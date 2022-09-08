BEVERLY
Last year’s record: 13-9 (lost in Division 1 Round of 16)
Head coach: Ashley Krugh (4th season, 23-32)
Team captains: Nikki Erricola, Sr. OH/RH; Mya Perron, Sr. OH; Natalie Reynolds, Sr. OH/RH; Abby Ruggieri, Sr. S.
Other players to watch: Abby Amoroso, Sr. libero; Maddie Carter, Sr. MB; Sadie MacKilligan, Sr. RH; Abby Shipp, Jr. RH; Aleek Kuot, Soph. MB.
Outlook: With a strong returning core who dedicated themselves to the sport in the offseason, the Panthers should reap the benefits this fall. There will be movement in various positions for some players, but the goal is to compete with the powers in the Northeastern Conference have have a successful Division 1 playoff run.
BISHOP FENWICK
Last year’s record: 15-8 (lost in Division 3 state quarterfinals)
Head coach: Samantha Trant (6th season, 62-32)
Team captains: Maisie Dunn, Sr. OH; Lily Arouth, Sr. libero; Lacey Murphy, Jr. OH.
Other players to watch: Sienna Mancinelli, Soph. M; Calli Symond, Soph. RS; Louise Malta, Jr. libero; Olivia Garron, JR. OH; Kayleigh Conroy, Jr. S.
Outlook: Coming off the program’s first Elite 8 appearance in seven years, the Crusaders will be young but hungry and focused. Relationships and communication will play a big role in the squad’s success his fall.
DANVERS
Last year’s record: 7-15 (lost in Division 2 Round of 32)
Head coach: George LeVasseur (10th season, 129-54)
Team captains: Maxine Lapine, Sr. MB; Lauren McCullough, Sr. OH; Emma Callahan, Sr. OH.
Other players to watch: Ava Newton, Sr. OH; Jaime Walsh, Sr. S; Jessica Walsh, Sr. S; Audrey Lapine, Soph. S; Sophia DiPaolo, Soph. defensive specialist; Kaitlyn Cicerone, Jr. MB.
Outlook: All but two graduated seniors are back for Danvers, which looks to climb back to its accustomed spot atop the NEC. Tough non-leaguers with Barnstable, Dennis-Yarmouth, Billerica, and Lincoln-Sudbury add to an already stacked conference slate. The players’ bond and their ability to recover from tough situations will be their greatest strength, said LeVasseur.
ESSEX TECH
Last year’s record: 20-3 (Lost to Ashland in Division 3 Round of 16)
Head coach: Pamela Leete (9th season, 121-48)
Team captains: Destinee DeJarnette, Sr. MB; Elana Gitlin, Sr. DS; Elsa Richards, Jr. S.
Other players to watch: Christine Mbachi, Jr. OH; Callie Hogan, Jr. MB; Kaylin Potter, Soph. MB/OH.
Outlook: The Hawks are looking to repeat as both conference and state vocational champions. “With only two returning starters, we need to reload, stay focused on our goals and play solid, fundamental volleyball,” said coach Pam Leete. “We have the toughest non-league schedule we’ve ever had with matches against Newburyport, (Bishop) Fenwick, Hamilton-Wenham, Masconomet and North Reading.”
HAMILTON-WENHAM
Last year’s record: 15-5 (Lost to Advanced Math and Science in Division 4 quarterfinals)
Head coach: Marc Turiano (1st season)
Team captains: Grace Roebuck, Sr. OH; Amber Scanlon, Sr. OH; Kristina Montoya, Sr. OH.
Other players to watch: Madison Wilson, Jr. OH/RSH; Gaby Campbell, Jr. M; Morgan Etna, Fr. OH/RSH.
Outlook: After making it to the third round of the state tournament last season, the Generals are looking to progress further this fall. They are also looking forward to growing together as a team and working hard to get better every day.
IPSWICH
Last year’s record: 22-1 (won Cape Ann League and Division 4 state championship)
Head coach: Staci Sonke (3rd season, 28-6)
Team captains: Rachel Alleva, Sr. RS; Grace Sorensen, Sr. OH.
Other players to watch: Kendra Brown, Sr. S; Carolyn Bailey, Sr. DS; Tess O'Flynn, Jr. S; Ella Stein, Jr. OH; Claire Buletza, Soph. pin hitter; Addison Pillis, Soph. MB.
