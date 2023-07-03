2023 SALEM NEWS BASEBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR
GIAN GAMELLI
Hamilton-Wenham Sophomore
Pitcher/First base
Whether it was racking up strikeouts, blasting home runs or, in some contests, doing both, Gian Gamelli was a game changer every time he stepped on the diamond.
The North Shore's home run king with four blasts was also one the most prolific strikeout artists, fanning 62 batters in 33 2/3 frames for a rate of 16.58 per nine innings. A gifted, hard-throwing lefthander with a nasty slider, Gamelli went 5-1 with the region's best earned run average (0.41), a WHIP of just 0.59 and a batting average against of .076.
"Gian's polished. He works hard at his craft and even harder caring for his arm and body," said H-W head coach Reggie Maidment. "He's an incredibly smart baseball player who knows how to pitch and is always learning from his own at-bats or those of his teammates."
Hamilton-Wenham Regional was the last local squad standing in the state playoffs and Gamelli was the major reason why. He struck out all nine batters he faced in the first round against Ipswich, then came back days later to top Monument Mountain on the road with 12 strikeouts in six innings of 1-hit work. For good measure, he blasted a 3-run homer to put the latter victory away.
"He's never intimidated by the big spot," Maidment said. "His mental toughness and the way he prepares allows him to succeed in high leverage spots."
A Cape Ann League All-Baker pick, Gamelli led the Generals in batting average at .393 and had four doubles to go with his four bombs. He drove home 18 runs and scored 19 times, with 18 walks for a .543 on-base and a 1.199 OPS. He blasted a homer in H-W's first win over Masconomet in more than 15 years and took a no-hitter into the sixth inning in a win over North Reading.
The first Salem News Baseball Player of the Year from the CAL Baker in 17 years and the first ever from H-W, Gamelli is committed to play college baseball at Notre Dame.
"He's one of the most talented players we've ever had, but also one of the hardest workers," said Maidment. "He makes time to go to his twin brother and sister's fifth grade play and my son's 9-year-old all-star game. He's an amazing student and an even better kid."
THE ALL-STARS
COSTA BEECHIN
Bishop Fenwick Senior
Shortstop
Excellent contact hitter led the Crusaders in most major batting categories including hits (29, fifth on the North Shore), RBI (19) and runs scored (22) ... Catholic Central League all-star batted .387 and hit over .400 in the regular season ... Repeat Salem News all-star helped Fenwick win its first CCL title in 10 years ... Drove home three runs in a win over Marblehead ... Had a half-dozen multi-RBI games ... Fenwick's "Hitter of the Year" award winner ... All-State wide receiver in football will attend Mass. Maritime Academy.
NICK BERUBE
Swampscott Sophomore
Shortstop/Pitcher
Consistent contact hitter had a breakout season with 27 total hits and a .375 batting average ... Northeastern Conference all-star posted a .928 fielding percentage handling the bulk of the infield chances ... Chosen to play in the Mass. Baseball Coaches Association Sophomore All-Star game ... Struck out eight in victory over Saugus ... Had a 4-for-4 effort against Winthrop and had two hits against Division 4 power Boston English ... Hopes to play D1 baseball one day and is grateful to his dad.
CAM CONNOLLY
Peabody Junior
Pitcher/First base
Northeastern Conference All-League choice did it all for the Tanners, leading the squad in both pitching and batting ... Lefthander was among the North Shore's leaders in strikeouts (56) and innings pitched (48 2/3) ... Posted ERA of 3.80 facing many of the NEC's top teams ... Struck out nine each in two wins over Saugus ... Won four games ... Had multiple RBI in victory over Saugus ... Team MVP led club in RBI and hit over .300 ... Captain-elect for 2024.
