(all games subject to change dates/times)
FRIDAY, SEPT. 8
Arlington at Salem, 6:30
Danvers at Tewksbury, 6:30
Bishop Fenwick at Marblehead, 6:30
Peabody at Revere, 6:30
Manchester Essex at Ipswich, 6:30
Hamilton-Wenham at Pentucket, 6:30
Essex Tech at Newburyport, 6:30
St. John’s Prep at Marshfield, 7
Masconomet at Billerica, 7
Swampscott at Auburn, 7
Somerville at Gloucester, 7
SATURDAY, SEPT. 9
Haverhill at Beverly, 11 a.m.
THURSDAY, SEPT. 14
Hamilton-Wenham at Greater Lawrence, 6
King Philip at Marblehead, 7
Lynn English at Swampscott, 7
FRIDAY, SEPT. 15
Danvers at Salem, 6:30
Ipswich at Triton, 6:30
Manchester Essex at Rockland, 6:30
Beverly at North Andover, 7
Lynn Classical at Peabody, 7
Bishop Fenwick at Arlington Catholic, 7
Amesbury at Essex Tech, 7
Weston at Gloucester, 7
SATURDAY, SEPT. 16
Central Catholic at St. John’s Prep, 1:30
FRIDAY, SEPT. 22
Haverhill at St. John’s Prep, 6
Beverly at Peabody, 6:30
Reading at Danvers, 6:30
Masconomet at Winchester, 6:30
North Andover at Marblehead, 6:30
Salem at Greater Lawrence, 6:30
Newburyport at Ipswich, 6:30
Essex Tech at Lynnfield, 6:30
Manchester Essex at Greater Lowell, 6:30
Bishop Fenwick at Wilmington, 7
Winthrop at Swampscott, 7
St. Bernard’s at Gloucester, 7
SATURDAY, SEPT. 23
Triton at Hamilton-Wenham, 1
Pingree at Portsmouth Abbey, 2
THURSDAY, SEPT. 28
Swampscott at Saugus, 6:30
FRIDAY, SEPT. 29
Hamilton-Wenham at North Reading, 6
Beverly at Masconomet, 6:30
Winthrop at Danvers, 6:30
Marblehead at Peabody, 6:30
Gloucester at Salem, 6:30
Amesbury at Ipswich, 6:30
St. Mary’s Lynn at Bishop Fenwick, 7
Triton at Essex Tech, 7
Manchester Essex at Nashoba Tech, 7
SATURDAY, SEPT. 30
St. John’s Prep at La Salle Academy, 1:30
Pingree at Proctor, 2
FRIDAY, OCT. 6
St. John’s Shrewsbury at St. John’s Prep, 6
Marblehead at Masconomet, 6:30
Saugus at Salem, 6:30
Ipswich at Lynnfield, 6:30
Essex Tech at Pentucket, 6:30
Lynn Tech at Manchester Essex, 6:30
Gloucester at Winthrop, 6:30
Peabody at Leominster, 7
Hamilton-Wenham at Newburyport, 7
Bishop Fenwick at Cardinal Spellman, 7
SATURDAY, OCT. 7
Swampscott at Northeast Metro, 1:30
Danvers at Beverly, 2
Canterbury at Pingree, 3
THURSDAY, OCT. 12
Manchester Essex at Whittier, 5:30
Gloucester at Saugus, 6:30
FRIDAY, OCT. 13
Canton at Masconomet, 6:30
Salem at Lynn Classical, 6:30
Peabody at Winthrop, 6:30
North Reading at Ipswich, 6:30
Danvers at Swampscott, 7
Hamilton-Wenham at Essex Tech, 7
St. John’s Prep at Malden Catholic, 7
Archbishop Williams at Bishop Fenwick, 7
SATURDAY, OCT. 14
Marblehead at Beverly, 1
Pingree at Berkshire, 2:30
THURSDAY, OCT. 19
Bishop Feehan at Bishop Fenwick, 6
FRIDAY, OCT. 20
Essex Tech at North Reading, 6
Masconomet at Danvers, 6:30
Salem at Winthrop, 6:30
Gloucester at Peabody, 6:30
Pentucket at Ipswich, 6:30
Lowell Catholic at Manchester Essex, 6:30
SATURDAY, OCT. 21
Swampscott at Beverly, 1
Amesbury at Hamilton-Wenham, 1
Catholic Memorial at St. John’s Prep, 1
Pingree forfeit win vs. Wilbraham & Monson
FRIDAY, OCT. 27
Danvers at Marblehead, 6:30
Peabody at Salem, 6:30
Bishop Fenwick at Bishop Stang, 6:30
Beverly at Gloucester, 7
Masconomet at Swampscott, 7
Ipswich at Essex Tech, 7
St. John’s Prep at BC High, 7
SATURDAY, OCT. 28
Lynnfield at Hamilton-Wenham, 1
Manchester Essex at KIPP Academy, 1
Pingree at Hamden Hall, 2:30
FRIDAY, NOV. 3
State football playoffs Round of 16 (TBA)
SATURDAY, NOV. 4
State football playoffs Round of 16 (TBA)
St. Paul’s at Pingree, 5
FRIDAY, NOV. 10
State football playoff quarterfinals (TBA)
SATURDAY, NOV. 11
State football playoff quarterfinals (TBA)
Dexter Southfield at Pingree, 5
FRIDAY, NOV. 17
State football playoff semifinals (TBA)
SATURDAY, NOV. 18
State football playoff semifinals (TBA)
THURSDAY, NOV. 23
Salem at Beverly, 10 a.m.
Gloucester at Danvers, 10 a.m.
Marblehead at Swampscott, 10 a.m.
Saugus at Peabody, 10 a.m.
Masconomet at Bishop Fenwick, 10 a.m.
Ipswich at Hamilton-Wenham, 10 a.m.
Essex Tech at Northeast Metro, 10 a.m.
Georgetown at Manchester Essex, 10 a.m.
St. John’s Prep at Xaverian, 10:15 a.m.