Outlook: The defending state titlists have developed a team motto for the season: ‘We Define’, with a goal to embody this both on the court and in the classroom. It’s more important, said Sonke, for the Tigers to control the kind of team and players they want to be. In doing so, they want to continue to build confidence and mental strength as a team, with the returnees setting a strong example for the team’s newcomers.
MARBLEHEAD
Last year’s record: 14-5 (Lost to Notre Dame Academy in Division 2 Round of 32)
Head coach: Killeen Miller (10th season, 94-56)
Team captains: Keira Sweetnam, Sr. OH; Caitlin Parkman, Sr. DS; Julia Potvin, Sr. S.
Other players to watch: Tamya Johnson, Sr. S; Remington Tilkens, Jr. DS.
Outlook: Marblehead returns the reigning NEC and Salem News Player of the Year in Sweenam with a strong core surrounding her. Expectations are to compete for an NEC title and go further in the state tournament than last season. “They are versatile athletes and will take any position on the court and make it their own,” said Miller.
MASCONOMET
Last year’s record: 11-11 (Reached Division 2 Round of 32)
Head coach: Mike Scammon (4th season, 36-20)
Team captains: Vanessa Latam, Sr. S; Camryn Wettstone, Sr. OH; Abby Filmore, Sr. MB.
Other players to watch: Sophie LeMay, Sr. OF; Katherine Faddis, Sr. RS; Keira Gallagher, Jr., MB; Sydney Draper, Sr. libero; Cali Haberland, Sr. OH; Cate Wettstone, Fr. OH.
Outlook: The Chieftains bring back six starters (5 of them seniors), with first-team All-NEC picks Latam and Wettstone leading the charge. Faddis was an NEC all-star as well. The Chieftains look like a contender for the NEC crown and are capable of a solid playoff run with a great mix of passers and finishers on the front line.
PEABODY
Last year’s record: 16-5 (NEC champions, reached Division 1 Round of 16)
Head coach: Lisa Keene (19th season, 269-90)
Team captains: Michaela Alperen, Sr. libero; Isabel Bettencourt, Sr. OH; Maddie Castro, Sr. MH; Allison Flewelling, Sr. Libero; Lauryn Mendoca, Sr. OH.
Other players to watch: Abby Bettencourt, Jr. S; Lizzy Bettencourt, Fr. OH; Kayla Landry, Jr. RH; Kaya Grabowski, Sr. RH; Maya Houvardas, Sr. RH; Gabriella Martinez, Sr. OH; Isabella Turco, Sr. MB; Thais Rosa, Sr. MB; Carissa Furtado, Sr. MB; Katie Amico, Jr. DS.
Outlook: The Tanners return one of the North Shore’s most experienced groups with a large senior class, many of whom started or played significant roles since they were freshmen. They’re all grown up and looking to build on last season’s NEC title run and excellent state tournament showing. Junior Abby Bettencourt will handle the setting duties with her sisters Isabel and Lizzy on either side for spikes. Mendoca is excellent on the front line as well.
SALEM
Last year’s record: 8-12
Head coach: Craig Massey (16th season, 100-183)
Team captains: Brooke Ryan, Sr. OH; Cristal Severino-Fabian, Sr. OH.
Other players to watch: Mia Silver, Fr. S; Skylar Sverker, Jr. OH; Jessica Cajigal, Jr. L/DS.
Outlook: The Witches graduated all of their starters from last year and will rebuild with newer and younger faces. “We expect to be a strong serving team that will play tough, defensive minded volleyball,” said Craig Massey.
SWAMPSCOTT
Last year’s record: 5-15
Head coach: Ryan Celli (3rd season, 6-23)
Team captains: Afia Bottari, Sr. Opp.; Caterina Kelly, Sr. MH; Anastasia Hayes, Sr. OH.
Other players to watch: Sofia Comfort, Jr. libero; Emily Noci, Jr. DS; Jamila Oriakhi, Jr. S; Brooke Farnum, Jr. MH; Fayth Bascon, Jr. OH.
Outlook: The Big Blue have made steady progress over the last 18 months, going from one win in the Fall 2 season to five last fall. This group has been together for a long time and seem primed for a breakout season under the tutelage of Celli, whose dad Scott has over 400 career wins between Melrose’s girls and a stint at St. John’s Prep.