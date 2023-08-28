A slew of unfortunate injuries, most notably to standout running back Chris Collins, derailed Hamilton-Wenham’s football season in 2022.
But head coach Tim Freiermuth hopes his second year at the helm will be a bit kinder in that department, and what he’s seen so far in training camp has him and his squad feeling upbeat.
“Hopefully we can stay healthy this year. I think we’ll definitely have a shot to do great things,” said Freiermuth, whose team won four games in his first year as head coach last fall.
Senior captain Henry Stinson slides in as the starting quarterback for the Generals after spending time under center following an injury to John Ertel late last season. “He doesn’t light it up with his measurements, but he does everything really well,” said Freiermuth. “Henry’s really smart, a great leader and doesn’t turn the ball over. He’ll put us in position to win games and is a very coachable kid.”
Stinson will undoubtedly benefit from having Collins back in the fold after the bruising back tore his ACL early last season. A fellow senior captain, Collins nwas cleared to resume full football activities early in the summer and appears to be fully healthy, which is a huge boost for the offense.
“He looks really good on both sides of the ball,” said Freiermuth. “From a leadership standpoint, Chris is the guy that everyone looks to. In my mind he’ll be in the mix at the end of the year for Player of the Year in the Cape Ann League.”
Fellow captains Cooper Soolman and A.J. Cote figure to be two of the team’s top receivers and defensive backs, while captain Brady Daniels will be a leader and key contributor on the offensive line and at linebacker.
Tight end and outside linebacker Caden McCollom is another guy who’s had a great camp, while sophomore Caden Schrock (RB/LB) has shined early on and could see some extra snaps in the backfield behind Collins.
In the trenches there’s Robbie Bobarjian, a sophomore who has some varsity experience and, according to Freiermuth, is one of their best guys up front on both sides.
Freiermuth plans to keep things simple overall offensively while mixing things up at the same time.
“We’re kind of a spread/option team now, which is some of my background from (his playing days at) Springfield College,” said Freiermuth. “Pistol option running, that type of stuff. We’re going to be run happy and try to establish the run game, which I don’t think we did a good enough job of last year. I think our line is improving and we have some really good backs and a QB who can run well. The pass game will be more about efficiency and execution rather than throwing it all over the place.”
On the other side, Freiermuth is excited about his defense, particularly in the secondary.
“We have some really good DBs that I trust, so we’ll still be a 3-4 team,” he noted. “I like our guys that we have in the back half, especially our linebacking crew, too,” said Freiermuth. “Ben Mark, a junior corner, and sophomore Luke Molotino look great.”
Hamilton-Wenham had 35 players come out for tryouts (with a freshman class of 11 joining the fold), but still appear to have more than enough to compete at a high level in the CAL. The goal is to get back to the playoffs and continue to build the program back up to its winning ways.
“With kind of a young, inexperienced team, getting a taste of winning and not looking too far ahead will be huge,” said Freiermuth. “Just having that 1-0 mentality, getting better and not worrying about the next opponent, just taking it day by day and consistently reminding themselves that this is a process. If we do that, we’ll be just fine.”