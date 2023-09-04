BEVERLY
Last year’s record: 7-10-2 (lost in Division 1 preliminary round)
Head coach: Trisha Murphy (15th season, 171-78-33)
Team captains: Ella Maloblocki, Sr. D; Lily Shea, Sr. M.
Other players to watch: Lucy Stevens, Sr. GK; Madeline LeBlanc, Soph. M; Morgan Linskey, Soph. M; Julianna O’Connor, Jr. F; Mia Bazin, Sr. M; Ava Connon, Jr. F.
‘Outlook: As a veteran coach who has won her fair share of Northeastern Conference championships with the Panthers, Murphy knows the key to team success is growth and improvement throughout the season, mixed with a balance of working hard and having fun. She wants her girls to remain confident and come out strong each game no matter who the opponent is.
Our team will have success if we are able to continue to grow and improve as a group. I want the girls to remain confident and come out strong each game no matter the opponent. Making the post-season is always a goal. We will work hard and have fun — it is a balance.
BISHOP FENWICK
Last year’s record: 11-5-5 (lost in Division 2 second round)
Head coach: Marybeth Mahoney (18th season, 159-127-39)
Team captains: Tess Keenan, Sr. M; Madison Fargi, Sr. A; Kate McPhail, Sr. D.
Other players to watch: Meg Donnelly, Sr. GK; Olivia Watson, Jr. D; Ava Gyllenhaal, Sr. M; Ruby Cahill, Sr. M; Madison Moseley, Sr. M; Kaleigh Cooke, Sr. A; Heather Hilton, Sr. M; Ashley Stickney, Jr. M; Nikki Tinkham, Jr. D.
Outlook: Not only do the Crusaders have a terrific group of returnees who worked hard to improve their games over the summer, but also possess excellent leadership from their seniors, particularly the captains. That’s a recipe for long term success, one that Fenwick hope results in a Catholic Central League title and a long playoff run. To do so, they’ll aim to improve their passing game and keeping the field spread.
DANVERS
Last year’s record: 16-3-3 (lost in Division 2 state semifinals)
Head coach: Kristen McCarthy (3rd season, 31-7-5)
Team captains: Maddie Chase, Sr. D; Megan McGinnity, Sr. GK; Bobbi Serino, Sr. M.
Other players to watch: Malana Moy, Sr. M; Abby Sher, Sr. M; Molly Emery, Sr. D; Gabby Griffin-Fetsch, Sr. F.
Outlook: A terrific stable of athletes who want to grow their skills each day populate the Falcons’ roster, buoyed by its 10 seniors. Their leadership and mentorship to the squad’s younger players have created a positive culture. Working on their skills and fundamentals during the preseason is something they’re hoping will prove integral to their ultimate success down the road.
ESSEX TECH
Last year’s record: 9-9-2 (lost in Division 4 second round)
Head coach: Delaney Yule (1st season, 0-0)
Team captains: Ruby Nisenbaum, Sr. D; Brooke Shaughnessy, Sr. F; Caitlyn Collins, Sr. M.
Other players to watch: Ella Tucker, Jr. M; Mei Mei Winslow, Jr. M; Gigi Barrows, Soph. F; Alice Stansfield, Soph. F; Meadow Jordan, Jr. D; Makena Chase, Fr. D.
Outlook: A co-op team with Georgetown High, the Hawks will finally call Essex Tech its home base and play their games on campus under Yule, formerly the squad’s JV coach. They’re a hard working squad that wants to succeed by using its speed, grittiness, and strong sense of the game itself. An eagerness to outwork foes is a big plus and should help offset some of the program’s overall youth.
GLOUCESTER
Last year’s record: 16-2-3 (lost in Division 3 state quarterfinals to Newburyport)
Head coach: Lauren Riley-Gove (11th season, 118-47-20)
Team captains: Ella Costa, Sr. M; Abby Lowthers, Sr. LW; Ari Scola, Sr. M.
Other players to watch: Anna Cinelli, Sr. RW; Lily Pregent, Sr. F; Lexi Carollo, Sr. M; Bella Goulart, S. DM; Joie Cody, Sr. D; Anna Hafey, Sr. D; Jordan Palk, Sr. D; Keagan Jewell, Soph. GK.
