It was St. John’s Prep’s world, and the rest of us were just living in it.
That was the theme of 2022 on the North Shore sports scene — and who could argue for anything else, with an unprecedented seven state championships won by the school in this calendar year.
The Eagles had arguably the best wrestling team in the history of Massachusetts this past season, running the table as state and even New England team champions. St. John’s also had one of the best hockey teams in school history (22-3) that barnstormed its way to the Division 1 state championship by thrashing rival Xaverian in the title game at TD Garden.
Then in the spring the Prep lacrosse team, one of the best in all of New England, took care of business by repeating as Division 1 state champions. In the fall, the Eagle soccer team went unbeaten and won the Division 1 state title. Then the coup de grâce saw head coach Brian St. Pierre’s Eagles shut out a record breaking offense in the Division 1 Super Bowl as the Prep football team took home yet another state title.
The combined records of those five teams? 109-7-1.
That’s just traditional state tournament competition. Add in a D1 state title from the swim team (its sixth in a row) and the first state title by the ski team, plus their dual meet records, and the seven champs record climbs up to 123-9-1.
I’m not sure if any institution has won so many Division 1 state titles in the same calendar year. Include the success the Prep track program had in various state relay meets and individual competition, and you start wondering if they’re running out of room in the trophy cases on Spring Street.
Heck one of their alums even went to the actual Super Bowl this year — Ben Martin as offensive line coach of the Cincinnati Bengals.
That all this success came in the first year of statewide tournament action and power seeding is a discussion for another day ... some might suggest that the format favors schools like St. John’s Prep with its myriad resources.
On the other hand, many of these Eagle teams happen to have historically talented rosters with Hall of Fame-level coaches at the same time. St. Pierre is on track to become the best North Shore football coach, ever, and had a national recruit in University of Georgia-bound Joenel Aguero and a Power 5 type in Rutgers-bound wideout Jesse Ofurie.
John Pynchon, a lacrosse guru, had Johns Hopkins-bound Jimmy Ayers, Princeton-bound Jake Vana plus Tommy Sarni (now at Providence), who was also MVP for Kristian Hanson’s hockey club.
Manny Costa is probably the best wrestling coach in the history of Eastern Mass. and had three All-Americans: national champion Tyler Knox, Rawson Iwanicki and freshman Alex Bajoras, but a few other state champs.
So, yes, a non-Super 8 format and power seeding helps the Prep, but you kind of have to assume this sort of talent would win under any conditions.
It’s a once-in-a-generation confluence of events that has all that star power at the same school at the same time — you simply have to marvel at it.
You also have to get used to it, since almost everyone we mentioned in the winter and spring sports above are back. You’d be hard pressed to make a case that the wrestling, hockey and lacrosse teams aren’t favorites to repeat when the state playoffs roll around again.
Now, here’s a look at some of the other top stories in the region from a memorable last 12 months
Tennis anyone?
Talk about historic — two teams from our coverage area both going undefeated and winning state championships in tennis may never happen again. Masconomet and Hamilton-Wenham pulled off the feat last June, with the Chieftains going 20-0 and winning the Division 2 title, and the Generals going 23-0 and capturing Division 4.
Kendall Skulley, who is back for another round as a senior next spring, led Masconomet while teammates Maya Klink, Nina Klink, Shalyee Moreno and Teagan Skulley were also outstanding.
Hamilton-Wenham was led by Naomi Provost, Nora Gamber, Sky Jara, Brynn McKechnie, Lisette Leonard and Chloe Gern.
Remembrances
It’s impossible to look back on any year without taking time to remember those that left us. The North Shore sports scene mourned the loss of folks that left indelible marks on their schools and programs over the past 12 months, including but surely not limited to:
Masconomet boys soccer legend Lenny Emmons, the doctor of soccer coaches on the North Shore and beyond who was a tremendously kindhearted mentor and a pioneer of many coaching techniques.
