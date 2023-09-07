Due to the departure of many of their skill players as well as their three-year starting quarterback, the Masconomet Regional football team will certainly look a bit different this season.
With just three returning starters in the fold, the Chieftains hope that a number of underclassmen and newcomers to the team can swiftly make their mark.
“You never know what to expect, because we have a lot of young kids out there. But there’s a lot of guys doing well,” said veteran Masconomet head coach Gavin Monagle.
“The offensive line is developing well, which is nice, and we have a crowded backfield, which is a good problem to have.”
Seniors Chase Caron (C/DL) and Robbie Engel (RB/DB) will serve as captains for the Chieftains alongside junior returnee Jacob Miller (OG/DE). Engel saw minimal snaps in the backfield last year behind Will Shannon (graduated) and Sam Nadworny (transfer to Swampscott), but has impressed early on.
Rhyan Goncalves and his twin brother Tyller, as well as Nathaniel Blaise, Leo Koutoulas and Arbri Halilaj will all fight with Engel for time in the backfield.
“It’s a good group of backs and we’ll have a lot of competition there,” said Monagle.
With three-year starter Matt Richardson gone, the quarterback position remains a question mark. Junior Ashwin Prasad has been getting the most reps in camp, while Devin O’Brien and Drew Gustafson are also competing well.
“It’s going to be different because I’ve had the same guy for three years, so we’re taking our time with it,” admitted Monagle. “But the kids are catching on pretty good.”
With the uncertainties surrounding the quarterback slot coupled with the options at running back, Masconomet figures to pound the rock. The line could prove to be a strength, with guys like TJ Valentine and Nathaniel Cantalupo playing well during the preseason.
“We’ll be a run heavy offense, especially in the beginning of the year. We’ll start with a foundation there and build the passing game day by day,” said Monagle.
“The kids did their thing in summer league over at Bishop Fenwick; they know their stuff, but we’re just emphasizing some of the basics a little bit more.”
Defensively, Lucas Magnifico is a player who’ll see plenty of time at middle linebacker and, according to Monagle “is an excellent player, a big kid who has done a really good job.”
Chas Kelly, who started about half the games last season as a defensive tackle, returns, as does defensive end Cash Kornusky. Engel is another weapon defensively at cornerback, while Cal Weidman and Devin O’Brien will serve as safeties.