Outlook: Chemistry is at the top of the list of strengths for the Fishermen, with the current corps playing together for the third straight season. A senior-laden squad that can move the ball quickly downfield and has a lot of scoring potential, plus a solid defense backboned by Jewell in net, has to be one of the favorites in the Northeastern Conference. On-field communication will be key.
HAMILTON-WENHAM
Last year’s record: 7-11-1 (lost in Division 4 first round)
Head coach: Emma McGonagle (1st season, 0-0)
Team captains: Ava Vautour, Sr. F; Lucey Ayers, Sr. M.
Other players to watch: Skyler McNall, Jr. M/D; Rowan Sheckells, Soph. D; Viola Fazio, 8th grade F; Laura Sabo, Soph. M; Samatha Nevins, Soph. M/F.
Outlook: There’s a grittiness to this team that’s been apparent since the first day of preseason camp. Three players — sophomores Grace Glidden and Avery Ring, plus Erika Mastrocola — have stepped forward and volunteered their services as the Generals look for a goalkeeper. It’s a young team, but one that will certainly improve both their practice habits and game play as the season wears on.
IPSWICH
Last year’s record: 9-10-1 (lost in Division 4 second round)
Head coach: Nikki Pignone (3rd season, 27-11-2)
Team captains: Eselle Gromko, Sr. F; Kate Bekeritis, Sr. D; Harper Rees, Sr. M.
Other players to watch: Abbie Allen, Soph. GK; Natalie Whitten, Sr. M; Bella Bruno, Soph. M; Lindsey Dolaher, Soph. M/D; Jayne Krause, Jr. D; Faith Hauenstein, Jr. D; Cairo Teheen, Jr. F; Maddie Hanson, Jr. F/M.
Outlook: The Tigers should once again prove to be fierce on the turf this season, thanks in large part to their eight seniors and a half-dozen other returning varsity players. Speed and endurance have been a hallmark of IHS teams and this one should be no different in that regard. This is a strong defensive club that hopes to play with consistency for four quarters and bury their chances in the circle.
MANCHESTER ESSEX
Last year’s record: 16-4-3 (Cape Ann League Baker champions; lost in Division 4 state final to Uxbridge)
Head coach: Courtney Brown (3rd season, 32-9-4)
Team captains: Caelie Patrick, Sr. M; Phileine DeWidt, Sr. D; Ella Chafe, Sr. M; Torrin Kirk, Sr. F.
Other players to watch: Abby Kent, Soph. F/M; Brigid Carovillano, Jr. GK; Summer Demeo, Jr. M/D; Liv Cahill, Sr. M; Greta Gado, Sr. F; Laila Mears, Soph. F; Sadie Potter, Fr. M/D; Kieran Day, Fr. F.
Outlook: The Hornets have been a powerhouse program, both in the Cape Ann League and at the state level, for ages; that’s not likely to change this fall. The midfield is a true strength of the squad, who work well with the team’s forwards to produce scoring opportunities. There are some spots to fill on defense, where the group dynamic is striving for improvement each day.
MARBLEHEAD
Last year’s record: 5-11-2 (lost in Division 2 first round)
Head coach: Mia Maccario (1st season, 0-0)
Team captains: Clara Donovan, Sr. CM; Sydney Hamilton, Sr. C; Meg Maguire, Sr. CH; James Marcey, Sr. S.
Outlook: It’s a new era in Marblehead field hockey as Maccario takes over for Linda Rice-Collins, who guided the program for the past 45 years. The team has spent the preseason adapting to the new systems and game plan that have been put into place, as well as on-field communication. Continued conditioning and on-field communication will go a long ways towards ultimate success.
MASCONOMET
Last year’s record: 18-1-3 (won Northeastern Conference Dunn title; lost in Division 2 state semifinals)
Head coach: Liz Dean (2nd season, 18-1-3)
Team captains: Sophie Doumas, Sr. M; Georgia Ferrigno, Sr. M.
Other players to watch: Savannah Stevens, Soph. D; Nora Doval, Sr. A; Avery Magnifico, Sr. M; Mia Juliano, Jr. A; Sam Serio, Sr. GK; Ava Gauvain, Soph. A; Emma Allen, Soph. A; Mia Marques, Fr. A.
