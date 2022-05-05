A quick glance at Sophie DiGrande’s high school resume makes it very clear just how well rounded and dedicated she is.
The Swampscott senior is ranked seventh out of 188 students in her graduating class; she scored a 1430 on her SATs and holds such honors as Moynihan Lumber Student Athlete of the Month and North Shore Chamber of Commerce Honors Scholar. DiGrande is a member of the Swampscott High Advisory Council, National Honor Society and yearbook team, and has served as an algebra 2 teacher’s assistant for the past three years.
When it comes to athletics, DiGrande doesn’t miss a beat. She’s particularly brilliant at soccer, having taken home NEC all-star status and Eastern Mass. all-star accolades. On the basketball court, she’s made her mark as a consistent two-way player and has competed on the varsity team since her freshmen year. In the offseason, DiGrande remains active by competing at the club soccer level.
Even after enduring multiple injuries, DiGrande has battled back to make an impact both on and off her respective athletic surfaces.
“Sophie has consistently stood out with her skill, intensity of play and work ethic,” said Big Blue assistant coach Cindy Lavender. “She has shown true determination, battling through two ACL knee injuries and multiple concussions. Any of those injuries would have been enough to permanently deflate and sideline most athletes, but not Sophie. She powers herself back on the playing fields, dedicating countless hours outside of practice time to her recovery.”
DiGrande, who resides in Nahant, attacks both her academics and athletics in the same positive, determined nature. She regularly challenges herself with a rigorous course load, and has earned such achievements as the Excellence in AP Language award. Her GPA stands at an impressive 101.9.
“As Confucius once said, ‘The will to win, the desire to succeed, the urge to reach your full potential ... those are the keys that will unlock the doors to personal excellence,’” said Nina Rogers, the varsity tennis coach at Swampscott and former math teacher of DiGrande. “Sophie epitomizes this quote through her unfailing demonstration of excellence as a student, athlete and leader at Swampscott High School.”
MEET SOPHIE DiGRANDE
High school: Swampscott High School
Hometown: Nahant MA
Age: 18
College you will be attending: Colby College
What is your favorite book?:In Cold Blood by Truman Capote
What is your favorite movie?: ‘Safe Haven’
Who is your favorite singer or musical group?: Quinn XCII or Mac Miller
What is your favorite app?: Snapchat
What is your favorite class in school?: Calculus
What athletic feat are you most proud of?: Scoring the game-winning goal in double overtime to send us to the North final my freshman year.
In one or two sentences, what does being a leader among your peers mean to you?: A leader is someone who not only acts as an example for their peers, but someone who is a good communicator and goes out of their way to lend a hand.
Where do you see yourself 10 years from now?: I see myself working with athletes, maybe as a physical therapist. I hope to live in Massachusetts.
What’s something most people don’t know about you?: I have been a math teacher’s assistant for 3 years.