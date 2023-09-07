HATHORNE — Change is in the air at Essex Tech, both in terms of the players that will be touching the ball this fall and the opponents on the schedule.
As new members of the Cape Ann League, every Hawk regular season game will be against unfamiliar foes. Since Essex Tech graduated nearly 80 percent of its offensive touches (rushes and receptions), there will be a lot of new faces looking to make their marks on this new era of Hawks football.
“We’re not sure what to expect ... but that’s when it’s most important to give it your all,” said junior running back and linebacker Jay Gilbert, an electrical student from Beverly. “We’ve got some big shoes to fill with all the seniors that graduated, but things have been looking good so far.”
One constant for Essex is sophomore quarterback Jacoby Casinelli-Tarasuik, who started the last four games of 2022 as a freshman. He helped the Hawks beat Northeast last Thanksgiving and accounted for eight touchdowns (5 passing, 3 rushing).
“He’s dynamic,” said head coach Dan Connors. “Jacoby’s going to be a big part of everything we do.”
The continued growth of Essex Tech’s school has the Hawks feeling optimistic, especially since over 100 players in grades 9-12 began the football season. They’re embracing the challenge of playing in the CAL’s upper division, the Kinney, against traditional powers like Newburyport and Pentucket and being placed in Division 4 for the state playoffs.
“The energy is really high,” said sophomore receiver and linebacker Xavier Parsons, another Beverly native. “It’s great to have so many guys because the workload gets spread around and there’s still plenty of reps.”
Gilbert, a powerful straight line runner, and junior Michael Indelicato have looked strong at running back. At receiver, junior Nick Branciforte is a potential game-breaker, while kicker Kaio Dos Passos and Keevan Halley are capable of snagging balls.
“We’re very confident in our line,” said Gilbert. “Every hole we’ve seen so far has been huge.”
With two big, strong and excellent tight ends in seniors John Taylor and Elijah Copeland (of Beverly), the Hawks can show power looks out of their spread formations. Seniors Salvi Costanzo and Chris Bonfanti anchor a line that also includes seniors Colin Swike and Mike McDonough.
“As a group, we’re hard working and all want to play together. We’ve excited to be out here getting after it,” said Bonfanti, an HVAC student from Peabody.
Seniors Brodie Callahan and Christian Gauthier are also returning contributors.
The Hawks are coming off a 6-5 season and are preparing for the Sept. 8 season at Newburyport by scrimmaging Watertown and Gloucester, plus holding a joint practice session with Manchester Essex.
“Honestly, I love playing for the school. In football is really feels like you’re playing for the entire school; that’s the best part about it,” said Parsons. “That and being with the guys, making memories.”
From the coach’s perspective, it’s important that the Hawks aren’t intimidated by the history their CAL foes might have. Believing in themselves and having good first quarters are the keys for success.
“We need to come out throwing haymakers,” Connors said. “Too many times last year we were timid at the start of games (and) got behind on the scorecards before we started fighting back. The biggest thing for us is being ready to swing when that bell rings.”