JACK DOYLE
Salem Senior
Shortstop/Pitcher
Three-sport standout captained Witches to their most regular season victories in 33 years ... Batted .457 ... His 32 hits led all NEC batters ... First-team All-NEC pick ... Drove home 22 runs ... Amassed 13 extra-base hits with 51 total bases and an OPS of 1.234 ... Phenomenal arm at shortstop and made defensive play of the year deep in the hole against Danvers ... Picked up two wins pitching, including a near-flawless outing against Salem Academy on Senior Day ... Led Witches to first NEC title since 2008 ... Blasted a 2-run HR against Swampscott ... Looks up to older brother, Ethan ... Will play baseball for Salem State University.
RILEY FENERTY
Salem Junior
Pitcher/First base
At 6-foot-5, he has a sharp curveball that compliments a solid heater and emerged as one of the premier starters in the Northeastern Conference ... Recorded five wins ... Among region's leaders in innings (48 1/3) and strikeouts (50) ... Held down Holliston for 5 2/3 innings in state playoffs ... NEC all-star helped Witches capture their first league title in 15 years ... Earned key wins over Marblehead and Danvers ... WHIP was mere 1.12 ... Scored 12 runs and had .423 on-base percentage ... Captain looks up to his dad and hopes to play baseball and study sports management in college.
MIKE GEISSLER
Bishop Fenwick Senior
Pitcher
Type of ace that demanded the ball in big situations delivered in leading Fenwick to its first Catholic Central League title in 10 years ... Among his five wins were crucial CCL decisions over Bishop Stang (3 H. 11 K's) and St. Mary's Lynn ... Finished with 77 strikeouts, second in the region ... Threw 53 innings and posted a 2.24 earned run average ... CCL all-star was Fenwick's "Pitcher of the Year" award winner ... WHIP was 1.30 ... Impressive strikeout-to-walk ratio of 3-to-1 ... Peabody native will pitch at Northern Essex CC next year.
NOAH GUANCI
Beverly Senior
Pitcher
Northeastern Conference's Most Valuable Player was the North Shore's King of K's with 85 ... Lefty tied for the North Shore lead in wins (8) ... Pinpoint control with only 11 walks in 58 2/3 IP ... Quick pace kept batters off balance to the tune of a .141 average against ... ERA was a mere 0.96 ... WHIP was 0.67 ... Didn't allow a stolen base all season ... Went 6-0 against NEC foes to help Beverly earn its first-ever repeat as league champs ... Hurled five complete games ... Took no-hitters past the fourth inning three times ... Struck out 10 hitters to beat Masconomet ... Threw 1-hit shutout against Peabody ... Will play baseball for Endicott College.
SHANE KEOUGH
Marblehead Senior
Outfield
Mashing machine led all North Shore batters in OPS at 1.411 ... Slugged .800 on the strength of 10 doubles, a triple, three homers and 52 total bases ... Northeastern Conference All-League pick captained Magicians to two playoff wins ... Had 31 hits and scored 22 runs ... His 28 RBI ranked third in the region ... Had 12 multi-hit games and an 11-game hitting streak ... Racked up six RBI in win over Gloucester ... Also a Magician football standout ... Highly rated student was MHS nominee for Salem News Student-Athlete Award and will do a post-grad at Loomis-Chafee.
LOGAN KEUNE
Masconomet Senior
Outfield
Incredible athletic ability and high baseball IQ helped him lead the North Shore in stolen bases with 26 ... Northeastern Conference all-star hit .406 and had 28 hits to help Chieftains win first ever NEC Dunn title ... Added 15 RBI ... Scored 30 runs, ranking second in the region ... Homered twice, with his 2-run blast against Salem securing the NEC crown ... Agganis all-star ... Captain ranked first in Masconomet's Class of 2023 and will attend Vanderbilt.
