BEVERLY
Last year’s record: 8-9-1 (Fell in Division 1 preliminary round)
Head coach: Samantha Charest (4th season, 30-16-2)
Captains: Grace Fitzgerald, Sr. Mid; Grace Gonzalez, Sr. Mid; Izzy Sullivan, Sr. F.
Other players to watch: Claire Brean, Sr. D; Bella Jiminez, Sr. F; Meghan Block, Sr. Mid; Olivia Griffin, Sr. D; Jenna Schweitzer, Jr. Mid; Emma Fitzgerald, Jr. D; Carly Jones, Jr. Mid; Mia Bilotti, Jr. Mid; Kayla Cimon, Soph. GK.
Outlook: The Panthers have a very technically sound team and what looks like a great mix of experience and youth. Izzy Sullivan is a two-year captain up top who could be primed for a monster year and combined with fellow captain Grace Fitzgerald for 15 goals a year ago. Beverly has an excellent young goalkeeper in Kayla Cimon and some stout, experienced defenders in front of her.
It’s a tough schedule out of the gates for Beverly with four of the first five against playoff teams. Starting off strong will be key to a run at an NEC title and a D1 playoff berth is always the first goal in the Garden City.
BISHOP FENWICK
Last year’s record: 8-2-7 (Fell in Division 4 first round)
Head coach: Steve Flaherty (6th season, 55-22-15)
Captains: Sam Sharp, Sr. D; Kiera Morgan, Jr. Mid; Kayla Carin, Sr. F; Ava Bellachini, Sr. D.
Other players to watch: Celia Krouse, Sr. F: McKenna Leaman, Jr. D.
Outlook: For the first time in four years, the Crusaders will have a goalkeeper other than Claudia Keith directing the defense, which allowed a mere five goals the entire 2021 season. Sam Sharp and Ava Bellachini return to lead that backline, a unit that knows with team work and cohesiveness it can be just as stingy in ‘22. Fenwick didn’t score as much as it might’ve liked last year and captain Keira Morgan is hoping to alter that this fall by leading the attack. The Catholic Central League is tough and will keep Fenwick’s power ranking high, so they’re aiming for a solid run at the playoffs come November.
DANVERS
Last year’s record: 15-3-3 (NEC Dunn champions, Fell in Division 2 Round of 8)
Head coach: Jimmy Hinchion (24th season, 371-75-34)
Captains: Ellie Anderson, Sr. F; Emily Goddard, Sr. GK; Mikayla Shaffaval, Sr. D; Teagan Price, Sr. Mid.
Other players to watch: Georgia Prouty, Soph. F; Ryley Crosby, Sr. D; Courtney Hinchion, Sr. Mid; Katie Walfield, Sr. F; Cali Abbatessa, Sr. F; Emma Gibbons, Sr. GK; Reese Holland, Jr. D; Molly Godfried, Jr. Mid; Krysta Zamejtis, Jr. F; Brooke Wynott, Soph. F.
Outlook: The Falcons return 14 players and nine seniors from last year’s NEC Dunn championship squad, though replacing All-American Arianna Bezanson up front and Gabby Chisholm in the back is a challenge for any program. Sophomore Georgia Prouty of one of three returning all-stars and had 23 points as a freshman; Captains Ellie Anderson and Emily Goddard (10 shutouts) were also NEC all-stars and Mikayla Shaffaval is a four-year player on defense.
The NEC is tough this year but with good cohesiveness and contributions from some young players Danvers looks to be in the mix once again.
ESSEX TECH
Last year’s record: 9-10 (Lost in D3 preliminary round)
Head coach: Kelly Barrio (11th season, 118-62-15)
Captains: Ava Allaire, Sr. Mid; Carrie Martinez, Jr. Mid; Izzy Santana, Sr. D.
Other players to watch: Miabella Cavallaro, Sr. F/Mid; Haley Guilmet, Sr. GK; Carly Thayer, Jr. D; Forrest Gauron, Jr. Mid; Chelsea Martinez, Soph. F/Mid; Ella Levesque, Sr. Mid; Caitlin McNeil, Jr. Mid/D; Kaitlin Hawes, Jr. Mid; Samantha Harrison, Jr. Mid; Brenna Zahine, Jr. Mid; Reese Lizotte, Soph. Mid; Kayleigh Silva, Soph. Mid/F; Nikki Cusick, Soph. Mid/D; Alex Silva, Fr., Mid/F.
Outlook: The Hawks brings back eight solid starters including leading goal scorer Carrie Martinez (6) along with seven total players that scored at least one goal in 2021. That kind of experience and scoring depth should be a big benefit as Essex Tech looks to get back on top of the Commonwealth Athletic Conference and they’re in good shape defensively with keeper Hailey Guilmet having posted five shutouts last year. Being in D3 under the state’s new playoff format is a challenge but the Hawks will face three CAL teams and two NEC foes to prepare for it.
