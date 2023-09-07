When a high school football team has a returning quarterback who has thrown 41 career touchdown passes, as Pingree does in senior captain Hudson Weidman, there’s reason for excitement.
With receivers who’ve caught an eye-popping 37 of those scores also back in the fold, Highlander football fans have reason to be overjoyed.
A senior captain from Boxford, Weidman has no shortage of weapons at his disposal as he looks to direct Pingree’s offense to another big season. Fellow captain Chris Colby is a big (6-foot-3), athletic target that committed to play college football at Villanova over the summer and has 19 TD catches on his Highlander resume.
Captain Jaylon Richardson, another Boxford-ite who has committed to play Division 1 baseball at UMass, brings speed, sticky hands and 38 grabs over the last two seasons. Add captain and running back Matt Theriault (from, you guessed it, Boxford) and his eight rushing scores from a year ago, and Pingree has all the skills pieces to build a prolific passing attack.
“That core group has been together since youth football. Chris and Hudson used to live next door to each other. They throw together, with a big group of 10-15 guys, all the time,” said Highlander head coach Mike Flynn.
“For being a prep school, the kids having that lifelong friendship, familiarity and experience is kind of a unique thing for us.”
Tight end Jayden DelTorchio (6-foot-4) of Gloucester is another massive red zone target with 12 TDs over the last two years. Newcomer Cole Piaseczynski, a force last season at Triton Regional, brings impressive versatility since he can run the ball, catch out of the backfield or line up as a traditional receiver.
“He’s perfect for our offense,” said Flynn. “I love that versatility, especially in our two-back sets. There’s not much he can’t do.”
Having thrown at a half-dozen or so college recruiting camps this summer has Weidman poised to start the year in midseason form. He’s a smart QB as far as making reads goes and can take off the with ball, too, with 12 career rushing scores.
“Skills-wise, we’re functioning really well. We’re ahead of the game in that we’re putting in things beyond our normal formations, adding motions and things like that,” said Flynn. “Hudson’s the lead guy in all of that. He’s got great experience and all those camps are basically college auditions nowadays. Making throws under pressure with 30 college coaches watching takes a lot of poise.”
Though they missed out on a prep school bowl bid last year, Pingree was unbeaten at home and in the mix for a postseason berth until dropping its final contest at Dexter Southfield. That’s one loss they’d love to avenge in this year’s regular season finale at ‘The Farm’ and getting back to the NEPSAC postseason is a major goal.
With two of last year’s bigger offensive linemen having graduated, building depth up front is the biggest goal of Pingree’s preseason. Chris Jiminez, Sam English and Joey Lussier are returning starters that will be leaned on as leaders of the group. Teo Mahon is another to watch up front.
“Sam’s poised for a big year. Physically, he looks great,” Flynn said. “From our first day in pads until the opener on Sept. 23, it’s all about getting that group of seven or eight guys up front going in the right direction. If we can play with some force and attitude up there, we’ll be in good shape.”
Defensively, the Highlanders will be active as usual. Max Gaudin is one to keep an eye on in the secondary, and Jonah Richardson (Jaylon’s younger brother) could make some noise. Youngster Rex Braillard could also contribute.