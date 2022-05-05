The modern high school quarterback has to be thinking constantly: thinking about calling audibles based on what the defense is showing, thinking about when to throw, tuck it and run or simply throw the ball out of bounds and move on to the next play; thinking about his teammates and who has the hot hand, who might be playing hurt, and who might have an edge over his opponent up front.
That constant contemplative nature has worked very well for Steven Woods not only on the football field, but also in the classroom at Bishop Fenwick, where the honors student and highly motivated senior is always looking to better himself and those around him through his thirst for knowledge.
“Steven has demonstrated excellence in all classes and activities,” said Christine D. Nagle, the Mathematics Department Chairperson at Bishop Fenwick. “He is articulate, confident, dependable, and a positive role model. He is willing to go beyond what is required, both in and out of the classroom.”
Four Advanced Placement classes are part of Woods’ course load this year: Calculus, Statistics, Computer Science Principles, and Psychology, in addition to English IV Honors and Theology III. His weighted cumulative grade point average stands at 4.37. He has also never missed a day of school.
Woods, who will be attending Bryant University to study finance, has also served as a Peer Mentor at Fenwick and was part of the Junior Prom Committee. The National Honor Society member has also been a part of Fenwick’s Best Buddies chapter and volunteered at the Most Blessed Sacrament parish in his hometown of Wakefield.
“In the classroom,” said Bishop Fenwick principal Cecilia Marquez, “Steven’s strengths are not only his persuasive style in presenting cogent arguments, his uncanny intelligence, and his determined drive to succeed, but also his virtue to bring out ‘the greatness it others’.”
The team captain and co-MVP of the Catholic Central League Large division and a Salem News all-star this past fall, Woods set 11 school records on the gridiron this fall, including most touchdown passes in a season (30), most touchdown passes in a game (6), and most touchdown passes in the postseason (12) while finishing the season with a QB rating of 128. He finished with 2,044 passing yards while also running for 628 yards and another five scores, which also excelling as a defensive back.
Woods was also chosen to the highly prestigious Gridiron Club of Greater Boston All-State Super 26 Team, and was awarded a National Football Federation Scholar/Athlete Award. He has been chosen for this summer’s Shriners Football and Agganis All-Star teams.
Along with some of his teammates, Woods has volunteered many hours to help Fenwick’s long-time sports teams manager, who has special needs, in whatever ways he needed.
“What really made him stand out was his consistent leadership every day at practice,” said his father, David Woods, Fenwick’s long-time football coach at athletic director. “”He is the most humble football player I have ever coached ... and probably the most humble person I know. He is the ultimate team player, always the first one on the field and the last one off. He truly cares about every one of his teammates, and each one of them know they can go to him for support whenever they need to ... he always led by example and never asked anyone to do something that he wouldn’t do himself.”
Wood was also a league all-star in golf as a junior, where he captained the team. He also competed in outdoor track for two seasons, and played varsity basketball this past winter, earning eight letters in all.
MEET STEVEN WOODS
High School: Bishop Fenwick
Hometown: Wakefield
Age: 18
College you will be attending: Bryant University
What is your favorite book?: The Nickel Boys by Colson Whitehead
What is your favorite movie?: ‘Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith’
Who is your favorite singer of musical group?: Bruce Springsteen
What is your favorite app?: YouTube
What is your favorite class in school?: Calculus
What athletic feat are you most proud of?: Being named for the Gridiron Foundation Super 26 Team of Massachusetts.
What does being a leader among your peers mean to you?: It means that I should consistently set an example for the people around me on how to act. I want them to know that I respect all of them and am always willing to help anyone in need.
Where do you see yourself 10 years from now?: I think that I’ll have decided what my career will be and found a steady job for it. I hope by then I’ve traveled around the world a little bit and enjoyed by 20s, but still worked hard to be successful. I hope I own a residence and begin to think about starting a family.
What’s something most people don’t know about you?: That I’m a pretty big fan of sci-fi movies and shows. I really enjoy movie series like Marvel and Star Wars, and some shows like Star Trek.