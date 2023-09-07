Coming off of two straight seasons with a top-eight seed in the Division 8 State Tournament, the Manchester Essex football team has some talent to replace in 2023.
“We’ve got some new guys and some guys in new spots so the first couple weeks is really about getting everyone prepared to take on those new roles,” said Hornets head coach Joe Grimes, entering his third season as head coach. “A lot of the work started over the summer and we’re hoping to get the ground running in the opener against Winthrop.”
Manchester Essex, coming off of a 7-4 season and a Div. 8 Quarterfinal berth in 2022, does have some offensive centerpieces to build around. Senior captain Troy Flood returns on both lines and has been one of the team’s best linemen over the previous two seasons. Flood will anchor the Hornets offensive line which has some young prospects with size stepping into increased roles.
Senior captain Stephen Martin is the team’s leading returning rusher and established himself as a bona fide No. 1 back in 2022 with 700 rushing yards on just 72 carries. At receiver senior captain Henry Thurlow returns after battling injuries last season, he contributed some big catches as a sophomore in 2021 and looks to be one of the team’s go-to receivers along with fellow senior Preston Potter, the team’s leading returning receiver.
The Hornets will have a new quarterback this fall in sophomore Zach Hurd, who backed up Brennan Twombly last season. Hurd has done a good job prepping over the summer and in the preseason according to Grimes.
Senior Quinn Brady will also be a player to watch in the Manchester Essex backfield as a potential playmaker.
The team will be competing in the CAC Small this year with KIPP and Lynn Tech looking like formidable competition.
“It’s been a great league for us the last two years,” Grimes said of the CAC. “I expect the regular season to be hard fought again.”