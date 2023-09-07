BEVERLY — Jeff Hutton said that he and his Beverly High assistant football coaches “didn’t do our job” last year in preparing their seniors for leadership roles. So following a disappointing 3-7 season, he set about changing the program’s culture.
Legendary UCLA men’s basketball coach John Wooden came up with the original concept en route to 10 NCAA championships, and scores of other coaches have picked up on it and made it their own in the last half-century. For Hutton and his Panthers, that’s meant having breakfast with his players once a month, adding modules before practice, and coming up with themes of the week.
For a program that’s hoping to avoid its fifth consecutive losing season this fall for the first time in almost 20 years (2000-04), it’s been a welcome addition that is clearly rubbing off on the Panther players.
“Last year serves as a lot of motivation,” senior captain Brendan McCarron, a running back and outside linebacker, admitted. “Losing almost all of our home games, losing on Thanksgiving to Salem ... it hurt. It hurt deeply. That’s we’ve been ready to go from the first day of practice.”
“I really think we’re going to surprise some teams this season,” added fellow National Honor Society member and captain Danny Conant, who’ll move from receiver into the backfield this fall while also manning the corner defensively. “There’s a big energy difference with the team this year; guys are really into it.”
Hutton is pleased to report that rather than having to ‘teach’ effort and enthusiasm, as he did a year ago, he and his staff have spent their time coaching up their players as the Orange-and-Black get ready for their regular season opener Saturday against Haverhill at Hurd Stadium.
“We know what it’ll take to be successful,” he said. “We have to outwork and out-tough our opponents and be really good on defense. We have to value every possession and not give up big plays (defensively), while being technically sound and not turn the ball over when we have it.”
Feeling “much more comfortable and confident”, Brian Kessel returns as starting quarterback. Beverly’s third senior captain, he threw for 880 yard and eight scores while completing more than 57 percent of his passes a year ago.
“I trust these guys,” the 6-foot signal caller said of his teammates. “Everyone loves being at practice, in the film room, in the weight room. No one here is taking anything for granted; we’re ready to go.”
McCarron, who missed time with both COVID and mono a year ago, is eager to be Beverly’s power back in its pistol, run-based Wing-T offense. Conant will serve as the jet back, with senior Kevin Hubbard and promising sophomore Sean Costa rotating in; they’re looking to fill a void left by junior Roman Sullivan, Beverly’s third leading rusher in 2022 unfortunately lost to a season-ending injury this summer.
Among the receiving options for Kessel will be a trio of juniors: 6-foot-4, 230-pound tight end Jack Cosidine (a returning starter), Liam Timpone, and Shane Callahan.
Returning junior starter Jacob Plakans anchors the line, with senior Ben Harring hoping to be ready for opening day following offseason surgery. Sophomore Ricky Torres will be the center, while seniors Colin Burns and Connor LeColle have looked good at tackle, as has junior Logan Gomes at quick guard.
Cosidine and LeColle will be the defensive ends with Plakans in the middle, with McCarron and weak side senior Scott Kwiatek as the outside linebackers. Junior Jayden Santos and Gomes will play inside, as will Harring when he returns to the lineup. Conant and Callahan (with Hubbard rotating in) are the corners, with Kessel and Timpone the safeties.
“We’ve got 20 sophomores and 35 freshmen (in addition to 21 seniors and juniors), so our numbers are moving in the right direction,” said Hutton.