Peabody assistant athletic director and secretary Kathy Strange, who made life better and easier for all Tanners; Peabody baseball legend Gary Linehan, an incredible dad, field hockey official and friend of all in the game; former North Shore Tech QB Ray Morneau, who led the Bulldogs to their first Super Bowl crown in 1997; Longtime Peabody sports announcer Lou Cersossimo, the voice of generations of high school game tapes; Marblehead High graduate and Salem State lacrosse ace Sam Cioffi, who was so gifted with the stick in his hands; former Newburyport News sports editor Kevin Doyle, an absolute giant of the local sports journalism scene; Eagle Tribune colleague Mike Muldoon, likewise a tireless advocate of all things local.
Peabody’s John Waselchuk, Class of 1945, who once struck out Hank Aaron pitching in the minor leagues; 2012 Pingree School graduate Kenny Adinkra, who could light up any room with his smile and any scoreboard with his lightning-quick moves; North Shore golfing legend Paul Barkhouse; longtime Salem Country Club superintendent Kipp Tyler; Marblehead High’s James Galante, who was a member of the 2021 Super Bowl championship football team and was set to play ball in college at Dennison.
Also, soon-to-be Beverly High Hall of Famer Bill Foley, who coached hockey at Hamilton-Wenham among other places and was seemingly born to teach and coach; and John Thomas, the beloved historian and statistician who knew more about Ipswich High sports than anyone around.
Ripped up record books
One look at the top read stories on SalemNews.com this past year (listed in our accompanying Year in Review sidebar) illustrates how the 2022 Peabody High football team captured the region’s attention this fall.
In the preseason, I wrote that it might be the best passing offense the North Shore has seen in 20 years. That looked pretty prophetic when quarterback Shea Lynch broke the Northeastern Conference career TD pass record. Among the host of other records they smashed were the Tanner program marks for points, point differential, single season receiving (Eli Batista), extra points in a season (Dom Scalese) and every single season, career and single game passing mark for Lynch, who had 42 total TDs (36 passing) and threw for 2,564 yards. His seven TD passes against Westford tie the area record ... and are as many as Patriots QB Mac Jones had in New England’s first 14 games this season.
The 10-1 season was Peabody’s best on the gridiron since 1994 in terms of wins and was inspired by their captain, Mike Mastrocola, who missed the year battling leukemia and had one of the best moments of the year when he got on the field to take a snap, then a knee, on Thanksgiving morning against Saugus.
Other record smashing performers whose marks will stand for a long time? Masconomet field hockey captain Maggie Sturgis and her 46 goals this season (and 121 total in her career).
The Endicott College baseball team re-wrote its school record book for home runs, scoring and slugging while making it to the Division 3 NCAA Super Regional, which the Gulls hosted in one of the coolest events on the North Shore this past year.
Elsewhere in baseball, Danvers left-hander Joe Zamejtis struck out 109 batters to break a DHS record.
Also Beverly’s Liam Ouellette, who broke a 50-year-old school record in the 2-mile. Track records fall somewhat more often than those in other sports, so when you break one that old, people take notice.
Best of the Rest
Any list of the best games of 2022 has to start with the Division 4 state volleyball final that saw Ipswich, behind standout captain Grace Sorensen, rally from two sets down and win in extra points (18-16) in the tiebreaking fifth set to repeat as Massachusetts champions.
Best team? Masconomet’s gymnastics squad has to be near the top of the list. The Chieftains won yet another state title led by sophomore Bella Misiura as well as standouts like Meri Brandt and Greta Mowers.
Peabody High’s softball team gets high marks as well. The Tanners made the Division 1 state title game, polishing off a 22-3 season led by the likes of Emma Bloom, Gina Terrazzano and the pitching-catching duo of sisters Abby and Isabel Bettencourt.
In milestones, Salem boys basketball coach Tom Doyle surpassed 300 career wins, and Bishop Fenwick boys basketball standout Jason Romans surpassed 1,000 points.
What were your favorite moments in North Shore sports in 2022? Let us know via social media on Twitter @SalemNewsSports or e-mail MWilliams@salemnews.com