DANVERS — Excuses are not part of the St. John’s Prep football lexicon.
It doesn’t matter which players have graduated from last year’s Division 1 state championship team, including a pair of stars now at Division 1 college powers. It doesn’t matter that there will be fresh faces at many of the skill positions, or that they’ll have four new starters in the secondary.
“You come to St. John’s Prep to win,” said captain Matt Callahan, a 6-foot-1, 215-pound outside linebacker from Marblehead. “The biggest thing here is the standard that we’re held to every year. It’s about getting that (championship) ring.”
“With St. John’s Prep football, you’re either fit for it or you’re not,” added another captain, two-year starting tight end and defensive end Mason McSweeney of Topsfield, a 6-2, 225-pounder. “They mold you into the grittiest player you can be and the grittiest team you can be.”
Now in head coach Brian St. Pierre’s 10th season, the Eagles possess a strong work ethic and belief in the program’s process, but are inexperienced at key positions on both sides of the football. How quickly those players can acclimate to the rigors of varsity football against one of the state’s best schedules, said St. Pierre, will help determine this squad’s fate.
“You’ve got to rise up to the high standard that’s been set to play football here,” 6-1, 225-pound right guard Wells Gillett of Marblehead (who has played with Callahan since “Day 1 back in second grade football), noted. “You have to match, or surpass, the expectations here for us to be successful. Those high expectations helped push me to where I am now.”
The line will be an obvious strength for St. John’s with five starters back. In addition to Callahan, Gillett, and McSweeney, juniors Jack DiFilippo (6-2, 265 lbs.) and Graham Roberts (6-2, 280 lbs.) are also back at left and right tackle, respectively, while athletic junior tight end Josh Haarman also returns. Seniors Alex Cianciaruso and Jay Lazala also will work their way into that mix, with senior tight end Matt Boucher also earning reps.
Senior Deacon Robillard, who is 7-0 in his career as a starter and has a Super Bowl title on his resume, will be back under center, backed up by Carl Monks.
The Prep could employ a two-back approach out of the backfield, with senior Cam LaGrassa and captain and track star Dylan Aliberti running behind 240-pound junior fullback Gael Garcia. In addition to his tight ends, Robillard should have a number of options to throw to, including 6-foot-5 junior Merrick Barlow, classmate Edwin Castro, senior Jack Angelopoulos, and 11th grader Pierson Scala.
Senior Marquise Avery, a 6-1, 210-pound star outside linebacker who, like McSweeney, is attracting a lot of college attention, is another target the Eagles could use on the outside or in the slot.
John Droggitis, a 6-foot, 230-pound inside linebacker from Peabody, and junior second year starter Jackson Tucker will patrol the middle of the Prep defense, with Callahan and Avery coming off the edge.
“What motivates me? I hate to lose ... and I love to win,” Droggitis said. “You have to put your ego aside here and really grind to earn your stripes.”
Alex Barojas, a 6-1, 280-pound junior, will begin his second season starting at nose guard. Senior Anthony Carusi, junior Anthony Ragosa, and Garcia help round out what should be an excellent 3-4 defense.
The new secondary features Aliberti and converted sophomore linebacker Aaron Radke (a 6-foot, 205 pounder) as the safeties, with senior Grayson Ambrosh and Lucas Pelletier at the corners. Help comes in the form of players such as juniors Edwin Castro and Nic Lembo, and Angelopoulos.
“We’re here to work as hard as we can, get better every day and grind out way through,” Aliberti said.