2022 Salem News Boys Swimmer of the Year
JAKE THOMAS
St. John's Prep Senior
Breaststroke/IM
When you combine dedication with raw talent, special things tend to happen. Such was the case for St. John's Prep senior captain Jake Thomas, who recently wrapped up one of the best individual seasons in recent memory for his team.
Thanks to his committed work ethic and natural athleticism, Thomas finished first overall in the 100 breaststroke at Division 1 states in 57.68 seconds. He was runner-up in the state 200 IM race with a time of 1:54.28, and also swam a leg on the Eagles' 200 free relay team that finished second overall. During the regular season, Thomas won both the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke at the Catholic Conference meet, earning league all-star status in the process.
"Jake was incredibly motivated all year," said Eagles' head coach Jeff Fiore. "He consistently worked hard and was the last one in (the pool) and last one out. He really relaxed and was confident in his training, and showed up to states physically and mentally ready to blow it out.
"He's a great kid and has been such a pleasure to coach," Fiore added. "You want them all to have his work ethic."
A stellar student who maintains a 4.3 GPA, Thomas will head to WPI to study chemical engineering. He cites his father, who was a Div. 1 college swimmer at UMass, as his biggest influence.
2022 Salem News Girls Swimmer of the Year
CLEMENTINE ROBINS
Marblehead Junior
200 free/500 free/relays
Under the guidance of long-time head coach Sue Guertin, the Magicians once again were the team to beat in the Northeastern Conference, going unbeaten at 7-0 and earning three conference all-stars.
One of those standout swimmers was Clementine Robins -- and what a season she had.
The talented junior placed first overall in four events at the NEC Championships, including the 200 freestyle, the 200 medley relay, the 200 free relay and the 400 free relay. At sectionals, she swam a leg on the Magicians' first place 400 free relay while also placing second in the 200 free (1:58.09) and third in the 500 free (5:22.07).
Robins continued to impress at Division. 2 states, grabbing second in the 500 free (5:05.86) and third in the 200 free (1:53.73) while helping her 400 free relay team come out on top once again. Her times helped Marblehead finish second overall with 196 points.
Robins is a spectacular swimmer and that work ethic and drive carries over into the classroom, where she carries a 4.2 GPA. She plans to swim in college but is undecided as to where yet.
THE ALL STARS
MAJOR ADAIR
Danvers Senior
200 freestyle/100 butterfly
Falcons' captain swam personal bests of 2:08 in the 200 free, 57 seconds-flat in the 100 free, and 1:09 in the 100 butterfly ... Recipient of team's Barbara E. Damon Award ... Came in sixth place in his top event at Northeastern Conference meet ... Owns a 3.7 GPA and plans to attend Gordon College to study education ... Credits his coach, Meghan Beaulieu, as his biggest influence for both swimming and in life.
KARLI ATWOOD
Beverly Freshman
200 IM/100 breaststroke/100 butterfly
First year standout finished seventh in the 100 butterfly (1:02.96) and eighth in the 200 IM (2:17.33) at sectionals ... Also competed well in the breaststroke ... Coaches selection for NEC's ... Tremendous work ethic and dedicated swimmer ... Swam a leg on the 200 medley relay and 400 free relay teams at sectionals ... Plans to major in forensics in college ... Looks up to teammate Lily King.
TYLER BOSMA
St. John's Prep Junior
200 freestyle/500 freestyle
Repeat all-star set personal bests of 4:38.49 in the 500 free (a 12-second time drop) and 1:44.04 in the 200 free ... Finished second overall in 500 free and third overall in 200 free at Division 1 states ... Coach's Award recipient ... Swam lead leg in the Eagles' 200 free relay team that finished second at states ... Also helped SJP to a fifth place finish in 400 free relay at states ... Carries a 4.1 GPA and plans to swim in college while studying humanities.
COLE BROOKS
Marblehead Junior
100 backstroke/100 butterfly/200 free
Northeastern Conference all-star selection recorded personal bests in the 100 fly (52.81) and 100 free (50.10) ... Magicians' captain was team MVP ... Finished sixth overall in the 100 backstroke at Div. 2 states with a time of 55 seconds ... Was seventh in 100 fly at states in 52.81 ... Swam a leg on state 200 medley and 400 free relay teams that both finished in top 10 ... Considers Larry Bird to be his biggest athletic influence ... Maintains 3.5 GPA and plans to swim in college while studying environmental sciences.
