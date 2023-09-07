To say the 2023 Ipswich High football team will be young is like proclaiming the Great Wall of China is long.
Eight sophomores and one freshman figure to be among the 11 offensive starters for the Tigers this season. That doesn’t change much when they’re on defense, either.
Be there is certainly reason for optimism. Five of those sophomores — Louie Harrington (RB/S), Finn Wright (RB/LB), Will Gromko (TE/LB), Luke Wile (OL/DL), and Hank Latorella (OL/DL) — all started as freshmen and will do so again as 10th graders. So will junior Massi Pinsky, a hybrid wide receiver/running back and cornerback; and senior Hayden Fowler, another running back/cornerback.
And don’t forget the team captains: Behnji Dessources, the elder statesman up front as a two-way starting lineman; and fellow 12th grader Eric Mazzio, a tight end who is currently injured but figures to inject a spark into the offense upon his return.
“We’re young for sure, but a lot of those kids played meaningful minutes last year. Several of them were actually two way starters as freshman,” noted head coach Zack Lamkln.
“We are very, very excited and are working harder than any Tiger team I’ve seen in years. The sky is the limit for this group — and the arrow is only pointing up.”
Sophomore Vin Winter has been given the keys to the Tigers’ offensive engine this year. The new quarterback has constantly improved during camp and has proven to be an effective game manager.
A three-headed attack emerges out of the Ipswich backfield behind Harrington, Wright and sophomore A.J. King. Lamkin said that all three have power, speed, vision and elusiveness. Pinsky is looking like his school’s most elusive receiving option in years, which should open up the Tigers’ playbook. Matt Merry, a newcomer, could also open some eyes.
Much of camp has been trying to find the right combination of offensive linemen, with guys switching and swapping spots in order to find the best chemistry. Along with Dessources, Lamkin refers to Wile as a “tone setter”, someone who keeps everyone else locked in. Latorella is “crazy talented and coachable”, another key for IHS up front. Freshman Liam Roberts, sophomore Jack Machaiek, and juniors Jacob Putur and Johnny Stevens look to join them in the trenches.
Three seniors who have never played football before have adapted quickly and should make a difference, especially on defense. Chris Burns has looked good on the back end at safety; Isaiah Gonzalez has the makings of a hard hitting cornerback; and baseball standout Drew Lane has been a pleasant surprise and figures to start both ways.
Under the direction of defensive coordinator Mike Gorrell, Wright, Gromko and King form a terrific nucleus of linebackers to lead the group, along with Harrington and Winter on the back end.
“We may be very young all around,” said Lamkin, “but it’s a talented group.”