HAMILTON-WENHAM
Last year’s record: 18-1-2 (Division 4 state champions; Cape Ann League Baker champions)
Head coach: Nancy Waddell (8th season, 76-28-20)
Captains: Mia Fleury, Sr. Mid; Chloe Gern, Sr. Mid; Ella Schenker, Sr. Mid.
Other players to watch: Leah Coffey, Jr. D; Stewart Bernard, Jr. GK; Lily Mark, Jr. Mid; Maddy Wood, Soph. D; Tessa Hunt, Soph. F; Annie Moynihan, Soph. F.
Outlook: The Generals carry an 18 game unbeaten streak into the new season but lost 42 goals to graduation between All-Staters Jane Maguire and Claire Nistl. Junior mid Lily Mark was among the North Shore’s leaders in assists last year with 13 and should create open looks for some of the new seniors stepping up on offense. The defending D4 champs will have some new faces on defense but three of their six returning starters are in the back including keeper Stewart Bernard.
Following up one of the best seasons in North Shore history is no easy task but these Generals are talented and hard working enough to contend for a CAL Baker title and see where they land come playoff time.
IPSWICH
Last year’s record: 7-11-2 (Fell in Division 4 Round of 16)
Head coach: Greg Chmura (2nd season)
Captains: Dana Farlardeau, Sr., Mid/F; Victoria Harper, Sr., D; Olivia Novello, Sr., F/Mid; Decha Perron, Sr., D.
Other players to watch: Beylen Curtis, Sr., D; Izzie Wetter, Jr., D; Lily Harper, So., F; Amelia Mooradd, Jr., Mid/F; Elin Roberts, So., GK.
Outlook: The Tigers earned their first playoff win in eight years a season ago and are excited to build on momentum from that turnaround season. There are plenty of solid athletes on the squad, though finding some finishing punch with a couple of all-star midfielders and forwards lost to graduation will be key.
MARBLEHEAD
Last year’s record: 13-5-1 (NEC Lynch champions, Fell in Division 2 first round)
Head coach: John Dormer (4th season, 22-20-2)
Captains: Cait Mullins, Sr. D; Lily Gerson, Sr. D; Carlin McGowan, Sr. F; Stella Monaco, Sr. F.
Other players to watch: Talia Selby, Jr. D; Samantha Dormer, Jr. Mid; Lily Gerson, Sr. D; Leah Schauer, Sr. Mid; Lydia Bailey, Sr. Mid; Ava Machado, Soph. Mid.
Outlook: The Magicians had a breakthrough season in ‘21, winning the NEC Lynch title. While some firepower graduated, they return one of the area’s most experienced backlines led by four-year starter and captain Cait Mullins. Junior Talia Selby is a returning NEC all-star on defense and talented midfielder Samantha Dormer also earned league honors last season.
Marblehead looks like a team that will build on last year’s experience and be even more dangerous in ‘22, with a tough non-league slate on tap to prepare for the Division 2 state playoffs.
MASCONOMET
Last year’s record: 17-3-0 (Fell in D2 Round of 16)
Head coach: Alison Lecesse (6th season, 69-11-8)
Captains: Taylor Bovardi, Sr. F; Marcy Clapp, Sr. GK; Kylie DuMont, Sr. D; Kendall Skulley, Sr. Mid.
Other players to watch: Charlotte Hill, Sr. GK; Natalie Nolan, Sr. D; Ava Caron, Sr. D; Lauren Boughner, Jr. F; Lily Podurski, Jr. D; Kara Lindonen, Jr. D; Abby Moore, Jr. Mid; Sam Schena, Jr. Mid; Nicole Schneider, Soph. D; Amanda Schneider, Soph. D.
Outlook: The Chieftains bring back eight starters and 16 total players from a tremendous ‘21 squad that was a penalty kick away from the D2 Elite Eight. They’ve been working hard all summer, winning the New England Challenge Cup in Maine and coming in second at Fenwick’s Crusader Cup in addition to hosting a Tri-Town youth clinic. It’s one of the most experienced and talented teams Masco’s had in recent memory that has the potential to be a top ten squad in Eastern Mass and contend for championships in both the NEC and Division 2.
PEABODY
Last year’s record: 7-6-4 (Fell in D1 first round)
Head coach: Andrew Douglass (2nd season)
Captains: Taylor Bettencourt, Sr. Mid; Branae Craveiro, Sr. Mid; Penny Spack, Sr. D.
Other players to watch: Ally Bettencourt, Soph. Mid; Connie Patturelli, Soph. F/Mid; Brooke Lomasney, Soph. Mid; Madi Barrett, Soph. Mid; Logan Lomasney, Jr. Mid; Madison Murphy, Jr. GK.