Outlook: Following back-to-back trips to the Division 2 state semifinals, the Chieftains graduated a boatload of talent and will have a lot of new faces in the lineup along with a few veterans. The Chieftains have made league championships their birthright in both the Cape Ann League and, since joining the league in 2020, the Northeastern Conference; they hope to do so again this fall while growing their skills all the while.
PEABODY
Last year’s record: 7-12-1
Head coach: Jillian Tobin (1st season, 0-0)
Team captains: Meghan Collins, Sr. F/M; Ava DiCicco, Sr. F; Tori McCoy, Sr. M; Iliana Nikolouzos, Sr. M/B.
Other players to watch: Kate Bresnahan, Jr. M; Ashella Correa, Sr. B; Morgan Demuele, Sr. F; Amelia DiBatista, Jr. M; Jaylaa Eagan, Jr. B; Panayiota Nikozoulos, Jr. M; Sonja Sojli, Sr. B; Charlotte Tracia, Sr. F; Daniella White, Jr. B; Mia Omondi, Jr. M; Kaylee DiNicola, Fr. GK; Meghan Burke, Fr. GK.
Outlook: In her first preseason camp, Tobin has raved about the mentorship and team camaraderie that the team has showcased. Building a positive team dynamic and cooperative learning atmosphere is the overall goal. Like most teams, they’d also like to pick up their on-field scoring while shoring up defensively as well, particularly in Northeastern Conference play.
PINGREE
Last year’s record: 21-2-1 (won Eastern Independent League title and Class C New England championship)
Head coach: Jen Richardson (7th season, 71-25-4)
Team captains: Sadie Canelli, Sr. GK; Ali Smail, Sr. B; Georgia Rossetti, Sr. F.
Other players to watch: Halle Powers, Sr. B; Alexa Blaeser, Soph. M.
Outlook: After a spectacular 2022 season that resulted in a prep school crown, the Highlanders will rely on defense to get them through the rigors of another season. Having one of the best goalies in the region in Canelli is a huge plus. It’s always been about the team for Pingree and that’ll be no different this season, where they again have speedy and athletic players capable of winning games in a myriad of ways.
ROCKPORT
Last year’s record: 2-15-1
Head coach: Mary Ryan (40th year, 212-342-138)
Team captains: Sydney Bouchie, Sr. M; Alexandra Johnson, Sr. B; Caitlin Morin, Sr. GK; Addie Gardner, Jr. M.
Other players to watch: Abby Campbell, Soph. F; Tessa Twombly, Soph. F/B; Ceci Chadbourne, Fr. F; Dakota Graham, Fr. F; Kaity Dannolfo, Fr. F; Caroline Campbell, Fr. B; Gretel Marshall, Fr. M/F; Reese Swanson, Fr. M/F; Abby Horne, Fr. B; Rumi Corum, Fr. F.
Outlook: The Vikings have a senior class that oozes leadership qualities, which should have a trickle down effect on their younger teammates. As a whole the squad is extremely coachable and eager to learn. The majority of the players in the program is young, so on-field communication, spacing on the field, and learning the varsity game are works in progress. But there is plenty of room for growth.
SWAMPSCOTT
Last year’s record: 12-6-3 (won Northeastern Conference Lynch title; lost in Division 3 state quarterfinals)
Head coach: Courtney Russo (5th season, 38-24-11)
Team captains: Lucy Brown, Sr. F/M; Sawyer Groothius, Sr. F/M; Lucy Clopton, Sr. M.
Other players to watch: Lylah Caplan, Soph. G; Maisie Russo Jr. F/M; Emma Reen, Jr. F; Victoria Pierro, Fr. D; Olivia Quagrello, Fr. M.
Outlook: A big senior class equates to strong leadership both on and off the field for the Big Blue, who as a team possess speed and the ability to move the ball upfield. Finishing in the circle and finding strength in numbers will only enhance the overall talent for a team that has had back-to-back strong showings in the Division 3 state playoffs — and hopes to do so again.
Abbreviations: GK: Goalkeeper; B: back; M: midfielder; DM: Defensive midfielder; F: forward; A: attack; CM: Center midfielder; CB: Center back; S: sweeper.