MEGHAN BURR
Masconomet Junior
Diving/100 breaststroke/Relays
Chieftains' captain-elect recorded a personal best of 228.35 in diving to win Northeastern Conference meet ... Named NEC Female Diver of the Year ... NEC All-Conference selection ... Finished fourth overall in diving at sectionals (349.30 points) ... Was eighth overall in diving at states (371.65 points) ... Maintains 3.75 GPA and hopes to keep diving in college while studying political science and pre-law.
SAM CAPLAN
Swampscott Junior
200 IM/100 breaststroke/500 free/relays
NEC's Male Swimmer of the Year finished fifth overall in the 200 IM at Division 2 states with a time of 2:01.30 ... Also finished eighth in the 100 breaststroke at states with a school record time of 1:03.19 ... Big Blue captain-elect for next season ... Dedicated swimmer hopes to compete at NCAA Division 1 level ... Carries a 4.7 weighted GPA and credits his teammates for their willingness to "cheer me on during all of my races and help push me to be the best I could be."
ANNA COLEMAN
Marblehead Junior
Sprint freestyle
Magicians' captain-elect was NEC All-Conference selection ... Repeat Salem News all-star ... Placed second at Division 2 states in the 50 free with a time of 24.69 seconds ... Was third at states in 100 free with a time of 53.98 ... Also swam a leg on Magicians' state 400 medley relay team that placed in the top 10, helping her team to an overall second place showing ... Strong student holds 4.2 GPA and plans to swim in college.
AMELIA CORMIER
Ipswich Senior
Diving
Team captain returned from a week's absence to earn all-time high diving score of 187 points on Senior Night ... Finished third overall at Cape Ann League Dive Meet ... Set personal best in 100 breaststroke with time of 1:29 ... Named CAL Diver of the Year ... Carries 4.4 GPA and plans to major in biology or neuroscience in college ... Considers her older sister, Madeline, to be her biggest role model.
JACK GRADY
Marblehead Junior
100 backstroke/Diving
Magicians' captain shined in 100 backstroke, finishing third overall at Div. 2 states with a time of 54.09 ... Was 11th overall at sectionals in 100 backstroke ... Finished 14th in diving at sectionals ... Helped team to eighth place finish in 400 free relay team at states ... Also swam a leg on on 200 medley relay team that was 10th at states ... NEC All-Conference selection ... Owner of 4.0 GPA ... Inspired by Ryan Murphy, one of the best backstrokers in the world.
MICAH KATZ
Hamilton-Wenham Senior
Diving
Generals' captain broke own Cape Ann League record in diving with a score of 297 points ... Finished third overall at Division 2 states with 457.95 total points ... Winner of highest scoring individual dive award at states ... Team Male Diver of the Year recipient ... CAL Male Diver of the Year ... Carries 3.7 GPA and will continue diving career at Drexel ... Has always looked up to his older sister.
SPENCER KEYES
Danvers Junior
200 IM/100 backstroke/100 butterfly
Talented athlete dropped nearly three seconds in 100 backstroke and seven in the 200 IM this season ... Named NEC All-Conference and team MVP ... Swam personal best 1:02.8 in 100 backstroke to beat Peabody swimmer in a crucial dual meet ... Also a strong soccer player and is considering competing in one of these two sports at the college level ... Carries 4.0 GPA ... Considers coach Graham Beck to be biggest athletic influence.
RYAN McFADDEN
Beverly Junior
100 butterfly/500 free/200 IM/200 free
Panthers' captain-elect broke five school records this winter: the 100 butterfly, 200 free, 200 IM, 100 free and 500 free ... NEC All-Conference selection in the 200 IM ... Qualified for YMCA Nationals during club season ... Went undefeated in all of his races ... Best times included 1:48.92 in the 200 free, 2:06.26 in the 200 IM, 23.06 in 50 free, 54.53 in 100 fly, 50.32 in 100 free and 5:01.67 in 500 free ... Qualified for states in six events ... Strong student plans to study marketing and communications and swim at Division 1 level.
COLIN PANAGOS
Masconomet Junior
100 fly/100 backstroke
Honor roll student was named to NEC All-Conference team ... Chieftains' captain-elect for 2022-23 season ... Finished second overall in both the 100 butterfly (56.98) and 100 backstroke (56.45) at NEC meet ... Placed 12th overall at Division 1 sectionals in 100 backstroke (56.33) and was 17th in 100 butterfly (56.51) ... Also competed well at Division 1 states in aforementioned events.
