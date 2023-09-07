The Gloucester High football team is looking to turn things around this season. The Fishermen are coming off of four straight seasons with a losing record and are hoping to flip the script.
Fortunately, the squad has a slew of experienced players returning to the fold, many with multiple previous seasons of varsity experience.
“The good thing for us is we have experience,” said Gloucester head coach Dan O’Connor, now in his fifth season. “We have 9-10 potential seniors that could be starting on either side of the ball, and a bunch of kids that have played varsity football for us for a long time. Some of these seniors and juniors have been on the field consistently since their freshmen year.”
Gloucester will be led by captains John Gucciardi, Michael Toppan, Ethan Mahoney, and Cameron Widtfeldt. Toppan and Mahoney return on both lines, while Gucciardi is the team’s leading returner rusher and receiver from a year ago. Widtfeldt is a versatile player who saw most of his offensive snaps at wide receiver but also played a little quarterback; he also started starting in the defensive secondary and at kicker. All four captains have at least two years of varsity experience.
They’ll be joined by fellow seniors Kayden Souza, an all-Northeastern Conference linebacker in 2022; Jayden Toppan, a two-way starter; and juniors Chase Goulart and Evan Mione. Goulart and Mione are also returning two-way starters, with Mione back on the offensive line and at linebacker, while Goulart returns at receiver and linebacker.
The Fishermen may have experience, but there are still some position battles as the team preps for its Week 1 game Friday at home against Somerville (7 p.m.).
Most of Gloucester’s experience returns on the line, and the place where it was hit hardest by graduation was the offensive skill players. The Fishermen will need to replace their leading rusher, passer and receiver from 2022.
Widtfeldt and junior Jackson Allen are battling it out for the starting quarterback job, as both saw a few snaps at the position a year ago. Gucciardi played some running back and receiver last fall and is in the mix to see an increased rushing load this season, while a number of players could factor into the passing game as well.
Gloucester continues to run a spread offense.
“It all starts up front, and we’re lucky enough to have a lot of experience there,” O’Connor said.
“We have some positions on offense that we need to figure out in the backfield. It’ll be a competition to see who’s going to take the bulk of the carries and play quarterback. We do have athletes back there, though.”
Gloucester has a a few new faces on its schedule, including the opening night foe in Somerville and Week 3 opponent St. Bernard’s.
In the NEC Lynch Division, defending conference champ Peabody, Winthrop and Salem all bring back a host of talent and look to be the three teams Gloucester will be competing with in the conference race.
“The key for us is getting off to a strong start and building some momentum heading into the conference schedule,” O’Connor said. “We’ll have to be on top of our game in the conference this year.”