CAM LAGRASSA
St. John's Prep Junior
Third base
Dangerous, quick-witted hitter led Eagles in batting average at .439, fifth in the region ... Catholic Conference all-star also ranked fifth in hits with 29 ... Captain led St. John's in RBI with 17 ... Had four doubles, three triples and a homer for .636 slugging ... OPS was 1.161 ... Had five RBI in two different games ... Recorded nine multi-hit games ... Stole six bags without being caught ... Drew 10 walks and led Eagles in on-base percentage at .524 ... Middleton native is also solid running back for Super Bowl champion SJP football squad ... Committed to play Ivy League baseball at Brown.
KEGAN LECLARE
Salem Academy Senior
First base/Pitcher
The North Shore's batting champion with a .610 average and an area-best 36 hits helped the Navigators reach the Division 5 MIAA playoffs ... Slugged out 10 doubles with one triple ... Drove in 34 runs and scored 19 times ... Mass. Charter School league all-star ... Had season-high six RBI in win over Excel ... Drove in four in win over Cathedral ... Won three games on the mound while fanning 76 batters ... Struck out 13 twice, vs. KIPP Academy and Boston Collegiate ... Salem Academy team MVP is heading to UMass Amherst.
NIC LEMBO
St. John's Prep Sophomore
Outfield
Began the year on a 12-game hitting streak and broke out as one of the state's best 10th graders ... Hit .379 with 25 hits ... Catholic Conference all-star scored 25 runs and drove home 14 ... Slugged .621 thanks to five doubles, four triples and his first varsity homer ... Career best five hits and four RBI in win over Malden Catholic ... Stole 11 bases and made 44 catches in the outfield with only one error all year ... OPS was 1.102 ... Danvers native looks up to his dad.
HARRY LYNCH
Essex Tech Senior
Shortstop/Pitcher
Commonwealth Athletic Conference all-star captained Hawks to a 10-win season and a state tournament appearance ... Led squad with a .426 batting average (sixth in the area) and 26 hits ... Also led ET in runs (18), RBI (15) and stolen bases (13) ... Ate up 36 2/3 innings pitching while striking out 30 batters ... Outstanding football player was selected to play in the Agganis All-Star games in both sports ... Had two hits and pitched well in win over CAL Baker champ Georgetown ... Peabody native will enter the workforce as an electrician.
IAN MAUDE
Marblehead Senior
Pitcher
Ultimate winner on the hill recorded eight victories for the second straight season ... His 16 wins over the last two years led all North Shore hurlers ... First-team All-NEC selection ... Righthander tied for region innings title with 59 ... Held opponents to .273 batting average ... Struck out eight in tidy victory over Haverhill ... ERA was 4.15 ... Fanned 53 batters ... Chipped in two RBI in win over Saugus ... Repeat Salem News all-star will throw at Suffolk University next year.
CONNOR MCCLINTOCK
Hamilton-Wenham Senior
Outfield
One of the North Shore hottest hitters in the second half batted .342 for the year with 26 hits and helped the Generals reach the Division 4 quarterfinals ... Repeat Salem News all-star had 63 hits over the last two seasons ... Cape Ann League all-star led H-W in doubles (8) and RBI (21) ... Scored 17 times ... OPS was .961 ... Drove three runs or more in four different games ... Made 26 outfield grabs with one assist ... Great discipline, drawing 19 walks with on-base of .474 ... Multi-sport all-star is headed to Fairfield University.
MATT MCGOWAN
Ipswich Senior
Outfield/Pitcher
First-team All Cape Ann League selection batted .436 during the regular season to help the Tigers make it back-to-back state tournament appearances ... Led Ipswich in his (23) and RBI (19) ... Didn't make an error all season patrolling center field ... Stole 12 bags ... Team MVP tied for second place in voting for CAL Player of the Year ... Totaled up four RBI, including a key 2-strike hit in Senior Day victory over Manchester Essex ... Agganis all-star for both baseball and football ... Proud of following his older brother, Brad, as IHS centerfielder ... Will study engineering at UNH.
