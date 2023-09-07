PEABODY — Replacing all the skill the Peabody High football team lost to graduation is next to impossible. So in trying to follow up their program’s first 10-win season in three decades, the Tanners are determined to turn up the physicality.
With all five starters returning on the offensive line, the two-time defending Northeastern Conference Lynch champs are comfortable leaning on size, strength and experience up front. It’s a cohesive group that feels it’s their job to provide time and open holes no matter who has the football.
“We’re confident that this can be a big year for the run game,” said junior captain Jimmy Festa. “As a group, we’ve been lifting together all summer. We’ve all gotten bigger and stronger.”
Senior Mark Clanton returns at center flanked by Festa, senior captain Reymi Andino, junior state shot put champion Alex Jackson, and junior Dylan Annese. They’ll be protecting two-year captain Alex Silva as he moves from running back to quarterback to fill the shoes of Shea Lynch, now at Endicott after setting every Peabody passing record in existence.
“Alex has been great. He’s such an athlete; he can do anything with that ball,” said Tanners senior captain Eli Batista, who had 1,023 receiving yards and scored 15 total TDs a year ago. “He took us to New England’s in 7-on-7’s (this summer). For him to step up like that was crazy, but I’m not shocked at all because that’s the kind of athlete he is.”
Batista, perhaps the North Shore’s most complete player, leads a skill group that lost four receivers to college football. Looking to step into starting roles are senior captain Nick Dresser, sophomore Corey Dooley, junior Jayce Jean-Pierre, senior Jaden Roman, senior Robert Smith, senior Johnny Lucas, and junior Jacob Dermody.
“It’s been a high energy preseason,” said Silva. “The team chemistry is high and we know it’s going to get even better. It turned up in the 7-on-7 competition and know it’ll turn up even higher after our scrimmages (against Lynnfield and Everett).”
At running back, juniors Gabe Santos and Caio Santos are getting touches along with Dresser. Senior Kyle Maura is also having a great preseason gaining yards between the tackles.
“We’re running deep,” noted Dresser. “All the way down that depth chart, we have guys that can do the job.”
Defensively, the Tanners are rebuilding a thicker defensive line with Jackson, junior Jayden Cautillo (320 pounds), and junior Matt Mastrocola in the mix. Silva and senior Don Cavanaugh are proven tacklers at the second level while Batista holds down the secondary. Junior Dorlyn Morel has looked good at corner, and Jean-Pierre adds size and strength to that back end.
“It’s a heavier front,” Dresser said, “and we’re hoping to use that to our advantage.”
Head coach Mark Bettencourt figures his team will have to be more balanced in terms of rushing and passing. He has 72 players out for the varsity, including a 19-member senior class that’s high on leadership and loves the squad’s daily, physical compete drills.
“Everyone’s goal is to make the state playoffs,” said Batista. “We’ve been working hard all summer helping each other to get better.”
Winners of 22 of their last 28 games, Tanners haven’t lost a regular season game in almost two calendar years. Yet they haven’t won a playoff game since 2016 ... and the program has never won more than one playoff game in a season. The Class of ‘24 would love to check those two things off the franchise goal list.
“We’re very motivated as a whole,” Andino said. “We know a lot of people see who we lost and figure we can’t keep it up. But we’re coming to work and we’re coming to win.”