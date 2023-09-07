PEABODY — Aptly named Bishop Fenwick football captain John Kennedy has the perfect lineman’s mentality: Ask not what your skills players can do for you, but what you can do for your skills players.
Paraphrasing our 35th President’s inaugural address sums up the mission of a young and somewhat rebuilt front five for the Crusaders. There’ll be plenty of skill donning Black-and-Gold this fall, so if they’re given time and space to operate the sky is the limit.
“It’s been a lot of hard work, but we’re pushing through it. We want to push the younger guys and be leaders,” said Kennedy, a two-way linemen from Wakefield. “It’s been a great preseason so far.”
Kennedy and junior Tyler Santos are the two returning starters up front. Aidan Byrne is in the mix at center with senior Nick Kruchkevich and sophomores Tyler Connolly, Ty Piriano and Luis Levenishti all contending for starting roles.
Captain Bryce Leaman returns for his senior season at quarterback after guiding the Crusaders to nine wins, a Catholic Central League title and throwing for 22 touchdowns last season. Though his lead target, Costa Beechin, is now catching passes for Mass. Maritime, Leaman has ample weapons at his disposal: fellow captain Luke Connolly (36 catches, 4 TDs), Swiss Army Knife running back/slot man and captain Anthony Nichols (over 600 yards from scrimmage and 10 TDs), senior Jacob Behn, captain Kurtis Bruch, and mammoth boundary option Mike Zaimi chief among them.
“They’re all athletes. These guys are all fast, all catch the ball, and all run good routes,” said Leaman, a Gloucester native who feels very comfortable with 12 games of varsity experience under his belt. “The experience definitely helps. I feel a lot more confident and I’m not as nervous in practice. I know what to look for when the ball’s snapped.”
Variety is the spice of life and will also add spice to the Fenwick offense. Most of the receivers can play running back if needed, something that could give opposing defenses fits with motion and multiple pre-snap looks. Sophomore Dylan Pattuerlli is another one to watch toting the mail.
Head coach Dave Woods had 56 players (nine of them seniors) out for the varsity while beginning his 26th season just eight wins shy of 200. His teams always thrive on fundamentals and solid defense. With six starters back from last year’s stingy unit (Kennedy, Nichols, Patturelli, Leaman, Connolly and junior Lincoln Dugan), this year will be no exception.
“The linebackers are all athletic kids,” said Bruch, a Beverly native. “We’ve been pushing ourselves through preseason camp. We know once we get this part done, the season lies ahead. We just need to play our normal game.”
“The biggest thing is rallying to the ball,” echoed Connolly, a state champion wrestler from Salem. “The guys have really been coming together. You can tell the first-time varsity guys are starting to get it.”
The Crusaders open with Week 1’s marquee matchup on the North Shore against a Marblehead team that’s won nine of the last 10 Northeastern Conference titles.
As of this writing, Bishop Fenwick is still ineligible for the Division 5 state playoffs after the MIAA sanctioned the school this summer (although the Fenwick administration is still working to lessen the punishment).
“We addressed it on the first day,” said Woods. “The message was to focus on what we can control. You’re not going to hear us complaining about it. We’re going to work hard, represent our school and have the best season we can.”