MIKE MORONEY
Danvers Junior
Pitcher/Shortstop
Tough as nails righthander bounced back from an injury to nearly beat Silver Lake on the road in the Division 2 state playoffs with two hits and eight strikeouts over 5 1/3 ... Finished the year with 68 strikeouts to only 13 walks in 49 innings ... Earned four victories ... Had 3.29 ERA with 1.16 WHIP ... Fanned 12 in complete game win over Saugus ... Falcons' top hitter batted .392 ... OPS was .948 ... All-Northeastern Conference choice had seven RBI and 13 runs scored and added six multi-hit games at the dish.
BRAEDEN O'CONNELL
Masconomet Senior
First base
Mass. Baseball Coaches Association Senior All-Star was also first-team All-Conference in the NEC ... Led the region with 33 RBI ... NEC batting champion (.500) was second overall in the region ... Had 30 hits ... Also scored 21 runs ... Blasted two home runs ... Had clutch two-out RBI in victory over Peabody ... Drew more than dozen walks for sky-high on-base percentage ... Totaled more than 50 RBI the last two seasons ... Excellent defensive player with plenty of good scoops in championship season ... Agganis all-star will play at Emerson next year.
COLE PERKIN
Pingree Junior
Pitcher
Powerful righthander with plus-velocity landed All-NEPSAC honors and was also an All-Eastern Independent League choice ... Highlander team MVP struck out 42 batters over 35 2/3 innings ... Posted 1.59 ERA in seven starts against some of New England's toughest prep schools ... Wenham native fanned seven in 5 1/3 shutout innings in NEPSAC quarterfinal win ... Held down Nobles for six innings ... Looks up to Red Sox hurler Tanner Houck because of their similar 6-foot-5 frames.
LOGAN PETROSINO
Beverly Senior
Second base
Contact hitter with quick hands made the Panthers offense go, batting .306 with a team-high 18 runs ... Drove home 14 runs ... Disciplined hitter struck out only five times in 85 plate appearances ... OPS was healthy .817 ... First-team All-Northeastern Conference ... Homered in season-opening win over Gloucester ... Had two RBI in key win over Masconomet that helped Beverly repeat at NEC Dunn champs ... Two-time Salem News all-star ... Smooth fielder had .919 percentage and turned six double plays ... 8-for-8 on stolen base attempts ... Will play baseball at Bridgewater State University.
STEVE REARDON
Danvers Senior
Outfield
One of the premier leadoff men on the North Shore was named All-Northeastern Conference ... Batted .387 with 24 hits ... Slugged four doubles, a triple and a homer ... Led Falcons in runs with 18 ... OPS was .998 ... Had four hits in a win over Swampscott ... Round tripper came in win at rival Gloucester ... Swiped team-high nine bases ... Excellent outfielder made only one error in 31 chances (.969) ... Helped Falcons reach Division 2 state playoffs ... Will be attending Merrimack College.
ROCCO RYAN
Salem Sophomore
Outfield/Pitcher
Ideal batter for the No. 2 spot in the order for his blend of on-base ability and power ... Hit .364 with 24 hits and earned All-Northeastern Conference first team honors ... Scored 22 runs ... Had 10 extra-base hits with five doubles, three triples and a homer for .576 slugging percentage ... Drove in 12 runs ... Righthander won four games and posted a 2.49 ERA in 33 2/3 IP ... Threw six innings and added three hits in win over Dracut to take Hillie Tournament title ... Looks up to his dad, who came from a family of 14 that are all athletes ... Multi-sport standout is football captain for Salem as well.
JACOB SHIRLEY
Masconomet Senior
Pitcher
All-Northeastern Conference selection tied for the area led in victories with eight ... Also tied for the North Shore innings title with 59 ... Fanned 53 batters ... Cat-like quickness coming off the mound to field ground balls helped him post a 1.19 earned run average ... Area's preeminent ground ball/sinker ball righthander ... Captain tossed 1-hit shutout in state tourney win over Woburn, retiring 16 in a row ... Also beat Beverly, helping himself with an RBI single ... Agganis all-star was MVP for the North team and will pitch at Clarkson University.
