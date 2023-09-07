Continuity breeds success.
It’s a formula that has worked well for the Swampscott High football team over the years. Even when a new head coach takes the reins, there hasn’t been a lot of turnover among the assistants and most of philosophical concepts remain in place.
That’s certainly the plan once again as Swampscott enters the Peter Bush Era. The former Big Blue and University of New Hampshire star is now the head honcho at his alma mater after spending 11 years as an assistant coach and defensive coordinator.
If you’re expecting to see anything different than Swampscott’s signature spread offense and attack defense this fall, think again.
“If it’s not broken, there’s no need to fix it,” said Bush. “I started coaching here in 2010 and besides some little tweaks, things are run pretty much the same way ... and it’s the same culture we had when I was a player in 1996. We may spread the ball around from sideline to sideline a lot more than those days, but it’s the same attitude.”
Bush feels fortunate to have Robert Serino III, son of two-time Super Bowl winning and retired head coach Bob Serino, remain as offensive coordinator, and line guru Geoff Beckett has been a Big Blue staple. Former linebacking standout Dylan January is on the staff, too, along with Bush’s former teammate Peter Beatrice and Chris Holey.
Sophomore Jack Spear, who had one start and saw some time in several games last season, will be at the controls at quarterback. His experience as a ninth grader plus running the offense in summer camps will be a big plus.
The Big Blue have just four seniors, but what the class lacks in numbers it makes up for in work ethic. Captain Holden Riddell will anchor the offensive and defensive lines and fellow captain Jack Hazell is poised for a breakout year at receiver and middle linebacker.
Two newcomers round out the class: Sam Nadworny and Max Field.
Nadworny, a two-year starter at Masconomet who moved to Swampscott last spring, is a terror on the defensive side of the ball. He can line up at either tailback or slot receiver with equal efficiency and, having played baseball for the Big Blue last spring, he’s also already familiar with a lot of his teammates.
“He’s a tremendous athlete and an even better kid,” Bush said. “He’s fit right in with all our guys.”
Field, meanwhile, transferred back to Swampscott after playing lacrosse in prep school the past few years. He’s a strong, big athlete that can play outside receiver, tight end or H-Back and should add some power to the Big Blue’s offensive punch.
In the backfield will be junior Henry Beuttler and sophomore Will Bush. Junior Nakeylan Davis could be poised for a breakout season at wide receiver while Joseph Marino, Jay Domelowicz and Gabe Tripp are all contending for roles at both wide receiver and cornerback.
On the line, juniors Jeremy Kaplan and Timmy Sheehan are returning starters that learned a lot from being pressed into action last fall. Vonn Hazell has looked strong at right tackle, while Sam Brodsky and a few others are contending at one of the guard spots.
“A lot of these kids had to grow up fast last year,” said Bush. “The good thing is they’re great kids that work at it. We coach them them hard ... and we’re fortunate we have kids that allow us do to that.”
The Big Blue open the year with a 120-mile round trip to Auburn and have their home opener on Thursday, Sept. 14 for the Blydell Cup against Lynn English. Then it’s into Northeastern Conference play, where one of the league’s smallest schools (enrollment-wise) remains in the rough-and-tumble Dunn division with rivals Beverly, Danvers, Marblehead and Masconomet.