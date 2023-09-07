Watching the Danvers High football team practice this preseason, one word immediately came to mind: Playmakers.
The Falcons seem to have them all over the field: in the backfield, in the slot and out wide, on defense, even in the trenches. It’s a veteran-laden club with a pair of four-year starters and others who’ll begin their third season as lineup mainstays.
It’s a good recipe for head coach Ryan Nolan to have at his disposal.
“We’re fortunate in that we’ve got a lot of seniors and juniors who have a lot of playing experience,” said Nolan. “They’ve put in the offseason work to get ready for this season, too, and it’s showing.”
Owen Gasinowski, an early candidate for Northeastern Conference Player of the Year accolades, is the very definition of a playmaker. The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder led the Falcons in both rushing (738 yards, 8 TDs) and receiving (39 catches, 532 yards, 8 TDs) a year ago lining up in both the slot and in the backfield, two roles he’ll reprise this fall. The All-NEC pick is also one of the region’s best safeties.
“We want to try and get Owen the ball in space and let him do his thing,” said Nolan of his touted college prospect. “We’ll look at see what opposing defenses are giving us and find a way to get the ball in his hands, while at the same time trying to conserve him so he doesn’t get pounded.”
Both Gasinowski and his fellow senior captain, quarterback Travis Voisine, are back for their fourth season as DHS starters. Voisine threw for just under 1,200 yards and a dozen scores last season while running for another six. This will be the first time he’s back in the same offensive scheme, meaning the Falcons’ system should have the ability to expand.
“Travis has a real good knowledge and understanding of what we want to do. He’s already reacting to situations much better,” said Nolan, whose team will be a Division 5 entry for state playoff purposes.
Three-year starter Logan Metivier is another senior captain. His versatility, speed, size and frame set him apart. Nolan calls the 6-foot-1 1/2, 205-pounder his “jack of all trades” in that he can play outside linebacker, a rushing defensive end, a bit of H-back as well as receiver and tight end on offense.
Kevin Burke, a 6-5, 235-pound offensive tackle and defensive end who was also All-NEC a year ago, is another captain, as is fellow trenchmate Adam Gozofski, a 6-3, 265-pounder whom Nolan said has “dominated” in scrimmages. Brendan ‘Bubba’ Roach, Ryan Rogers, and 6-3, 255-pound Noah Wade are other seniors who should lock up starting berths up front.
Wanting to mix it up by running downhill, going spread, running an empty backfield with motion and the like, Danvers will look to be as multiple as possible to keep foes guessing. They have four junior running backs who can cause damage in speedster Owen Shanbar, Marco Bettencourt (back after taking last year off), Kevin Ahearn, and 230-pound fullback Grayson Jackson.
Out wide, seniors Luke Metivier and Michael Kasprzyk are dangerous, as is Logan Metivier, while senior Joe Nugent does a lot of the dirty work blocking at tight end but can also haul in passes.
Mike Albano has had himself a great camp after a strong offseason showing and could be a two-way threat for the Blue-and-White. Junior linebacker George Daaboul also shows real promise, said Nolan, as does sophomore Jack Curcuru.