of New Hampshire
What is your favorite book?: Into the Wild by Jon Krakauer
What is your favorite movie?: “Good Will Hunting”
Who is your favorite singer of musical group?: Polo G
What is your favorite app?: Snapchat
What is your favorite class in school?: Math
What athletic feat are you most proud of?: Being named captain of the boys varsity hockey team as a junior.
What does being a leader among your peers mean to you?: Setting an example for younger players and always trying to do what’s right for the team and group.
Where do you see yourself 10 years from now?: Working hard for my family.
What’s something most people don’t know about you?: I love Pixar movies.