NOAH STAFFIER
Beverly Senior
Catcher
Iron man behind the plate caught 146 innings, all but five outs played by the NEC Dunn co-champs ... Threw out 11 runners and picked off another ... Handled 172 chances without making an error and his game-calling helped teammate Noah Guanci win NEC MVP honors ... Northeastern Conference all-star led Beverly in batting average at .357 ... Slugged .411 with three doubles and 13 RBI ... Had six multi-hit games ... Two RBI in keys wins over Salem and Danvers ... Will play baseball at Colby-Sawyer.
NICK VILLANO
Bishop Fenwick Junior
First base
Earned MVP honors at the Mass. Baseball Coaches Association's Junior select all-star game and is one of the state's best in the Class of 2024 ... Fenwick's team MVP led the squad in batting average at .392 ... Also topped the Black-and-Gold in slugging (.528), on-base percentage (.579) and OPS (1.107) ... Drew 14 walks and only struck out twice in 76 trips to the plate ... Had five doubles and 15 RBI ... Peabody native is a two-time Salem News and Catholic Central League all-star.
HONORABLE MENTION
Beverly: Devin Koloski, Jr. OF; Anthony Mastroianni, Sr. P; Micah McManus, Soph. P; Ian Visnick, Sr. 3B.
Bishop Fenwick: Jacob Behn, Jr. IF/OF; Marco Carrillo, Sr. 2B/P; Carter McFadden, Sr. 1B/P; Josh Scali, Jr. IF/OF; Mike Williams, Sr. P.
Danvers: Matt Callahan, Jr. OF; Evan Currie, Sr. P; Tyler O'Neill, Sr. SS; Aris Xerras, Sr. DH.
Essex Tech: James Levesque, Jr. P; Chris Itz, Sr. 1B/3B; Jordan O'Malley, Soph. P; Xavier Parsons, Fr. OF; Andrew Skorry, Jr. C; Jack Tsoutsouras, Soph. 2B.
Hamilton-Wenham: Aiden Clarke, Jr. IF; Tate Fitzgibbons, Sr. P; James Day, Sr. OF; Harrison Stein, Sr. 1B.
Ipswich: Nate Baise, Jr. SS; Drew Lane, Jr. P; Jeremy Lathrop, Sr. IF.
Marblehead: Bodie Bartram, Jr. 2B; David Bartram, Sr. C; Chris Cannuscio, Jr. P; Riley Schmitt, Jr. SS; Drew Whitman, Sr. P.
Masconomet: Anthony Cerbone, Jr. C; Paul Donnelly, Jr. P; Gabe Fales, Jr. SS/P; Tyler Feldberg, Jr. 2B.
Peabody: Ryan Brunet, Sr. C; Noah Crocker, Soph. 3B; Sam Oliveri, Sr. OF; Mike Petro, Jr. 2B/P; Jariel Tolentino, Soph. SS.
Pingree: Danny Alepa, Sr. 2B; Chris Giordano, Jr. 3B/P; Max Jacobsen, Sr. OF/P; Jimmy Keck, Soph. OF; Quinn Moses, Jr. C; Jaylon Richardson, Jr. OF/P; Tejas Prakash, Jr. OF; Hudson Weidman, Jr. P.
Salem: Sebastian Cruz, Sr. IF/P; Julian Ortiz, Jr. 2B; Jon Wasserman, Sr. C.
Salem Academy: Azriel Taguiam, Jr. C; Danny Silk, Soph. Utl; Emilio Saez, Fr. Util.
St. John's Prep: Henry Hebert, Soph. P; Nate Marston, Sr. OF; Will Shaheen, Soph. SS/P; Joe Williams, Jr. P.
Swampscott: Jason Bouffard, Jr. 1B; Jamison Ford, Fr. P/OF.