Salem has turned things around in a big way on the gridiron in recent years, and all signs point to that trend continuing this fall.
Led by senior quarterback Corey Grimes, standout running backs Devante Ozuna and Shane Field, as well as receivers Quinn Rocco Ryan and Albert Pujols, the Witches appear to have the firepower to make some noise in the Northeastern Conference.
The squad — which had about 70 individuals come out for the program — ripped off seven wins a season ago. The goal is to carry that momentum into the 2023 campaign.
“We really look at three primary targets we have these kids focus on: winning the turnover battle, having more explosive plays than our opponent, and having less missed tackles than our opponent,” said veteran head coach Matt Bouchard. “If we can do those three things, then everything we want to achieve as a team will come to fruition.”
Now a senior and captain, the physical 6-foot-3 Grimes will be back under center after throwing for nearly 1,300 yards and 17 touchdowns last fall. Ozuna will look to build on a 918-yard rushing campaign, while Field, who came on strong towards the end of 2022, figures to be a perfect compliment in the backfield.
At receiver, Rocco Ryan, a junior captain, has already showcased his playmaking ability by scoring four total touchdowns (3 receiving, 1 rushing) in a recent scrimmage against Brewer, Maine. Pujols brings skill and varsity experience to the position and has shown significant strides early on.
“He’s a guy who started defensively a year ago, but this year Albert’s been holding down one of those slot receiver positions and has done a great job,” Bouchard said. “He’s someone we’re hoping can stretch the field vertically for us.”
With a number of weapons and versatility offensively, Bouchard aims to pick up the pace a bit this season as well. “We’re integrating a bit more tempo into the offense,” he noted. “There are a lot of the same concepts, but we’re looking to move faster with the guys that we have and the level of confidence that they have.”
Up front, senior captain Albert Ferrioli will serve as a leader on the line, while junior Jayden Benson will hold down the center position and has “done a nice job”, according to Bouchard. Senior Eli Vasquez is the other returning starter at tackle, leaving two spots open for a unit that took a hit with graduating starters.
But Bouchard is confident in a new group of players who are all valiantly fighting for roles. That includes Yoniel Castillo, who didn’t play as a junior but is back in the fold for a farewell campaign; Roman Steine, another senior, and Khary Mimms O’Neal.
“I think those three guys put in a lot of work knowing there’s going to be an opportunity for them this season,” said Bouchard. “We had our early scrimmage and all three performed really well, so it’ll a tight battle up through to the first game.”
Defensively, Salem is a team that will look to get after it. Many of their offensive starters will play on that side of the ball as well, giving them both speed and physicality throughout the field. Louvinski Nichols is another player who’s looked strong early on and figures to play an integral role on defense.