PAIGE PANAGOS
Masconomet Junior
200 free/100 butterfly/100 backstroke/50 free
NEC Female Swimmer of the Year and All-Conference team member ... Chieftains' captain-elect for 2022-23 ... Current Masco record holder for 200 freestyle with a time of 1:57.35 ... Has eight first place finishes in 13 events swam during NEC meets ... Was first in 200 IM (2:14.64) and 100 fly (1:01.53) at NECs ... Sixth overall in 200 IM (2:16.65) and fourth overall in 100 fly (1:02.00) at Division 1 sectionals ... Fifth overall in 50 free at states and eighth in 100 fly.
CARTER RANDALL
St. John's Prep Senior
Diving
Gifted diver wrapped up his high school career in style, winning the Catholic Conference and North sectional meets ... Went undefeated until the last meet of the season, where he finished second ... Catholic Conference MVP ... Finished second in diving at Division 1 states ... Nearly set the school record in dual meet at Phillips Exeter ... Owner of 3.8 GPA is committed to dive at Division 1 La Salle University in Philadelphia.
KATHERINE REED
Hamilton-Wenham Freshman
50 free/100 free/200 free/400 free relay
First-year standout shaved 13 seconds off her best time over the course of the season in the 200 free ... Placed ninth at states in 200 free (2:01.47) ... Dropped three seconds in 100 free and placed sixth at states (55.82) ... Also placed second in 200 free at CAL meet and first in 100 free at CALs ... Helped Generals' 400 free relay team snare third at CALs ... Named Hamilton-Wenham's Swimmer of the Year ... Carries 4.1 GPA and plans to major in psychology with aspirations of going into the FBI after college.
THEO ROAN
Peabody Sophomore
Diving
Second-year standout served as a Tanners' captain ... Named to the NEC All-Conference dive team ... Scored a personal best of 243 points this winter ... Finished ninth overall at state diving championships ... Plans to attend college, but is still weighing his options at this time ... Considers MLB star Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers to be his biggest athletic influence.
AMELIA STACY
Ipswich Junior
Distance and Sprints
Versatile swimmer was Cape Ann League winner in 200 IM ... Broke school record in 500 free, 100 breaststroke and 100 fly ... Was second overall in 500 free at CALs ... Named Team MVP and CAL all-star ... Placed sixth at Div. 2 states in the 500 free with a time of 5:23.91 ... Also sixth overall in 100 breaststroke at sectionals (1:12.29) ... Excellent student carries 4.1 GPA and is considering swimming or running in college.
DANIEL VONER
Masconomet Junior
200 free/500 free
Topsfield resident never lost an individual race in dual meets, going 12-0 ... Finished first in the 200 free and second in 500 free NEC Championships ... Was ninth in the 200 free and 500 free at sectionals ... Finished 12th in the 200 and 500 frees at states ... Broke 10-year old school record in 100 breaststroke (1:03.94) ... Captain-elect was team MVP ... NEC All-Conference ... Moynihan Lumber Student-Athlete of the Month in January ... Carries a 5.026 GPA and hopes to swim in college while studying chemistry.
AUDREY WALDINGER
Bishop Fenwick Junior
100 backstroke/100 butterfly
Crusaders captain swam personal best times of 1:04.3 in the 100 backstroke and 1:04.6 in the 100 butterfly this past season ... Finished first overall in the Catholic Central League 100 backstroke ... Swam a leg on Bishop Fenwick's 200 medley relay team that finished sixth at sectionals ... Danvers native maintains impressive 4.6 grade point average.
HONORABLE MENTION
Beverly: Raegan Redmond, Sr., 500 free; Reese LeChance, Fr., 50 free/100 free/100 back.
Bishop Fenwick: Hannah Ryan, Fr., 100 breast/relays; Meredith Yuhasz, Jr., 500 free/200 free.
Danvers: Ari McNulty, Soph., 500/100 back; Kylee McGraw, Jr., 200 IM/100 breast; Alex Cotter, Jr., 50 free/100 free.
Hamilton-Wenham: Riley Reader, Sr., 200 IM/100 breast.
Ipswich: Corinne Anderson, Soph., diving/utility.
Masconomet: Willa Paglierani, Soph., Diving
Marblehead: Song Waitekus, Sr., 200 IM/relays; Brooke Wager, Sr., 100 back/relays.
Peabody: Kelly Uribe, Fr., 500 free; Maddy Murray, Jr., Diving.
Pingree: Leo Bertone, Fr., 100 free/200 free.
Salem: Madeline Hallowes, Soph., 50 free/100 free.
Swampscott: Stepan Ignatiev, Soph.; Lucy Brown, Soph.
St. John's Prep: Ethan Olivo, Sr., 50 free/100 free; Teddy Batmaca, Jr., 200 free/500 free; Max Conway, Jr., diver; Andrew Wong, Sr., 100 breaststroke.