Let’s address the obvious first: Marblehead lost a pair of Division 1 college players in all-time program great Connor Cronin (graduated) and quarterback Miles O’Neill (transferred). They also saw three starting linemen complete their high school careers.
But for those who think the Magicians may finally fall back to the back after a decade of dominance in the Northeastern Conference, they’re more than likely to be very disappointed.
Marblehead has a surprising number of starters back from a squad that went 8-2 last fall and won its ninth Northeastern Conference (Dunn) title in the last 10 years.
“Our language stays the same. We expect to, and want to, win the NEC again,” veteran head coach Jim Rudloff said. “Our goals are to win the NEC, make the playoffs, and then win the playoffs. You don’t ever want to change it or call something a ‘rebuilding year’ ... and I don’t believe we’re rebuilding because we have a lot of really good players back.”
Rudloff equated losing the players his team did to a baseball team having to replace its catcher, shortstop and center fielder; all positions of strength. Yet he also feels good about the competition that’s been going on for those empty spots, combined with the Magicians’ returnees who are ready to up their own game.
Christian Pacheco is back to anchor the line. The 6-foot-1, 220-pound college prospect is the first two-year captain ever in Rudloff’s 15 seasons, attestation of both his playing ability and leadership capabilities.
Two other senior linemen join him as team captains in Jake Scogland and Scott Campbell. Both high character guys, Campbell is a tight end and defensive tackle who reminds his coach of legendary MHS star Bo Millett. Scogland will do anything he’s asked up front; “a real junkyard dog”, said Rudloff. All three players, as well as a handful of others vying for spots, can play interchangeably up front with no set positions.
Chris DeWitt and Andy Palmer, both of whom play in the slot and can run the ball offensively, are the other captains. Palmer is back after blowing out his ACL/MCL a year ago and has his old explosiveness back. He’ll also roam in the secondary on defense, while DeWitt is a physical, helmet-to-the-ball outside linebacker.
The quarterback job is up for grabs, although junior Colt Wales, a backup last fall, appears to have the inside track. Fellow junior Drew Goldman (also a linebacker) is pushing him for the starting spot, as are senior Nathan Berry and sophomore Finn Gallup. Whoever doesn’t wind up as the No. 1 signal caller could certainly start on defense.
In addition to Palmer and DeWitt, Ryan Commoss is back as a top receiving option, as are Crew Monaco and Brooks Keefe. A number of players have to ability to run the ball out of the Marblehead backfield, including 220-pound Bernardo Bannis, fellow junior Yandel Garcia, and classmate Brady Selvais, a 205-pound back and middle linebacker.
The Magicians have a tough stretch to open the season, with hope dates against Bishop Fenwick, King Philip and North Andover before opening up their NEC slate on the road against Peabody.
“Guys are still learning, and that’s going to take time,” said Rudloff. “But we feel good about where we are.”