Outlook: The Tanners have a fairly young team but a very athletic one with the roster dotted with players that already made impacts in sports like lacrosse, softball and basketball last season. Back on the soccer pitch, many were also key contributors to a solid ‘21 season in which Peabody learned a new system and was very good down the stretch.
Coach Andrew Douglass is building a possession monster and has some gifted passers like Branae Craveiro and Connie Patturelli to move the ball around. Replacing all-star goalie Emma Bloom is a concern as the Tanners battle through the always rugged NEC Dunn.
PINGREE
Last year’s record: 18-4-1 (EIL champions, NEPSAC Class B runners up)
Head coach: Doc Simpson (11th season, 145-20-9)
Captains: Avery DePiero, Sr. D; Maddie Landers, Sr. Mid; Maggie Warner, Sr. GK
Other players to watch: Catherine Watrous, Jr. F; Hanna Jenkins, Jr. Mid; Katherine Gasiorowski, Soph. D; Maddie O’Connor, Soph. D; Lauren Tucker, Soph. D; Lauren Collins, Soph. D; Ella Comparato, Sr. D; Ashley Smail, Jr. F; Schuyler Lloyd, Jr. Mid; Ally Evangelista, Jr. Mid; Helena Crate, Jr. Mid; Abby Torres, Jr. Mid; Abby DiCenso, Jr. F.
Outlook: Though the Highlanders graduated a fair amount of goal scoring, midfielder Maddie Landers is an All-America candidate who committed to Boston College over the offseason and is one of New England’s most dangerous attacking mids. All-State forward Catherine Watrous will also carry more of the scoring load and Pingree has a number of talented players who can step up with senior Tori Farrell unfortunately sidelined by a knee injury.
In the back, four-year starter and All-State pick Avery DePiero anchors the defense and senior Maggie Warner had 13 shutouts last season. It’s fair to say the Highlanders are one of the most balanced teams on the North Shore and will be in the mix for another NEPSAC tourney berth.
SALEM
Last year’s record: 4-14
Head coach: Eric Farley (2nd season)
Captains: Isabella Cunha, Sr. D; Kylie Michaud, Sr. Mid.
Other players to watch: Liliana Marfongelli, Sr. Mid; Sydney Agno, Soph. D; Samantha Agno, Soph. D; Mallory McCarthy, Soph. Mid; Lily Navins, Fr., Mid; Kai Gillis, Fr., Mid; Kate Heppner, Soph. GK; Neely Harrington, Soph. F.
Outlook: The Witches boast more experience than they did a season ago in Eric Farley’s first year back at the helm, something that should bode well for them this fall. Isabella Cunha is a returning multi-year started on defense that’s a great communicator and excels at keeping everyone on the same page while keeper Kate Heppner is very athletic and had some huge saves during her freshman season.
It’s been a high energy preseason for Salem, which returns a handful of sophomore that saw a ton of action as ninth graders and will look to start the season off on the right foot in the opener at Gloucester.
SALEM ACADEMY
Last year’s record: 11-10-1
Head coach: Darren Benedick (1st season)
Captains: Sophia Trindade, Sr. Mid;, Kylie Lundin, Sr. Mid/F; and Cynthia Esterlin, Sr. Mid.
Other players to watch: Cindy Shehu, Sr. Mid/GK; Grace Thomas, Sr. D; Genevieve Pelletier, Sr. Mid/F.
Outlook: The ‘21 Mass Charter School champs return a strong core up front and one of the area’s most versatile players in Cindy Shehu, who can score with the best of them and also make big saves in net. Salem Academy does have two spots to fill on the back line and will look to have a smooth transition with a new head coach as they eye competition both in MCSAO and MIAA circles.
SWAMPSCOTT
Last year’s record: 10-4-4 (Fell in D3 first round)
Head coach: Ken Leeder (7th season non-consecutive, 72-23-8 career record)
Captains: May Raymond, Sr. D; Lilian Gosselin, Sr. GK; Laine Foutes, Sr. Mid; Mia Schena, Sr. F.
Other players to watch: Thea Spellios, Sr. Mid; Anna Logiudice, Sr. Mid/GK; Carly Lakind, Sr. Mid; Ella Hamernick, Sr. D; Alison Burgess, Sr. D;Mia Rafaella, Sr. F; Abby Eichler, Sr. F; Victoria Quagrello, Jr. D; Jess Ford, Jr. D.
Outlook: The Big Blue have a large senior class of 11 that are determined to make the most of their final season. It’s one of the best looking defensive teams in the area with Bryan University commit Lilian Gosselin directing traffic in net and multi-year starters May Raymond and Victoria Quagrello all-star level players on the back line. Swampscott graduated some dangerous scorers but talented shooters like Laine Foutes and Mia Schena emerge as double-digit scorers the Big Blue will be a major threat in the NEC and a contender at the D3 state level.